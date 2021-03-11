Grappling with inflation

Long-term antidote is increased employment, growing earnings

Grappling with inflation

BUYING POWER: If incomes are high and growing at a fast pace, inflation is of little consequence. Reuters

Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

INFLATION is a political hot potato. Governments fear it like the plague and one of their key aims is to ensure that food prices remain stable. The working classes are the worst affected by it. If prices of essentials go up, they are forced to cut back on other ‘discretionary’ spending. They buy fewer clothes, they stop buying hair-oil or shampoo, switch from toothpaste to tooth powder, or they downgrade to cheaper brands and smaller packs. India’s FMCG companies are already complaining that high food prices have made it difficult for them to sell their products in rural India.

Inflation targeting is a way to increase returns for finance capital and has very little to do with protecting the poor.

But what if someone’s earnings grow at a faster pace than inflation? Would they care about the increase in prices? The answer is no. A few years ago, when I was a full-time news professional and earned a very handsome salary, I didn’t care how much things cost. This was because my family’s ‘essentials’ budget was a very small part of my total income. Even a 10 per cent increase in prices didn’t make much of a dent to my ability to spend. I would put things in my shopping cart without looking at their price, and I never checked the final bill to see what cost how much. Old habits die hard, but my profligacy has been significantly tempered by the sharp drop in my earnings, now that I am self-employed.

This suggests that inflation can only be seen in relation to incomes. If incomes are high and growing at a fast pace, inflation is of little consequence. So, the best way for governments to counter the political consequences of inflation is to create a policy environment that boosts people’s incomes. You could argue that such a move will only make inflation worse: If people have more money in their hands, they will want to buy more goods and services. Demand will grow and fast outstrip supply, pushing up prices. And that will put us back into an inflationary spiral that will soon run out of control.

This is simply not true for a country like India – or any current economy, for that matter. Indian factories can produce much more than they currently do. If they have 10 machines installed, right now they are only using seven. They can easily increase their output by 40 per cent before there’s even a whiff of a shortage of supply. As they run more of the idle machines, their cost per unit of output goes down. That means, if demand increases, companies should be able to increase their capacity utilisation, lower their average costs, and make more profits, even if they sell their products at the same price.

An initial government-induced, spurt in demand will encourage businesses to increase production, as they get fresh demand signals from the market. They will employ more people, which, in turn, will end up increasing the total pool of wages to be spent on buying goods and services. This is a virtuous cycle of demand creating supply, creating demand. As capacity utilisation reduces, the per unit cost of goods, increasing profit-margins, there will be more funds available for future investments. Businesses will then buy more machines, establish new factories and offices anticipating future demand. With a small lag, this will create more supply. So, increased employment and growing earnings is the only antidote to long-term inflation.

Yet, governments react to inflation by reducing employment. How do they do that? By reducing fiscal deficits, increasing interest rates and tightening money supply. Thanks to the monetarist dogma, introduced in the US by Reaganomics in the early 1980s, and spread to the rest of the world through the Bretton Woods institutions in the 1990s, governments and central banks across the world react to high inflation with tight-money policies. The logic behind this is that excess money supply has resulted in artificial demand that cannot be met by current state of supply, so demand must be cooled off by reducing the money supply. Cutting interest rates will reduce credit-fuelled consumption, whether it is final consumption by households or productive consumption by industries. This will also reduce wages and employment and push down overall demand, reducing inflation.

There is another side of the same coin – to tame inflation by reducing employment. It is argued that when economies achieve full employment, businesses are unable to grow without paying much higher wages. That pushes up their costs, which, in turn, shows up in higher prices of goods and services. Also, as wages go up, workers have more money to buy things. Demand goes up at a faster pace than supply, and this again causes high inflation. While these two arguments come from two opposite camps within mainstream economics, they both bet on cutting back on employment and wages to cool down inflation.

Logically, this should be a problem for the corporate world, because lower output, and a higher cost of capital affects capital accumulation. Yet, corporates universally support inflation-targeting by central banks. This is because, since the 1980s, the capitalist world has been dominated by finance. Inflation reduces the value of financial assets and eats into returns on speculative capital. That is why finance capital must always guard against inflation, even at the expense of corporate capital accumulation.

One might argue that stock prices could go down if investors feel that a company’s business is not going to expand. However, in reality, stock prices usually track immediate earnings and fund flows, rather than the long-term growth of a company. In the immediate future, a drop in the wage bill and input costs helps companies expand their profit margins. We saw that happen during the Covid lockdown, when India Inc posted record profits despite a drop in overall sales numbers.

Inflation targeting is a way to increase returns for finance capital. It has very little to do with protecting the poor from a higher cost of living. After all, no worker would trade their jobs for lower prices.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Trending

Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

3
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

4
Nation

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

5
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pakistani song 'Pasoori'; fans from Pakistan send love

6
Jalandhar

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

7
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

8
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

9
Nation

ITBP nursing leader chosen for Florence Nightingale Award

10
Punjab

Batala AAP MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan

Don't Miss

View All
Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka

27 killed as massive fire engulfs three-storey building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi

Over 50 people rescued from the commercial building

Mohali grenade attack LIVE updates: Punjab police arrest main conspirator

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

Six persons arrested for providing logistic support to attac...

Indian men's badminton team creates history, reaches first-ever Thomas Cup final

Indian men's badminton team creates history, reaches first-ever Thomas Cup final

Prannoy wins decisive match against Denmark to steer India t...

Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

Fixed 5 year tenure then a cooling off for 3 years; assessme...

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 - 31

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

The summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June ...

Cities

View All

Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

No let-up in deaths due to drug abuse in Punjab's border districts

One should go for thalassaemia test before marriage, says Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

Batala AAP MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan

Dinanagar: Out on bail, man back in jail for killing girl

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Summer vacation in Chandigarh government schools from May 23

Summer vacation in Chandigarh government schools from May 23

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

Rocket-propelled grenade was fired from stationary position, say cops

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Four CBI SIs demanded Rs 1 cr from IT firm owner

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka

27 killed as massive fire engulfs three-storey building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi

Govt clears appointments of nine advocates as judges of Delhi High Court

AAP demands MCD to raze ‘illegal constructions’ at Delhi BJP chief’s house, office by tomorrow

Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

Manish Sisodia urges Amit Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes in Jalandhar struggles for survival

Jalandhar: Primary students attending school in evening shift!

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with state school heads was mere eyewash: Sukhi

Demand for advancing date of paddy sowing gaining pace

Union Minister campaigns against drugs

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore who lost his son to drugs campaigns for their eradication

Rape case: Simarjit Bains’ aide beaten by victim at Police commissioner office

Smuggler held with 500-gm opium, Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Residents of Samrala chowk protest mobile tower installation, block highway

Protest against Ludhiana MC over water scarcity

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship