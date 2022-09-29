 India makes presence felt : The Tribune India

India makes presence felt

SCO meet provided to reach out to Russia, Central Asian nations, Iran & China

India makes presence felt

Addition: India has welcomed the entry of Iran into the SCO and improvement in Tehran’s relations with its Arab neighbours. PTI

G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University & Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

India has, in recent years, extended its strategic frontiers beyond its maritime boundaries to areas across the Strait of Malacca to its east, and the Strait of Hormuz to its West. There is a distinct focus of New Delhi on its relations with the oil-rich Gulf countries and with former Soviet Central Asian republics. Ties with these countries have grown significantly during the past decade. New Delhi’s ties with ASEAN members and other countries, like Australia, Japan and South Korea, across the Strait of Malacca, are growing steadily and assuming new dimensions. India has also significantly strengthened economic and maritime cooperation with Arab states, extending from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, while maintaining cordial relations with Iran.

The F-16s, equipped with advanced missiles, were used to shoot down an IAF jet during the Balakot episode. The US announcement can only be described as astonishing.

India has, nevertheless, adopted an independent approach to its policies across Eurasia. It has partnered with Russia and China in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). At the same time, New Delhi has joined the US, Japan and Australia in Quad — a partnership extending across the Indo-Pacific. It is also a member of the U2I2, including the US, UAE and Israel. Quad and U2I2 have distinct security dimensions. The focus of international attention has, in recent days, been on the SCO, comprising China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India is set to host the SCO summit next year in Delhi.

The summit, held recently in Samarkand, provided a useful opportunity for India to reach out to Russia, its former Central Asian republics, Iran and China, which are located across the Eurasian landmass. PM Modi spoke about dealing with challenges posed by recent events, including the conflict in Ukraine. During his meeting with President Putin, Modi spelt out his concerns at the impact of the conflict on crucial food, fuel and oil supply chains across Asia and Africa. He pointedly stated: ‘I know today’s era is not an era of war’, while noting that the Ukraine conflict had to be resolved through ‘democracy, diplomacy and dialogue’. He added: ‘The biggest worries before the world, especially in developing countries, is food and fuel security and fertilisers. We must find ways around these problems, and you will also have to consider it.’ These developments indeed provide an opportunity for India to step up agricultural exports, as it has proposed to do in the U2I2 agreement.

Interestingly, Putin acknowledged that Xi Jinping had misgivings and concerns about the conflict in Ukraine.

India has made its stand on the conflict and the role of major powers quite clear. There is little chance of New Delhi changing its approach on relations with major powers like the US, China and Russia. India has welcomed the entry of Iran into the SCO and improvement in Iran’s relations with its Arab neighbours. That process appears to be underway, in a measured manner, in Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other major Arab countries. Moreover, despite some recent reservations on the approach of the Biden administration, New Delhi’s ties with the US remain largely unchanged.

Putin’s reply to Modi’s comments was interesting. He noted that Russian supplies of fertilisers to India had grown eight times, while large-scale joint projects in the oil and gas sectors and nuclear power industry were being satisfactorily implemented. He said India’s rich history and ancient culture have traditionally been of great interest in Russia. He suggested moves to intensify the negotiation process on a bilateral agreement for visa-free tourist travel. The positive tenor of his remarks is important. India is presently getting substantial supplies of oil, fertilisers and natural gas from Russia at very competitive prices, which plays a positive role in its economic progress.

Despite differences on their approach to relations with Russia, India’s ties with the US have continued to grow, even though eyebrows have been raised in New Delhi on some aspects of existing US policies. Most notable among the recent differences has been the supply of US weapons and defence equipment to Pakistan. On April 14, the Pentagon announced that the Biden administration had agreed to a $450 million deal to supply Pakistan with spares and equipment for the F-16 fighters it has supplied to Pakistan. The US spokesman proclaimed: ‘Pakistan’s F-16 programme is important for the broader United States-Pakistan bilateral relationship,’ and added, ‘the F-16 fleet allows Pakistan to support counter-terrorism operations and we expect Pakistan to take sustained action against all terrorist groups.’

The F-16s, equipped with advanced AMRAAM missiles, were used to shoot down an Indian Air Force fighter jet during the Balakot episode. That is an issue which will remain etched in Indian minds. The US announcement can only be described as astonishing. It, however, constitutes a typical example of what one should expect from the Biden administration. Biden is known to have a fondness for Pakistan’s ‘four-star Generals’ from the days he was Vice-President in the Obama administration. He travelled all the way from Islamabad to the Pakistan army’s headquarters at Rawalpindi to call on the then army chief, General Kayani, in 2011. The Biden administration’s recent announcement of military assistance to Pakistan comes four years after President Trump rejected a proposed $2 billion deal on US military assistance to Pakistan. Trump had no illusions about Pakistan’s support to terrorist groups operating against India, which also had links with the Taliban. Biden, on the other hand, appears to have high regard for Pakistani Generals.

Pakistan-US relations are today guided and administered, not by Pakistan’s political leadership, but by its army chief, General Bajwa, with whom US officials deal happily, readily and regularly.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

4
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

5
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

6
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

7
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

8
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

9
Haryana

Post rains, Ambala Health Dept on alert to check rise in dengue cases

10
Nation

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Don't Miss

View All
Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is ‘really struggling’ while sleeping…
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...

No change in Army regiments’ names

No change in Army regiments' names

Parks, roads named after Brit generals under review

PFI, its affiliates banned for five years over ‘terror links’

PFI, its affiliates banned for five years over 'terror links'

Oppn demands ban on RSS too

Opposition demands ban on RSS too

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at rly station

Admn withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Cop gets bail in property grab case

Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Chandigarh mum on sale of crackers, Dasehra organisers on edge

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Factory worker’s murder solved

Factory worker’s murder solved

Paddy procurement set to begin in dist from Saturday

City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Spring Dale Public School

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested