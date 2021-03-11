Govt should end uncertainty over CDS

Maj Gen Ashok Kumar (retd)

Military commentator

Defence forces constitute one of the most important constituents of Comprehensive National Power (CNP). It is, therefore, essential that these are integrated and function in the most efficient manner. It is a natural deduction that for such a thing to happen, these forces have to be headed by a single entity with appropriate authority. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is such an appointment which was critically needed even immediately after Independence but did not come through till December 31, 2019. Who knows, the outcome of all conflicts, either with Pakistan or China, could have been different and we could have had won more laurels. Though there are many contributory factors to the outcome of a war, this singular concept of authority at the apex level is very critical, being one of the important contributing factors.

There were multiple deliberations since independence to create this post but the same was postponed time and again due to multiple reasons. Deliberations by the Kargil Review Committee, Naresh Chandra Task Force and Shekatkar Committee gave new impetus to the issue. Credit goes to the current government wherein the PM announced its creation during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2019. After detailed deliberations, Gen Bipin Rawat was appointed the first CDS of the country, being effective from January 1, 2020, immediately after his superannuation as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Though there has been some criticism about the role and responsibilities including the charter, it was still a step in the right direction. Whether the first CDS could achieve the aims set for or not would also remain under tremendous professional debate in times to come. It was very unfortunate that the CDS lost his life along with several other persons in a helicopter crash near Wellington in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. It is a matter of conjecture whether he would have achieved the laid-down milestones had he completed his full term. This article is not intended to analyse these aspects but is attempting to look at our institutional inability to appoint a professional of repute to this post even after a gap of almost five months.

The world order is in serious turmoil. There is continuing stand-off with China on LAC for the past two years and Russia-Ukraine is also taking a toll on our equipment profile as majority of the equipment still remains of Russian origin. While ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ are good initiatives, there is a time factor which will need to be addressed for us to have indigenous capability of defence equipment, especially when we are the third largest importer of defence equipment in the world. At such junctions, leaving the appointment of CDS void does not augur well for the country.

There is a famous saying that no war has ever been lost because of quality of decision but it has been lost only because of lack of decision. Whosoever is considered competent can be appointed by the government as CDS but its postponement is going to be counter-productive and will have negative ramifications for the very institution of CDS, which was created 72 years after Independence.

When the tragic news of the death of Gen Bipin Rawat came, there was an emotional outburst and it was very natural as well. However, it was the responsibility of the government to nominate a successor without any loss of time. However, the same did not happen. An argument was floated that the government is delaying the announcement so as not to disrupt the chain of succession as the seniority-based chain on December 8, 2021, and what existed on April 30, 2022, were different. It was based on the assumption that the government will probably appoint Gen MM Naravane as the next CDS and not much problem was felt as he was performing the duties of the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee wherein a major responsibility was being executed by him in the said role.

The armed forces are always trained for one up and two down roles and responsibilities. Given the fabric of defence forces, the government could have easily found someone out of multiple competent professionals to nominate someone for this important post. This delay leaves many question marks on the decision-making process.

India itself is a nuclear power and so are both its neighbours — China and Pakistan. Our majority of the neighbours are under serious financial stress and so is our effort to balance our relations with both the USA and Russia. While we have done well so far on the world stage on certain counts, the situation may not continue. The issue is that the country has to have institutional ability to face any challenges and if this kind of capacity exists or is built up, it will not take any time to find some professional to be appointed the CDS.

There are numerous professionals having the ability to discharge such responsibility if the selection and nomination are to be based on professional ability alone. Of course, the selection will continue to remain difficult if this post is intended to be abolished or suspended or is intended to be filled with someone for reasons which are beyond profession and it is hoped that it is not the case. An early announcement on the appointment of CDS will push all conjectures aside and the armed forces will become revitalised. Keeping the post vacant for months does not send the right signal. The appointment should be made forthwith.

Is the post of Cabinet Secretary — the seniormost bureaucrat — ever kept vacant? There needs to be an institutional framework on how the CDS will be selected. A search committee and parameters need to be finalised in a transparent manner.

What are we waiting for? The appointment of the CDS should have been made within one week of General Rawat passing away. It is critical that this appointment is made forthwith without any further delay.