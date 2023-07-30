How Valley is embracing cinema

Samaan Lateef

Last September, the 520-seat INOX multiplex ended the prolonged cinema deprivation in the Valley. The first movie to be shown was Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, a pivotal moment that lured audiences back to theatres. The rush at the three-theatre facility in Srinagar has almost doubled since then. Initially, middle-aged people would form the bulk of the audience, but once the youngsters started coming, word of mouth ensured a whole new generation getting its first multiplex experience.

The youth are now embracing content-driven films, defying decades of absence of cinema halls in Kashmir. They are confident and assertive. I can only applaud them for their forward-thinking attitude and a passion for movies with meaningful content helmed by talented directors.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has been a runaway success in the Valley too, like elsewhere. The historical significance of the film, along with admiration for lead actor Cillian Murphy, appeals to the youngsters, who have a keen interest in global events. Tickets are being sold out a week in advance. I consider it a journey of empowerment and enlightenment, contributing to the overall well-being and growth of the Kashmiri community. In our small way, it is our humble effort to lighten the load a bit for the people here.

For ‘Barbie’, the other day four girls came dressed completely in pink. There was a boy with them who too was wearing a pink shirt. There were smiles all around, it was a moment to savour.

From the inception of the ambitious multiplex project, financial concerns loomed large due to the significant investment required. However, a strategic partnership with INOX helped overcome technical hurdles. They (INOX) didn’t think twice when I proposed the idea. They said, ‘Let’s do it in the interest of the nation and the people of Kashmir.’

We have a contract that if there is anything objectionable to the people of Kashmir, it will be brought to their attention, and we will make sure to remove the content or the movie itself.

We knew five years down the road, it will be a successful venture because there are people who are passionate about films here. In Kashmir, going to the cinema is not yet the default option, unlike in Delhi, Mumbai, and other places where people often decide to watch a movie spontaneously. The absence of cinema halls for 32 years has contributed to this mindset. However, with the establishment of more cinema halls and multiplexes, the trend is expected to change.

My team and I are dedicated to augment the thought process of children, encouraging them to explore unconventional career paths. For me, opening the multiplex goes beyond a business proposition. It is a passionate endeavour, a service to the people of Kashmir, and a long-cherished aspiration to revitalise the entertainment sector.

The support from the local administration played a pivotal role in making this dream a reality. Creating a haven for families to spend quality time together, free from the pressures of the world, remains at the heart of our mission.

Thanks to the new film policy implemented by the Centre and the J&K administration, filmmakers are flocking to Kashmir. A staggering 120 new filming locations have been discovered. You can’t have film shooting at a place without having a cinema to go to and watch the rushes or premiers. It has also provided a platform for local technicians and crew members to pursue their dreams and showcase Kashmiri talent on the silver screen.

I’ve had some amusing experiences, with kids approaching me for ‘usies’. They come up to me, congratulate me, and even shake hands. It’s the most fantastic and satisfying experience.

