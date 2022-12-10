 Grassroots investment needs G20 push : The Tribune India

Grassroots investment needs G20 push

India aims to find consensual solutions that will assuage major problems. It has planned 200 meetings in over 50 cities, so that the G20 message goes to different parts of the country. A new fund led by India, Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa will help the Global South attain its own goals. This fund will help other developing countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals effectively.

Grassroots investment needs G20 push

Diverse: The first Sherpa meeting in Udaipur set the tone for a presidency that will be action-oriented as well as uniquely Indian. ANI



Gurjit Singh

Former Ambassador

INDIA assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 for a year. The same day, it assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the final month of its two-year term as a non-permanent member. At present, there is much focus on Indian diplomacy, as it seeks to play a bigger role to alleviate the world’s problems.

India aims to find consensual solutions that will assuage major problems. It has planned nearly 200 meetings in over 50 cities, so that the message of the G20 goes to different parts of India. Alternatively, G20 delegates will also get to savour the flavour of various cities of India. This is an interesting idea.

The first two meetings — that of Ambassadors of the G20 countries in the Andamans and the first Sherpas’ meeting in Udaipur — apprised the delegates of the diversity and cultural impact of India. They saw India’s success in digital transformation, financial inclusion and public health facilities. The Sherpa meeting set the tone for a presidency that will be action-oriented as well as uniquely Indian.

India’s emphasis on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), digital economy and furthering the goals of cohesive action by the G20 is based on the confidence that the Ukraine crisis will abate sooner than later. If China too does not enhance its aggressive intent, the international strategic scenario can be managed, and a clearer focus on functional issues will be possible.

The G20 has many ideas and its members often reach an agreement. It’s over the implementation and financing that these ideas face hurdles.

The author had earlier proposed a new fund led by India, Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa (IIBSA) to take the lead in some ways to help the Global South attain its own goals. What should this fund do? The idea is to help other developing countries attain the SDGs effectively. This impact is essential.

Three components come to mind. First, many countries have enough projects on the table, but do not have bankable projects with adequate reports to back them which can be grasped by investors or lenders. One part of the IIBSA fund should be to support the consulting companies, mainly from the Global South, to produce feasibility reports which can be considered by banks and institutions to implement the projects. This should be a rotating fund which consulting companies can use and once the project is underway, the fee should be returned to the fund. The fund should have adequate depth to have a rotation over a five-year cycle.

The second aspect could be building of capacities through training. A large number of projects, for instance, renewable energy, lack the local manpower for implementing, running and maintaining them. This is true over a range of projects that are already implemented or are in the pipeline. Training efforts should be focused on the priorities set by this coalition of the Global South.

A string of projects aiming at achieving SDGs is essential as the first step towards utilising funds to implement them. Through this consortium of consulting companies, a pipeline should be created and made available. In a recent discussion among academics from India, Brazil and South Africa as well as with regional banks in Africa, the lack of a pipeline and dedicated funding for new ideas was considered a big lacuna.

The third aspect is the implementation. While there is debt stress in many parts of the world, developing countries are hesitant to borrow more and are looking more for grants, investments or public-private partnerships. Blended finance models need to be supported so that the limitations on development funds can be met by leveraging them through market mechanisms.

The best method among many for SDG-related smaller projects is impact investing, which developed out of social entrepreneurship as a positive movement for addressing social and environmental needs. It is already evolved in India and there are several impact-investing funds that are working out of India for projects in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Africa. Similarly, there are funds being invested in Latin America and parts of Africa. Some, like the Indian funds, are indigenous to the Global South.

The Global South should have its own impact investment movement, where the Indian model is a good example for leadership. It attracts investors from the G7 and beyond. Its project implementation is effectively undertaken among developing countries. The Sankalp Global Summit held annually and its sister summit Sankalp Africa have seen amazing results and participation by bringing together ideas, investors and success stories.

As the SDGs acquire greater momentum in attracting direct investment at the grassroots level, impact investment is also the subject of India’s trilateral cooperation efforts in Africa, Latin America and Asia, both in the private sector and through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Funds have been established where G7 countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Japan, besides the EU, have taken slow steps towards contribution, which are then managed by India’s fund managers from the public and private sectors for impact investing in India, its neighbourhood and Africa. The India-German Sustainability Development Cooperation is now working on such projects in Peru, Cameroon, Ghana and Malawi, while the UK and MEA have established an impact fund for similar purposes.

This seems like the better way to go, by targeting investment at the ground level. India’s startup revolution, along with its digital economy efforts, which remain a G20 initiative, will obtain an impetus by focusing on impact investment through such a new fund.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

4
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

5
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

6
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

9
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

10
Nation

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a hi...

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Patel top choice

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Bhupendra Patel top choice

Moosewala Killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Pvt member’s Bill on UCC tabled amid din

In Parliament: Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code tabled amid din


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president