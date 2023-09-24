 From Beijing 2008 to now : The Tribune India

GOOD SPORT

From Beijing 2008 to now

From Beijing 2008 to now


Rohit Mahajan

Fifteen years ago, Beijingoism was at its peak. In 2008, walking the streets of Beijing, or at Tiananmen Square or Forbidden Palace, one was stopped endlessly by Beijingers who wanted a photograph with this prominent-nosed visitor from India. Curiously, all of them, including toddlers aping a sibling or parents, flashed the victory sign with their fingers as they posed for photographs; this may have been a local quirk, but the gesture was an apt symbol of the pride that had swept the city — indeed, the nation — as it hosted the Olympic Games for the first time.

China put up the most amazing spectacle ever seen at any Olympics, but the mood in Hangzhou, the venue of the Asian Games, is reported to be sombre

Beijing 2008 demonstrated the new China’s confidence and assertiveness, for the national consciousness had long chafed over ‘hundred years of national humiliation’ at the hands of Japan and the western colonial powers right to the 1940s. It was a nation flexing its new economic and geopolitical muscles. Eleven years previously, it had regained control of Hong Kong, which the British had occupied for more than 150 years. The country had become the factory of the world, millions had been lifted out of poverty, and transfer of technology from the West had made it a superpower.

China put up the most amazing spectacle ever seen at any Olympics, spending over $40 billion on the party to mark its coming of age. It was so overwhelming that the organisers of the 2012 London Olympics sheepishly said they were not going to match it.

In parts of Beijing, one saw screens and walls behind which was hidden the ugly underbelly of the city — we do this in India, too! — and there were some reports of protests, but none of a mass groundswell of anger. Pride in the nation and hosting the Olympics was officially prescribed, not that people needed much encouragement to wear it on the sleeve.

The mood in Hangzhou, the venue of the Asian Games — the world’s second-biggest sports event, next only to the Olympics — is reported to be relatively sombre. Indeed, the state media has quoted people — some of them daring to speak words of mild dissent before TV cameras — as saying that the expenditure on the Asian Games is a waste; that the 30-plus billion dollars being spent on the event would have been utilised better in helping businesses that are in trouble, creating jobs for the young and raising the standard of life.

It’s inconceivable that in the more nationalistic times of the 2008 Olympics, voices of dissent would have been allowed to be aired through state-run media. It’s possible that the state is allowing a modicum of dissent to be vented, only to a certain degree, through its media outlets in order to paint a rosy picture about the state of freedom of expression in the country. Maybe last year’s protests across several cities against Covid lockdowns — following the death of at least 10 people in an apartment fire in Urumqi city — have demonstrated to the rulers that public rage can be managed without using extreme measures, and that it’s prudent to allow periodic venting of public anger rather than letting it reach the bursting point.

As for the Hangzhou Asian Games, it’s very likely that a wave of nationalistic fervour, with medals being won by the sackful, would speedily lift the public mood.

Sledging in parliament

Having covered several India-Pakistan matches across several sports, one has been witness to the worst shades of bigotry by the worst among fans of sport. Indian fans are not averse to having a beer or two — or 10! — during matches at venues in Australia or England or the USA. This can lead to rapid escalation in a war of words with Pakistan’s fans; at Gold Coast in 2018, when Pakistan scored a late goal to draw 2-2 in hockey against India, a young Indian fan, drunk out of his senses, lost it completely — as the Pakistani players did a round of the field to be cheered by their fans, the drunk fan shouted the filthiest abuses at them in Punjabi. He was dangerously drunk and unstoppable.

His behaviour was abominable, completely inexcusable — though it must be borne in mind that he was a young man, and very badly drunk, and emotionally bruised by the Pakistani team snatching victory from India’s grasp in the last few seconds of the game; then, in the eyes of some, a game against Pakistan is no less than war.

No such excuse can be offered for vile words uttered by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, 62 years old, in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Chandrayaan-3. He seemed completely lucid as he spoke filthy words in the ‘temple of democracy’, while occupying the seat next to him, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, 68 years old, grinned like a happy schoolboy. Why, some of the words Bidhuri spoke, even a drunk fan in a sports stadium would have been embarrassed about them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Doraha coop marketing society manager suspended for fraud

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol