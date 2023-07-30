 How Valley is embracing cinema : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • How Valley is embracing cinema

How Valley is embracing cinema

The owner of Srinagar’s first multiplex, credited with kindling a cinematic reawakening in Kashmir, talks about the journey so far

How Valley is embracing cinema

A whole new generation is getting its first multiplex experience in Srinagar.



Samaan Lateef

Last September, the 520-seat INOX multiplex ended the prolonged cinema deprivation in the Valley. The first movie to be shown was Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, a pivotal moment that lured audiences back to theatres. The rush at the three-theatre facility in Srinagar has almost doubled since then. Initially, middle-aged people would form the bulk of the audience, but once the youngsters started coming, word of mouth ensured a whole new generation getting its first multiplex experience.

Vikas Dhar

The youth are now embracing content-driven films, defying decades of absence of cinema halls in Kashmir. They are confident and assertive. I can only applaud them for their forward-thinking attitude and a passion for movies with meaningful content helmed by talented directors.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has been a runaway success in the Valley too, like elsewhere. The historical significance of the film, along with admiration for lead actor Cillian Murphy, appeals to the youngsters, who have a keen interest in global events. Tickets are being sold out a week in advance. I consider it a journey of empowerment and enlightenment, contributing to the overall well-being and growth of the Kashmiri community. In our small way, it is our humble effort to lighten the load a bit for the people here.

For ‘Barbie’, the other day four girls came dressed completely in pink. There was a boy with them who too was wearing a pink shirt. There were smiles all around, it was a moment to savour.

From the inception of the ambitious multiplex project, financial concerns loomed large due to the significant investment required. However, a strategic partnership with INOX helped overcome technical hurdles. They (INOX) didn’t think twice when I proposed the idea. They said, ‘Let’s do it in the interest of the nation and the people of Kashmir.’

We have a contract that if there is anything objectionable to the people of Kashmir, it will be brought to their attention, and we will make sure to remove the content or the movie itself.

We knew five years down the road, it will be a successful venture because there are people who are passionate about films here. In Kashmir, going to the cinema is not yet the default option, unlike in Delhi, Mumbai, and other places where people often decide to watch a movie spontaneously. The absence of cinema halls for 32 years has contributed to this mindset. However, with the establishment of more cinema halls and multiplexes, the trend is expected to change.

My team and I are dedicated to augment the thought process of children, encouraging them to explore unconventional career paths. For me, opening the multiplex goes beyond a business proposition. It is a passionate endeavour, a service to the people of Kashmir, and a long-cherished aspiration to revitalise the entertainment sector.

The support from the local administration played a pivotal role in making this dream a reality. Creating a haven for families to spend quality time together, free from the pressures of the world, remains at the heart of our mission.

Thanks to the new film policy implemented by the Centre and the J&K administration, filmmakers are flocking to Kashmir. A staggering 120 new filming locations have been discovered. You can’t have film shooting at a place without having a cinema to go to and watch the rushes or premiers. It has also provided a platform for local technicians and crew members to pursue their dreams and showcase Kashmiri talent on the silver screen.

I’ve had some amusing experiences, with kids approaching me for ‘usies’. They come up to me, congratulate me, and even shake hands. It’s the most fantastic and satisfying experience.

— As told to Samaan Lateef

#Kashmir #Shah Rukh Khan #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

2
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

3
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

4
Nation

You find a girl for him, Sonia Gandhi tells Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

5
Nation

CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case

6
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

7
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

8
Nation

Indore man gets 40,000-page answer to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

9
Nation

Minor girl reaches Jaipur airport to go to Pakistan to meet Instagram friend

10
Nation

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...

Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill

Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill

The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...

ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit

ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit

Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Chandigarh groundwater level down by 28.5 per cent in decade

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar