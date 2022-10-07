 IAF needs to modify manpower, training mores : The Tribune India

IAF needs to modify manpower, training mores

As technology and air capabilities of the IAF evolve, nuanced means of air power employment would emerge, posing unique challenges in the training and honing of skills for the practitioners. Like they say, the IAF needs to train as it fights. With the changing times and challenges in reduced inventories due to costing issues, the IAF has to strive to be ‘lean and mean’.

IAF needs to modify manpower, training mores

Great strides: The IAF is one of the world’s leading air forces today, 90 years after its inception. PTI

Gp Capt Murli Menon (Retd)

Defence analyst

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has made great strides in its evolution to become one of the world’s leading air forces today, 90 years after its inception. From the ungainly khaki to its present-day azure blue uniform, from the hawai sepoys before Independence to women fighter pilots today, we have indeed come a long way in the entire spectrum of air power prosecution.

From the humble beginnings at Drigh Road, Karachi, on October 8, 1932, and the commissioning of the first IAF batch of five pilots on April 1, 1933, the IAF has fought four major wars in the subcontinent and rendered sterling service during peace-time humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Indians and foreign citizens ad interim, evolving into a mature entity with its own articulated Air Power Doctrine and nuanced instruments of air power orchestration ranging from a Space Command to cyber capabilities and an original ‘Top Gun’ air tactics factory by way of the Tactics and Combat Development Establishment (TACDE).

The vintage of aerial fighter platforms has already reached the four-and-a-half generation capability and fifth-sixth generation capabilities are in the offing. The service has integrated the nation’s commendable space and information technology prowess into its own war-fighting domain, craftily achieving the capabilities to undertake all-weather long-range operations such as the Balakot air strike, the very raison d’etre of an air force.

It needs recognition that the IAF over these nine decades has had its share of trials and tribulations. From being blooded during World War II, it earned its aviation spurs by living up to myriad challenges, tasks and demands imposed on it during the 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargil operations.

While it is impossible to do justice to all the supporting staff and air warriors who have contributed to the IAF story so far, suffice to say that it has indeed become an instrument of pride for the nation, covering itself with glory within the country and the world over by way of the HADR, UN and other international commitments.

Meanwhile, lessons learnt from operations and wars worldwide has enabled the IAF to evolve into an entity of considerable air capability and reach, making its friendly partner air, land and sea armed forces yearn to undertake mutually beneficial air exercises all over the world.

It is heartening to look back at what the IAF has become since the times of the Skeen Committee of June 1925 to lay down the role for Indian professionals who would don the King’s Commission to train at the RAF College, Cranwell, as the original air warriors. From the Royal Flying Corps of those days to today has been a historic path-breaking journey, wherein tales of valour and bravery abound, virtually becoming a shining beacon of career motivation for the entire young population of our many-splendoured nation.

While celebrating Air Force Day, it is but natural for the service to take stock of its operational track record. As technology and air capabilities of the IAF evolve, nuanced means of air power employment would emerge, posing unique challenges in the training and honing of skills for the practitioners. Like they say, the IAF needs to train as it fights.

It was heartening to hear some veterans marvel at the progress made even in an archetypal ‘Crew Room’ ambience since the days of yore. From antiquated techniques of debriefing a training aerial mission several years ago, the IAF has now adopted advanced debriefing techniques employing airborne digital sensor platforms, Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), aerostat radars, realistic armament and flight simulation, all dovetailed to give more ‘bang for the buck’ in the aerial training domain.

Not only have the steeds operated by the IAF advanced in capability and technology over the years, the IAF is now learning to adapt to the new mantra of atmanirbharta. The induction of platforms such as the Tejas Mk1, indigenously manufactured trainer and transport aircraft all pose distinct professional challenges to the engineer and the operator.

Optimising indigenous capability to fly and operate state-of-the-art gear would be specially challenging for the IAF as compared to its sister services, given the vagaries and risk elements ingrained in military aviation. Whilst adapting to indigenisation, the IAF would also need to modify its manpower and training mores in view of the renewed format of personnel induction, the Agnipath scheme.

With the changing times and challenges in reduced inventories due to costing issues, the IAF has to really strive to be ‘lean and mean’ in the true sense. Alongside would be the need for its leadership to adapt to these challenges.

The IAF Chief has talked of how they have had to upgrade the Air Power Doctrine to adapt to the new peculiarities such as cyber war and prolonged conflict situations. More nuanced and capable IAF leadership would be the order of the day for our men in blue.

Thus, for the Indian Air Force in this changing environment of cutting-edge technology and manpower and equipment challenges, some things would remain the same — to learn to fight as it trains.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

2
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

3
Delhi

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

4
Punjab

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

5
Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

6
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urges people to refrain from leaking singer's unreleased songs, says 'don't put us through uncalled troubles'

8
Delhi

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

9
Business

51 per cent of daily Bitcoin volume on crypto exchanges fake: Report

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Top News

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 yrs ago

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victim’s trucking business and had feud with them

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them

The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...

NCB seizes Rs 120 cr worth drugs from Mumbai godown, arrests Air India ex-pilot

NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; Air India ex-pilot among 6 held

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...


Cities

View All

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Amritsar Health Department issues warning against adulterated food items

Fogging done in 12 wards of Amritsar daily: MC wing

Drone spotted at IB

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

DCW seeks action-taken report from police, KV in minor’s gangrape case

Kejriwal takes ‘love letter’ jibe at L-G

Pay Rs 10L to kin of two men who died cleaning sewer, DDA told

Anti-dust drive launched in Delhi, violations to invite fine up to Rs 5L

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Mittal appointed Parl committee member

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

Now, progressive farmers' videos to help tackle stubble-burning

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in city

De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in district

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners

Patiala: Model UN meet begins at YPS