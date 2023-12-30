 Hoping for liberal and inclusive politics : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Hoping for liberal and inclusive politics
NOUS INDICA

Hoping for liberal and inclusive politics

The only antidote to mass psychosis of hatred is the delegitimisation of identity agenda

Hoping for liberal and inclusive politics

Outreach: Restoration of the sanctity of Christmas Day is a big U-turn by the BJP. ANI



Rajesh Ramachandran

FOR the mothers and children of Gaza, 2023 has been an annus horribilis. Even for those living in far corners of the world, the reverberations of Zionist hatred emanating from the genocide of Palestinians have been hard to cope with. The low-intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi only underscores the spilling over of the animus triggered by the Israeli war on innocent Palestinians, particularly in India: Zionists hating Muslims and in return, Islamists detesting Jews. The world is celebrating hatred against strangers — an emotion that knows no geographical or political boundaries, but is linked only through religious affiliations.

Whether the BJP wins a seat in Kerala or not, Modi visiting the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter in April and inviting leaders of the Church home to celebrate Christmas is a new direction in representational politics.

In a way, it has to be acknowledged that this is a grand success of the British colonial identity project: dividing a mass of people into groups that hate each other over nothing but religious markers. Videos coming out of Israel are mind-numbing for the joy they exhibit in hating neighbours — that too during Christmas. After all, this is where Christ was born, where he preached infinite love for the neighbour. Revelling in loathing may sound like an oxymoron, but that is the essence of religious identity politics and nowhere is it displayed more in all its gory, devastating consequences than in Gaza, where hospitals and refugee camps are being bombed and civilians are being stripped — as if murder needs to be accentuated by humiliation.

The videos that are being shared by anti-war activists on social media show men, women and even children singing and dancing to foul lyrics of racial abuse and mimicking those who have been abducted, lying with their hands tied. This mimicry of misery is a grave lesson in human depravity, for this is not done by gun-toting extremists, but by fathers, mothers and their children, recording themselves on the TikTok app as their contribution to the Israeli national project of hatred.

And the US Commission for International Religious Freedom, which always lectures India, or Western parliamentarians who magnify religious riots into racial wars, do not seem to have taken note of a society going sick with hatred in Israel. Sure, it is this same sickness of Hamas that triggered the conflict on October 7. But according to contemporary Western enlightenment, one affliction legitimises another. With validation of national retribution from the President of the US and the Prime Minister of the UK, who flew in to egg on the Israeli government, bigoted citizens cannot be blamed for celebrating hate and rejoicing in their victims’ subhuman wretchedness.

If the colonial policy of building identity barriers between communities worked well in creating Pakistan, neo-colonial support for Zionism is legitimising Islamist anger and violence. The bomb blast outside the Israeli embassy might have been weak, but it is a reflection of the success of the consolidation of Islamist reaction to the destruction of Gaza. It has only helped in bolstering extreme Islamist positions, even forcing moderate Muslim politicians to take a pro-terror or pro-Hamas stand. In that sense, the West is succeeding in reinforcing identity markers across Asia. An example of the worsening situation is the recent exhortation by an Islamist theologian in Kerala against Muslims partaking of Christmas cakes.

The Hindu right wing’s support for Zionism will only work towards legitimising Islamist violence in India, prompting a proxy identity clash wherever the Muslims have a significant presence, as in J&K or Kerala. In fact, in Kerala, all parties seeking Muslim votes have organised pro-Palestine rallies, some of which degenerated into pro-Hamas shows of strength. Thus, the power of hatred for the other cannot be misjudged. Most of those who hate the Israeli or the Palestinian other cannot even put a finger on Palestine on the world map. But as a collective emotion, hatred has evolved into a mass psychosis. Reason cannot treat hysteria. The only antidote to this group psychosis is the delegitimisation of identity politics, which is a possibility in a society only if groups do not need to seek the protection of collective identities, where a group name tag is neither a necessity nor a liability.

When a society is being led by a Hindu-first party, such a transformative change can only be made by the government. A small first step in that direction was taken by Prime Minister Modi when he invited Church leaders to his residence on Christmas Day. For a party that turned December 25 into Good Governance Day, this is a big U-turn. Restoration of the sanctity of Christmas Day is a big step towards making the BJP and the NDA government inclusive and accepting of the contribution of Christians to the nation’s body politic.

The Opposition immediately jumped in, claiming that the PM did not discuss the Manipur riots. Well, the Manipur riots were a clash between Kukis and Meiteis over a high court order; Christians on both sides suffered, though there are more Hindus than Christians among Meiteis. And then, of course, this was undoubtedly an opportunistic move to woo the large Christian chunk of voters in Kerala, where the BJP is desperate to open its Lok Sabha account. Democracy wins when opportunism in electoral politics forces an organisation to smoothen the sharp edges of its religious antagonism. For a party that is perceived to have no space for minorities in its ideology to cross over the chasm of mistrust, extending a hand of friendship, is indeed welcome.

It is a sign of a party becoming successful, broad-based and truly representative when winning elections compels its leader to abandon the baggage of ideology. Whether the BJP wins a seat in Kerala or not, Modi visiting the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter in April and inviting leaders of the Church home to celebrate Christmas is a new direction in representational politics. In the new year, let there be a reprieve from the mass psychosis of hatred in Gaza and here, let electoral compulsions make our parties more liberal and inclusive. Happy New Year, dear reader.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

4
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

5
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

6
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

7
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

10
Chandigarh

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Qatar hasn’t ratified treaty on serving time back home: MEA

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president ‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Party rules out rejoining NDA | CM to undertake yatra next m...

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab