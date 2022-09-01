 Highs and lows of Punjab’s economic journey : The Tribune India

Highs and lows of Punjab’s economic journey

Punjab’s economy has entered the downslide phase primarily due to lack of policies for steering it to the next stage of development — industrialisation. Punjab has strengths such as infrastructure, industrial peace, high bank deposits, demographic dividends, sizeable Punjabi diaspora and adequate markets. In this endeavour, the Central and state govts should devise a strategy, as was done in the case of agricultural development.

Highs and lows of Punjab’s economic journey

Turning point: Green Revolution helped in meeting the shortage of foodgrains. PTI

BS Ghuman

Former Vice-chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala

The 75th anniversary of Independence is the most suitable occasion to trace the economic journey of Punjab, which suffered irredeemable loss due to Partition. The enterprising people of Punjab and the government accepted the challenges and started reconstruction of the economy on a war footing. Accomplishments in terms of growth, agriculture and the service sector have been impressive. In the case of industry, the progress has been moderate. During the post-economic liberalisation period, however, the economy started slowing down on many fronts. The economic journey of Punjab, therefore, has been marked by milestones and downslides.

The Punjab economy started recovery quickly. During the First Five-Year Plan (1951-56), it experienced a growth rate of 5.3 per cent, much higher than the Indian economy (3.5 per cent). During the Second Plan, Punjab registered a growth rate (2.9 per cent) lower than the average for India (3.7 per cent). In the Third Plan, Punjab (4.5 per cent) performed slightly better compared to the national average (4 per cent).

The mid-1960s proved a watershed in the journey on two counts. First, Punjab’s reorganisation on November 1, 1966, changed the political and social landscape, impacting economic development. Second, the launch of the Green Revolution, which took Punjab to a higher growth trajectory.

Punjab’s economy grew in the vicinity of 5 per cent per annum from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s. During most of this period, the Indian economy grew by around 3.5 per cent per annum. However, from 1980s onwards, due to partial liberalisation, the growth rate of India’s economy surpassed that of Punjab.

Punjab also enjoyed economic supremacy by having the highest per capita income among the major states from 1966-67 to 1994-95. Later on, the economic supremacy started crumbling. In 2020-21, Punjab got relegated to the 14th position in terms of per capita income. The downslide is attributed to economic liberalisation, near stagnation in land productivity, sluggishness in industry, deteriorating fiscal health and poor policy attention to social sectors.

The structure of the economy has witnessed remarkable changes. In 1952-53, the share of the primary sector in the state’s income was 54.4 per cent and that of secondary and tertiary sectors were 10.2 per cent and 35.4 per cent, respectively. In 2020-21, the corresponding shares changed to 30.74 per cent, 23.33 per cent and 45.93 per cent. The growing strength of the service sector suggests that Punjab has skipped the transition to industrialisation.

The agriculture sector was hit hard by the Partition. East Punjab got only 20 per cent share of irrigation and 14 per cent of the area despite accounting for 47 per cent of the population. The fertile canal colonies of Lyallpur, Montgomery and Sargodha went to Pakistan.

India faced food shortage after Partition and thus in the First Five-Year Plan, the top priority was accorded to agriculture. Punjab being an agrarian state, it played a pivotal role in this national endeavour. Empirical evidence suggests that the performance of Punjab was superior than the all-India average. Its agriculture grew at a rate of 3.8 per cent per annum, higher than that for India (2.8 per cent) during the First Plan. During the successive two plans, state agriculture witnessed 5.1 per cent and 5.56 per cent rate of growth respectively. The corresponding rates at national level were 3.9 per cent and 3.42 per cent. This impressive performance is ascribed to institutional changes like land to the tillers and consolidation of holdings, increased public investment in irrigation and power, including dams, rural roads and cooperative institutions. These initiatives provided a fertile ground for the Green Revolution.

The Green Revolution strategy of the mid-1960s proved to be a boon for agriculture. Wheat yield recorded four-fold increase from 1,238 kg per hectare in 1965-66 to 4,868 kg per hectare in 2020-21. Similarly, the yield of paddy increased from 1,000 kg per hectare to 4,443 kg per hectare during the same period. In the process, the economy benefitted phenomenally but at a heavy cost of excessive exploitation and pollution of environmental resources. The yield levels of both the crops have reached a plateau. This, coupled with decline in public investment in agriculture, depletion of underground water, decline in soil fertility, changing weather conditions and terms of trade against agriculture, resulted in deceleration of the rural economy.

Industry suffered heavily on account of Partition. For reviving industry, the government initiated measures, including increased resource allocation, freight equalisation policy by the Central Government, manpower training, financial & technical assistance and common service facilities, including marketing and industrial estates. More than 35 per cent of the urban migrant families had a business and industry background. They along with local entrepreneurs played a pivotal role. However, the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965 and the state’s reorganisation in 1966 adversely affected industry. During reorganisation, a number of industrial centres, having proximity to the national capital, went to Haryana along with areas of mineral resources. Despite best efforts, the Fourth Plan states that though progress of small-scale industries took place, it was not spectacular during the first three plans.

The Indo-Pak war of 1971, militancy, economic liberalisation, withdrawal of freight equalisation policy in 1993, collapse of the USSR — a stable market for hosiery products, and cheaper Chinese goods slowed down industrial development. Many units moved out of the state due to locational disadvantages and the Central Government’s tax holidays to the neighbouring hill states.

The service sector also bore the brunt of Partition. The progress has been examined on the basis of its share in the state’s income. In 1952-53, the share of the service sector in the state’s income was 35.4 per cent; it increased to 45.93 per cent in 2020-21. Thus, the sector consolidated its position.

Punjab’s economic journey has entered the downslide phase primarily due to lack of policies of Central and state governments for steering the economy to the next stage of development — industrialisation. Punjab is a forward-looking state and has strengths such as well-developed infrastructure, industrial peace, high bank deposits, demographic dividends, sizeable Punjabi diaspora and adequate markets. In this endeavour, the Central and state governments should together devise a strategy, as was done for agricultural development.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Ministerial home to go, Harsimrat Badal allotted Lodi Estate bungalow

3
Punjab

14 AAP leaders appointed as head of boards, corporations in Punjab; see full list

4
Trending

Watch: Trending song Kala Chashma written by Kapurthala cop becomes instant cult with people across the world making reels, lyricist reacts

5
Diaspora

'This ain't India': Indian-American racially abused by compatriot in California

6
Punjab

After severely deficient monsoon in Punjab and Haryana during August, forecast for subdued rainfall activity this week

7
Himachal

Himachal Congress gives 10 guarantees to woo electorate ahead of assembly polls

8
Nation

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away; President, PM offer condolences

9
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

10
Delhi

AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Don't Miss

View All
Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Punjab youth bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post
Trending

Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots
Entertainment

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

Top News

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim

The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

CBI SIs granted bail in case of conducting 'fake raid' at IT firm in Chandigarh

Final-year MBBS student at Delhi medical college hangs herself in hostel

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, six held for cheating foreign citizens

Protesting against land acquisition, Manesar farmers seek permission for mass suicide

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

18 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib