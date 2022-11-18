 In fighting form : The Tribune India

TRYSTS AND TURNS

In fighting form

Team Modi will do everything to retain Gujarat — the crucible of Hindutva ideology

In fighting form

Challenge: Himachal Pradesh is known to reject the ruling dispensation every five years. File photo



Julio Ribeiro

The BJP will win easily in Gujarat. Some of its erstwhile supporters may vote for the AAP, but that will only make the party work harder to assure ultimate victory. Gujarat has become the crucible of Hindutva ideology. Modi and his acolyte, Amit Shah, both belong to that state. They cannot afford to lose Gujarat and they will not lose it.

The Morbi bridge collapse, rising prices and unemployment should have combined to conspire against a cakewalk for the BJP, but what gives it the edge is Modi’s persona.

Modi has put in much effort during the current electioneering. It could be that the Congress, and Rahul Gandhi in particular, gave him a scare in the last Assembly elections, forcing him to make Herculean efforts in the last round of voting in the state. This time, that same level of effort on the part of Rahul and his party is not in evidence. The AAP has replaced the Congress as the main opposition party, at least in the streets of Surat and some notable cities in the Saurashtra belt.

The Congress cannot be written off, though. Its influence in the rural areas and the tribal belt is still apparent. It can compete with the AAP for the position of the main opposition party, but the AAP is certain to pluck a sizeable amount of votes from the Congress, just as sizeable as the number of BJP voters it will lure away. Yet, Modi’s personal attraction is too strong for the AAP or the Congress to battle.

The Morbi bridge collapse, the rising prices of essential commodities and unemployment should have all combined to conspire against a cakewalk for the BJP, but the one factor that counter balances all the negatives, and even gives the party the edge, is the persona of Modi. It rescues the party and paints it as the party of salvation, even though some of its policies should trouble the conscience of thinking citizens.

Take, for instance, the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape and murder case. Modi has been repeating ad nauseam that women should be treated like princesses, but the 11 convicts were released prematurely with the consent of the ‘double-engine’ governments in the state and at the Centre, though their crime was heinous.

Recently, Ram Rahim, a ‘godman’ with an eye for women, also convicted for rapes and murders, was let out of jail on parole — not for the first time — by a state government that swears by the ‘double-engine’. Where is the fear required to be generated in the minds of rapists and murderers if they are sure that they will be treated with kid gloves by governments that are guided more by a preference for votes rather than the rule of law?

And then, there is also the BJP’s sharply-honed skill in enticing elected representatives to defect when election results do not give the party a clear mandate! A ‘party with a difference’ should not flaunt its ‘difference’ in ways that are shameful and condemnable. Other parties have also indulged in such malpractices earlier, but the BJP has made it a matter of habit, and perfected the policy of engineering defections to a fine art.

Winning elections is the sine qua non for attaining power. But to stoop so low is not what a party striving for the RSS goal of a ‘Hindu rashtra’ should instil into the DNA of members of the majority community. For instance, even if the BJP felt that the premature release of the Bilkis Bano convicts was essential for garnering votes in the coming elections, was it necessary to publicly felicitate them? By doing so, the BJP made a mockery of the entire judicial process system and the rule of law!

I have always liked the people of Gujarat and would like to believe that my feelings were reciprocated. Rajesh Pilot once asked me if I had ever thought of entering politics. He said the Congress would be willing to offer me any seat from Gujarat if I did. He was sure I would sail through! I do not know the logic behind his calculations, but I was not cut out for politics and I told him so.

That the people of Gujarat were my friends I had no doubt. After all, I had been a friend of theirs! Why would they not reciprocate? Business acumen was the defining spirit of the Gujarati, though only the Bania community was prominent in pursuing the profit motive. In their personal interaction with those in authority, the Gujarati is always polite, even fearful, in a manner of speaking. In particular, the uniformed men — in the Army and the police — are treated with great respect. I presume that is because in their subconscious, security of their property is paramount.

Gujarati society was ripe for Hindutva’s bite — and it was not only bitten, but smitten! The Sangh Parivar used Gujarat as its staging ground for its campaign for a ‘Hindu rashtra’. Gujarati society was ready for such ideas. The Muslim was always an enigma to a gentle and peace-loving people. The fact that the temple at Somnath was sacked and looted by Alauddin Khilji, not once but twice, had stuck in the collective memory. It rankled.

Himachal Pradesh, however, will not be so easy for the BJP. The outcome is still uncertain. The electorate consists of a sizeable percentage of ‘forward’ caste voters who could normally be counted as BJP supporters. To add spice to the quotient, the Supreme Court has given a boost to the BJP’s efforts by sanctioning a quota for the poorer sections of castes presently not covered by reservation.

This will favour sections of the majority population aspiring for government jobs and seats in higher educational institutions. But whether that alone will help is doubtful. The state is known to reject the ruling dispensation every five years. The indifferent performance of the BJP government in its last term in office is sure to be a factor that will militate against giving it another term, despite Modi’s personal exhortations.

A caveat — these calculations are my own!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told