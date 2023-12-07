 How Congress stormed the BRS stronghold in Telangana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • How Congress stormed the BRS stronghold in Telangana

How Congress stormed the BRS stronghold in Telangana

The victory in Telangana could be a great opportunity for the Congress to reinvent itself in the state and in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

How Congress stormed the BRS stronghold in Telangana

CM-ELECT: Congress leader Revanth Reddy needs to ensure intra-party unity. PTI



K Subrahmanya

Senior Journalist

THE Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of a resurgent Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections. It was evident for some time that the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party was fighting a tough electoral battle. But expectations were that the BRS would somehow manage to retain power.

There were reasons for this expectation. The TRS government administered one of the largest packages of freebies to the people soon after the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The new state was blessed with a revenue dividend as it accounted for almost 60 per cent of the undivided state’s revenue while having only 40 per cent of the parent state’s population. Rao used this surplus to roll out attractive freebies, which included an annual agricultural incentive of Rs 8,000 per acre.

The goodwill the TRS enjoyed in view of its pivotal role in the Telangana statehood movement peaked in 2018 after Rao called early elections to the Assembly. The party secured an impressive vote share of 46.87 per cent. Its nearest rival, the Congress, was left far behind with a vote share of 28.43 per cent. The TRS’s vote share represented an increase of almost 12 percentage points over the 34.54 per cent vote share it had secured in the 2014 elections.

However, it has faced a series of electoral and political reversals ever since. The first setback came in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party’s waning popularity was evident as it won only nine seats out of 17. In December 2020, the party suffered a jolt in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, losing more than 8 per cent popular votes and dropping to 56 from 99 seats it had won in the previous elections in 2016. Subsequently, there were Assembly bypoll reversals, too.

A ground survey revealed that the fundamental problem was the declining goodwill that the BRS commanded. Rao’s government had launched several ‘feel-good’ freebie schemes. Though these schemes were very attractive, their political shelf life was fast expiring. Faced with these problems, the ruling party had to work on a couple of critical fronts. It had to stitch together a social/caste coalition to build a credible and reliable support base — a kind of a vote bank. The party has lacked it as it had drawn support from all sections initially when it led the Telangana movement. Besides, at the governmental level, Rao had to launch a second wave of freebies to curb the estrangement of poorer social groups from his party and the government. But Rao’s initial set of freebies was so extensive and costly that there was hardly any fiscal space for more of them.

With an impressive performance in the GHMC polls, the BJP appeared more than ready to fill the political space that Rao was beginning to lose. The saffron party won 48 seats in the corporation and cornered a vote share which was just a fraction lower than that of the ruling party. The saffron leadership appointed Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, an OBC face, as the state party chief. Under Sanjay, the BJP tried to win over the OBCs and Dalits, who constitute almost two-thirds of the state’s population. In the midst of these churnings, the state Congress was nowhere in sight. All the party had was a dynamic leader in A Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president.

A BRS-versus-BJP battle was beginning to take shape on the ground, with the Congress in danger of being relegated to a distant third. This wasn’t the kind of triangular contest that would guarantee a third term for Rao. The preferred three-way contest for the BRS boss involved a scenario where the BJP would be confined to battling the Congress for the second position.

Around eight months before the polls, Sanjay faced challenges within the state BJP. Simultaneously, he faced accusations of involvement in a school exam question paper leak. He had to secure bail after being arrested by the state police. His son was alleged ly involved in a brawl. And a couple of months later, with the elections approaching, the party leadership removed him and brought Union minister and Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy back as the state unit president. Politically, his return symbolised the resurgence of the powerful Reddy community in the BJP ranks, a development that did not go well with the over 50 per cent OBCs, who were looking at the BJP to make their way up the leadership ladder in the state.

Amidst turmoil in the BJP and the state government’s offensive against Sanjay, the voters appeared to have turned towards the Congress. With a convincing Assembly victory in the neighbouring state of Karnataka infusing confidence, the state Congress, under Revanth Reddy, launched an aggressive campaign. Within weeks, public perception changed, with the Congress emerging as the party capable of defeating the BRS. Ultimately, it succeeded in ousting the BRS.

Expectedly, Revanth Reddy has been chosen to lead the state government. The Congress’ victory in this southern state could be a great opportunity for the party to reinvent itself in the state and in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the two states in which it was routed in 2014. But with a slender majority in the new Assembly, the Congress will have to first focus on achieving intra-party unity — this will be a prerequisite to providing a stable government. For the BRS, the road to recovery could be long and arduous.

#Andhra Pradesh #Bharat #Congress #Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

2
J & K

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

3
Punjab

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

4
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

5
India

Delhi Police on alert after Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

6
Punjab

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

7
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

8
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

9
India

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral ‘drunk’ video part of film shooting

Don't Miss

View All
Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Top News

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp

Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Shah as LS clears 2 Bills on UT

Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT

HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...

Purohit reserves three Bills for President’s consideration

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration

One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

Panchkula MC to seal 5 clubs, hotels over property tax dues

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Patiala DC pulls up official, says expedite work for water supply scheme