 Guilty without evidence : The Tribune India

TRYSTS AND TURNS

Guilty without evidence

Guilty without evidence

Under lens: It appears there is a political move to condemn the Delhi Deputy CM. PTI

Julio Ribeiro

What is the truth behind the hype about a ‘corrupt’ AAP leader, Manish Sisodia? I am as blank as any other thinking Indian. Only diehard BJP supporters and gullible members of the public will swallow the propaganda that is being proliferated to condemn the man. But where is the evidence?

The intention of the accusers is not to mourn the loss to the public due to his policy, but to remove a star performer of a small but upcoming opposition party.

Unlike the Bengal minister from whom crores were recovered, nothing was found in the CBI searches on Sisodia’s offices, home and bank locker. The charge against him seems to be that the policy adopted by him and his party on the sale of liquor had caused huge loss to the exchequer. This is a charge that can be made against governments and corporates in India and all parts of the world at various times.

Not every policy is well thought out. Many policies may be well intentioned but will fail. The PM’s demonetisation decision, for instance, was a great disaster. But no politician or bureaucrat was taken to task for that colossal blunder. It was soon forgotten as a mistake. But the intention of the accusers in Sisodia’s case is not to mourn the loss to the public but to remove a star performer of a small but upcoming opposition party from the political firmament.

When the BJP succeeded in winning the UP Assembly elections and forming the governments in three other states, besides UP, Modi held a victory rally of his party’s committed workers outside the party office in Delhi. He voiced his intention of booking the corrupt as the next important mission of his regime. His supporters roared their approval. Little did they know what he meant. Even informed observers did not read his real intent.

The campaign to shatter the opposition parties by picking on their weak links with the help of the Enforcement Directorate had been conceived! Every political party, including the BJP, needs money to operate. The army of workers employed full-time keeps expanding with electoral successes. If success is elusive, inducements are offered to cross over. Inducements require money.

When the party has not succeeded at the ballot box and not succeeded in enticing greedy legislators of other parties in sufficient numbers, this novel use of Central agencies to ‘coax’ reluctant MLAs to join the bandwagon is activated. The ploy works in most places. It worked in Maharashtra. But where nuts are hard to crack, like in the case of AAP legislators, new ways have to be found.

Is the alleged liquor scam in Delhi one such experimentation? At the moment, nothing is clear. It is true that the adage ‘there is no smoke without fire’ has a lot going for it, but we have not seen any sign of that smoke from all the Goebbels-like propaganda that has been dished out. A slight connection could be discerned in the purported association of the Telangana CM’s daughter in the raids carried out all over India in connection with the ‘scam’.

This piece of possible evidence was not pursued, it seems. The conclusion independent observers will draw is that since the Telangana CM is another thorn to be tackled later, it could be that his daughter’s explanation published in the media was accepted by the CBI, which was the agency entrusted with this inquiry. Surprisingly, the ED was left out at the beginning, though the allegations involved skimming off vast amounts of money.

On September 5, for the first time, it was announced that in the sting operation carried out on one of the many accused in the case, a beneficiary of the new policy had hinted that Kejriwal and Sisodia were given their share of the spoils. It is something like Rahul Gandhi calling Modi a chor in the Rafale matter. Nobody believed him. I do not know much about Sisodia but I refuse to believe that Kejriwal will accept tainted money for personal use. As for party funds, most politicians are complicit.

Another thought that entered my police officer’s mind on reading about the Sisodia case is that no details of recoveries, if any, from the IAS and other officials of Delhi’s excise department were leaked to the media. This is quite unusual. If monies had been found in the searches, the propaganda could have acquired greater authenticity. It appears that the CBI drew a blank there, too!

The effect of accusing IAS and assorted excise department officials in a case that has not been proved so far will not wear off easily. I learn that IAS officers are not readily available for deputation to the Centre these days. With the Sisodia case fresh in the mind’s eye, postings to the Delhi state administration also will be avoided. Officers will not like to get involved in the running spat between the BJP and the AAP. Any officer earmarked to serve the AAP government will be sure of being marked. Too many are the risks involved in associating even officially with a party that Modi and Shah want to dethrone by any means, fair or foul!

Another game is being played by the BJP in Jharkhand. Hemant Soren, the CM of the tribal-dominated state, is said to have been found guilty by the Election Commission of awarding a mining contract to himself. The Governor has not disclosed the contents of the EC’s findings to the public. He has not moved against the CM, though a week has passed since he received the report. He has kept everyone guessing of his intentions, prompting the CM and his alliance partner, the Congress, to resort to ‘resort’ politics to safeguard their flock! Last Monday, Soren got his MLAs and those of the Congress to pass a vote of confidence in him in the Assembly. He must have got that idea from Kejriwal.

It is reported in the print media that the Jharkhand Governor has dashed off to Delhi for ‘guidance and directions’. If this is how governance is going to be administered in the states, we as a people are condemned to non-existence. The government will not function till this matter is resolved. But the party at the Centre that pulls all the strings is keeping all parties guessing, awaiting a suitable time to strike.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

3
Trending

Fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan clash in stands, throw chairs at one another after Asia Cup match in Sharjah

4
Punjab

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

5
World

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

6
Sports

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping 17-year-old girl

7
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Gummies : - Maggie Beer Gummies Pills Scam or Real Weight Loss Results

9
Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

10
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Don't Miss

View All
Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Top News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...

Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men

Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men

The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...


Cities

View All

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

School mgmt reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: City boy secures AIR 269

MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Patti-Chandigarh Volvo bus service inaugurated

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed JIT Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Kalia to Kejri

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

District tops state in investment, creation of employment, again

Hayer, Nijjar warn MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Civic body to shift fish market to new site by December- end

Admn gears up for Ganpati Visarjan

Punjabi University signs MoU with Met Dept

Farmers stage sit-in on Amloh-Nabha road