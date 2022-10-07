IAF needs to modify manpower, training mores

Gp Capt Murli Menon (Retd)

Defence analyst

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has made great strides in its evolution to become one of the world’s leading air forces today, 90 years after its inception. From the ungainly khaki to its present-day azure blue uniform, from the hawai sepoys before Independence to women fighter pilots today, we have indeed come a long way in the entire spectrum of air power prosecution.

From the humble beginnings at Drigh Road, Karachi, on October 8, 1932, and the commissioning of the first IAF batch of five pilots on April 1, 1933, the IAF has fought four major wars in the subcontinent and rendered sterling service during peace-time humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Indians and foreign citizens ad interim, evolving into a mature entity with its own articulated Air Power Doctrine and nuanced instruments of air power orchestration ranging from a Space Command to cyber capabilities and an original ‘Top Gun’ air tactics factory by way of the Tactics and Combat Development Establishment (TACDE).

The vintage of aerial fighter platforms has already reached the four-and-a-half generation capability and fifth-sixth generation capabilities are in the offing. The service has integrated the nation’s commendable space and information technology prowess into its own war-fighting domain, craftily achieving the capabilities to undertake all-weather long-range operations such as the Balakot air strike, the very raison d’etre of an air force.

It needs recognition that the IAF over these nine decades has had its share of trials and tribulations. From being blooded during World War II, it earned its aviation spurs by living up to myriad challenges, tasks and demands imposed on it during the 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargil operations.

While it is impossible to do justice to all the supporting staff and air warriors who have contributed to the IAF story so far, suffice to say that it has indeed become an instrument of pride for the nation, covering itself with glory within the country and the world over by way of the HADR, UN and other international commitments.

Meanwhile, lessons learnt from operations and wars worldwide has enabled the IAF to evolve into an entity of considerable air capability and reach, making its friendly partner air, land and sea armed forces yearn to undertake mutually beneficial air exercises all over the world.

It is heartening to look back at what the IAF has become since the times of the Skeen Committee of June 1925 to lay down the role for Indian professionals who would don the King’s Commission to train at the RAF College, Cranwell, as the original air warriors. From the Royal Flying Corps of those days to today has been a historic path-breaking journey, wherein tales of valour and bravery abound, virtually becoming a shining beacon of career motivation for the entire young population of our many-splendoured nation.

While celebrating Air Force Day, it is but natural for the service to take stock of its operational track record. As technology and air capabilities of the IAF evolve, nuanced means of air power employment would emerge, posing unique challenges in the training and honing of skills for the practitioners. Like they say, the IAF needs to train as it fights.

It was heartening to hear some veterans marvel at the progress made even in an archetypal ‘Crew Room’ ambience since the days of yore. From antiquated techniques of debriefing a training aerial mission several years ago, the IAF has now adopted advanced debriefing techniques employing airborne digital sensor platforms, Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), aerostat radars, realistic armament and flight simulation, all dovetailed to give more ‘bang for the buck’ in the aerial training domain.

Not only have the steeds operated by the IAF advanced in capability and technology over the years, the IAF is now learning to adapt to the new mantra of atmanirbharta. The induction of platforms such as the Tejas Mk1, indigenously manufactured trainer and transport aircraft all pose distinct professional challenges to the engineer and the operator.

Optimising indigenous capability to fly and operate state-of-the-art gear would be specially challenging for the IAF as compared to its sister services, given the vagaries and risk elements ingrained in military aviation. Whilst adapting to indigenisation, the IAF would also need to modify its manpower and training mores in view of the renewed format of personnel induction, the Agnipath scheme.

With the changing times and challenges in reduced inventories due to costing issues, the IAF has to really strive to be ‘lean and mean’ in the true sense. Alongside would be the need for its leadership to adapt to these challenges.

The IAF Chief has talked of how they have had to upgrade the Air Power Doctrine to adapt to the new peculiarities such as cyber war and prolonged conflict situations. More nuanced and capable IAF leadership would be the order of the day for our men in blue.

Thus, for the Indian Air Force in this changing environment of cutting-edge technology and manpower and equipment challenges, some things would remain the same — to learn to fight as it trains.