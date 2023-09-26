 India-Canada rift needs careful handling : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • India-Canada rift needs careful handling

India-Canada rift needs careful handling

The trajectory of the bilateral relations will impact Delhi’s ties with the US, other G7 countries

India-Canada rift needs careful handling

Compulsion: Justin Trudeau’s allegations against India may have been triggered by his need to keep the NDP, led by Jagmeet Singh (right), firmly in his camp at a time of his sharply diminishing political popularity. AP



Shyam Saran

Former Foreign Secretary and Honorary Fellow, CPR

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has literally set the cat among the pigeons. Trudeau has declared that there are ‘credible allegations’ about the involvement of agents of the Indian Government in the June 18 killing of a Canadian Sikh, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, outside a gurdwara of which he was the head. Nijjar had been declared a terrorist by the Indian Government and had a bounty on his head. It would be out of character, however, for the Indian State to be involved in his murder, which has all the hallmarks of gang warfare. The unsavoury antecedents of Nijjar support such a conclusion. Whatever be the truth of the matter, India has taken a reputational hit, which is all the more damaging, coming so soon after a successful G20 summit. Relations with Canada, a Commonwealth country with a large Indian diaspora and a key partner in any Indo-Pacific strategy, have hit rock bottom.

There is an element of personal pique against India due to what Trudeau perceived was a cold shoulder given to him on his previous visit to India in 2018.

In dealing with this crisis, India must take a sober view of the following aspects:

One, while the US, UK, western Europe and Japan consider India an indispensable partner in countervailing China’s expanding power, there are limits to this partnership. What may be ignored in the context of relations with China may not be the case when a fellow NATO ally and G7 partner is involved. This was abundantly clear in the statement made by US NSA Jake Sullivan on the issue: “There is not some special exemption you get for actions like this. Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our basic principles. And we will consult closely with our allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic process.”

India has dismissed the allegations of its involvement in the killing as “absurd and motivated.” This does not mean the end of the story. Being in the public domain, India’s response must go beyond angry denials and excoriating Trudeau for ignoring terrorist activities which a section of the Canadian Sikh population has been involved in. This has a long history. However, in the present case, the Indian narrative should really have focused on the criminal gangster activities indulged in by the likes of Nijjar. The emphasis on Nijjar’s politics and his indulgence in violent and terrorist activities may sound as a justification for his killing among elements which are already deeply prejudiced against the Modi government. Whatever information our agencies have on such criminal activities, which are sometimes pursued under a camouflage of political activism, could be shared with Canada and our other Western partners.

India has rightly and firmly rejected the allegations made by Trudeau. It has done the appropriate thing by expelling a Canadian diplomat in response to a similar action taken by Canada. However, it is in the interest of neither country nor in the interest of India’s close and expanding partnership with its Western partners to let matters escalate. The partnership with the US and other Western partners cannot be insulated from what happens in the India-Canada relations. And if there is a spillover of the worsening relations between India and Canada into our ties with our key Indo-Pacific and European allies, this will be a welcome bonus for our main adversaries, China and Pakistan.

There is a domestic political dimension which is even more important. In putting the Trudeau government in the wrong and attacking a section of the Sikh population in Canada for its support to Khalistan, this rhetoric must not be allowed to alienate the large majority of Sikhs in Canada and other foreign countries and, most importantly in India, among whom the Khalistan movement has no takers. There may be a temptation to highlight this threat, but this may have unintended collateral consequences.

It is easy to see what personal interest Trudeau may have in raking up this issue and targeting India. One, there is an investigation underway of foreign interference in Canadian domestic politics which may spotlight the Trudeau government’s reluctance to confront Chinese activities in the country. The latest incident may help deflect attention from that well-documented indulgence.

Two, the Trudeau government is dependent for its survival on the support of the ethnic Sikh political party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), which has several pro-Khalistan elements. Trudeau’s allegations against India may have been triggered by his need to keep the NDP firmly in his camp at a time of his sharply diminishing political popularity.

Three, there is an element of personal pique against India due to what he perceived was a cold shoulder given to him on his previous visit to India in 2018. Trudeau himself described the visit as “a visit to end all visits”. It may be this personal antipathy to India which may have tipped the balance in favour of his going public with his outrageous allegations.

But the relationship with Trudeau as an individual should not be allowed to define India’s relationship with Canada. This is an important relationship from the political, strategic and economic perspectives. The trajectory of the India-Canada relations will also impact India’s ties with the US and other G7 countries. One should also be careful that our diplomatic and public relations offensive against Trudeau does not, as a collateral, adversely impact the sentiments of the vast majority of Sikhs both in India and abroad. One already sees signs of rising discomfort over this among people in Punjab. Interrupting family visits may not be the most effective way of displaying displeasure towards the Trudeau government.

One hopes that further escalation in the deteriorating relations can be avoided.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

2
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

3
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

4
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

5
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

6
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

7
Haryana

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

8
Sports

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

9
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

10
Haryana

CM: Haryana to be made free of stray animals

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

IAF inducts first C-295 aircraft

Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft

56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...

Experts review joint war doctrine

Experts review joint war doctrine

Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations

Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada

Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada

Voices concern over visa suspension

Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA

Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA

RBI raises dominance by few on bank boards

RBI raises dominance by few on bank boards


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

Railways installs model track to set up restaurant on wheels

Gang of thieves stealing oil from transformers active in Civil Lines

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

5-member panel report led to reinstatement of UT cops

PU issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

ASHA workers court arrest in Panchkula, let off 2 hours later

Can’t withhold result, documents for non-payment of fee: High Court

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

AIIMS marks foundation day, minister hails journey

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week

Pbi varsity research on how Punjabi is taught at the primary level out