 How The Tribune helped shape my novel : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • How The Tribune helped shape my novel

How The Tribune helped shape my novel

How The Tribune helped shape my novel


Manju Kapur

My first novel ‘Difficult Daughters’ was largely set in Amritsar and Lahore of the 1930s and ’40s. With no experience in writing fiction, I agonised about the best, most convincing way to tell a story, wondering how to use other people’s memories to breathe life and vitality into the whole thing.

Lahore was the missing link in ‘Difficult Daughters’. The newspaper files at Teen Murti Library made it come alive

The Amritsar sections were comparatively easy. The city of my birth, the home of my grandmother, aunts and uncles, it was a place I had visited often. Lahore though was difficult. How to recreate a place I had never seen? I had heard about it many times from everyone I interviewed; fabled city, glittering with the lights of nostalgia. No matter what I tried, nothing seemed to work. My Lahore sections were dead.

It was to check some completely minor fact that I stumbled upon the idea of looking up the newspapers of the time. Get your details right. Get the dates, the facts, the prices, get all that right, for everyone you talk to says something different.

What were the newspapers that came out from Lahore? There was the Civil and Military Gazette and there was The Tribune.

And where were these newspapers kept? In Delhi, you could find them in the Teen Murti Library. The librarian looked at me suspiciously as she demanded my field of research. Fiction, I mumbled. She looked unconvinced. I was forced to present my academic credentials. A teacher from Miranda House carried more weight; for, a wannabe novelist on her own was not enough to gain entrance. I had to fill in an application form, get counter-signatures from my institution, wait to get an admit card. Finally, with the paperwork complete, I was directed to the microfilm section upstairs.

What did I want? The Tribune. What years? Ten years starting from 1937 should give me enough atmosphere.

The librarian tenderly threaded the microfilm through the spools of the reader, a bulky machine with an old-fashioned TV-like screen. You put it on like this, she said, as she switched on the lights; you move it up and down like this, and every 45 minutes you have to give the machine a rest for 15 minutes, for these get heated and then break down. As I scrolled slowly down the faded pages, noting the ads, the weather, the cultural events, the photographs, the political happenings, I was transported into the Lahore of British India. Here, in front of me was daily life, something no interview, no article, no textbook had been able to capture. Here in this wobbly text and faint print was history unfolding, because unlike the books, the interviews and the articles, made wise by hindsight, the newspaper had no such perspective. It all felt so innocent.

No one could imagine the bloodshed, the trauma and dislocation that would drench the land a few years later.

August 15, 1947: India Wakes to Life and Freedom, announced the headlines. August 16, one day later, saw the last issue of The Tribune from Lahore. Violence took over. The office was abandoned. The paper relocated to Simla.

After that, I read no more. I had got what I wanted, a kaleidoscope of vignettes capturing the daily life of the city. Excitedly, I tried to pour everything I found significant into the text. Ultimately, my story could not bear such weight. Or so said the publishers. I had no option but to cut, and cut again, until I managed to fashion a novel that was historical without actually being a work of history.

The book was well received so clearly,

‘Difficult Daughters’ did succeed in bringing those years to life.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
Trending

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to wife Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's degree

3
Trending

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

4
Entertainment

Having got Rs 210 crore for 'Jailer', Rajinikanth becomes country's highest paid actor

5
India

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

6
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin Tharman wins Singapore presidential election

8
India

Maharashtra man shoots wife dead and dies soon afterwards due to 'heart attack'

9
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

10
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...

ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit

ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit

PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...

Moon to sun: India eyes lion’s share in space economy

Moon to sun: India eyes lion’s share in space economy

Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral parleys at G20 on September 8

Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral parleys at G20 on September 8

Abstentions no reflection on host country: Officials

Abstentions no reflection on host country: Officials


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

Court denies bail to man who ‘scammed’ people

AAP for probe into delay in salaries of DU professors

Fifth accused arrested for pvt firm executive's murder

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Mystery over youth’s death

Ensure drainage of water along roadside: ADC to NHAI officials

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours