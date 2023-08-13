 In line-up with Neeraj Chopra : The Tribune India

In line-up with Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics Championships at Budapest will see three Indians vying for javelin throw medals. KK Jena, whose switch to the sport happened by chance, is all fired up

In line-up with Neeraj Chopra

Jena (L) with coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi.



Kishore Kumar Jena

The last two athletics meets have been life-changing for me. With gold medals in the men’s javelin competitions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka, I am looking forward to represent India at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest later this month. This would, no doubt, be the biggest stage where I will get a chance to perform. It is every athlete’s dream to perform in bigger stadiums and tournaments but I have never actually given it a thought. Maybe, because I am grateful for whatever I have achieved as a late bloomer in the sport.

My switch to javelin was unintentional. I wanted to be a volleyball player but because of my height, the chances of making a career in the sport were next to impossible. I was in the Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel when my coach Nilamadev Deo asked me to switch to javelin after he came to know that I had dabbled in the sport in school. The year was 2014. I was woefully unaware of the intricacies of the sport. Neither had I any idea about its equipment.

I was practising once and slipped on the turf and grazed my thigh. I was told that my training would only resume after I started wearing spikes. Till then, I had never worn spikes. I was scared of the nails it had. The sports hostel would give three spikes to trainees in a season. These would roughly cost over Rs 3,500. I used the entire budget to get a branded pair for myself. I still have that. This is not superstition. These are special. They remind me of the old times.

I have come a long way since then. My throws are keeping me in the competition and I am enjoying my time. There have been many ups and downs this season for me. It started well when I registered my personal best of 78.93m at the National throws meet in Bellary, Karnataka, at the beginning of the year. I bettered it to 81.05m in Thiruvananthapuram in March. This was also the first time I crossed 80m. However, things began to slide a little after that. But I recovered well to throw 84.38m to win the National Athletics Championships in Sri Lanka in July.

I was elated when I got a text from Neeraj Chopra, congratulating me on my success and wishing me luck for the next competition. He is India’s best. As an Olympic champion, he is the world’s best now. When someone like Neeraj Bhai messages you, it means you are doing the right thing in the sport.

Interestingly, the next tournament is the World Athletics Championships where I will get to compete against him as well. We will have three throwers in the competition — me, Manu DP and Neeraj Chopra. We could have fielded four players but, unfortunately, Rohit Yadav got injured. My only aim there is to first qualify for the finals — to cross the qualifying mark and see to it that I am part of the final line-up. I have never set a throw target for myself but my present coach, Samarjeet Singh Malhi, always insists that I should stay focused on the throw technique and try to recreate everything we had trained for on competition days.

Hopefully, we will return from the championship happy and proud.

— As told to Vinayak Padmadeo

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Himachal

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

BSF shoots Pakistani intruder near border in Pathankot sector

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot

The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated