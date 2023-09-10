In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

Raaja Bhasin

A minute or two before 10 am, the dogs that sit around the old telegraph office and telephone exchange in Shimla start eyeing the ugly sign that says ‘BSNL’, and start stirring. A few seconds to the hour, switched on by an inbuilt mechanism, they begin a long wail. Within moments, the 10 o’clock siren comes on and joins them. The siren stops and the dogs also stop howling. How this fine synchrony works is something that eludes me. For that matter, why does Shimla have an air raid siren to announce the start of the working day and another to announce its end at 5 pm is also something I’ve not been able to establish. That, despite asking old residents and checking assorted records. Perhaps, this is a leftover from the wars of ’62, ’65 and 1971. It may even predate those and go back to the time of the two World Wars. Be that as it may, this remains another one of the town’s delightful, if irritating, traditions that should carry on as long as humans are driven into rooms to work and ushered out at the day’s closing.