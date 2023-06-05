India must play a bigger role in ending Russia-Ukraine conflict

PK Vasudeva

International Trade Analyst

THE whole world is worried about the 15-month-old Ukraine war, which has pulled down the economies of the majority of the countries to the lowest levels. The war has given a massive shock to the global economy, especially to energy and food markets, squeezing supply and pushing up prices of essentials to unprecedented levels. Compared with other economic regions, the euro area has been particularly vulnerable to the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The chances of a nuclear war are remote, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that he can resort to nuclear weapons. On September 21, 2022, he said he would use “all weapon systems available” to defend the “territorial integrity” of Russia, if threatened.

India has traditionally pursued a policy of non-alignment and neutrality in international conflicts. New Delhi has expressed concern over the ongoing conflict and called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Some countries are of the opinion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can mediate in bringing about peace as he is close to both Putin and US President Joe Biden.

India has consistently supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need for ‘comprehensive, just and lasting peace’ in Ukraine.

In 2015, India abstained from a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning the annexation of Crimea by Russia, citing its policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. India has also called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict through diplomatic channels and advocated for the implementation of the Minsk agreements. India’s stance was criticised by some countries, including Ukraine, which argued that New Delhi should have taken a stronger stand on Russia’s actions. India has played a constructive role in international peacekeeping efforts, particularly through its participation in United Nations missions. It has a long history of contributing troops to UN peacekeeping missions and has played a significant role in maintaining peace and security in conflict-affected regions around the world.

India enjoys credibility in the comity of nations. The Indo-Pacific Forum countries have expressed eagerness to cement cooperation with India after New Delhi’s vaccine diplomacy and humanitarian relief in their time of need. Bilateral ties with Australia are also showing significant progress. The meetings between PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have been marked by mutual trust and respect. After working hard to improve relations, the two sides broke new ground with Australia willing to supply lithium to India for electric car batteries.

On the sidelines of the recent G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented PM Modi with a peace plan to end the war with Russia and sought India’s endorsement. He also invited Modi to visit Ukraine.

According to authoritative sources, Zelenskyy made no demands on India except seeking support for his peace proposal as he felt that many countries looked towards the largest democracy in the world. The proposal is being given consideration by the Modi government.

Effecting a ceasefire in the Ukraine war is a complex issue that involves multiple parties and geopolitical considerations. Some of the steps that can contribute to the pursuit of a ceasefire are: encouraging diplomatic efforts to facilitate negotiations between the conflicting parties, including Ukraine, Russia and separatist groups in eastern Ukraine; engaging international mediators or organisations, such as the United Nations or the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to facilitate dialogue and peace talks; urging international actors, such as the US, European Union and neighbouring countries, to exert diplomatic pressure on the conflicting parties to cease hostilities. Economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and other political measures may be used to encourage compliance with

a ceasefire. Confidence-building measures are a must to create an environment conducive to dialogue and trust-building between the parties involved. This can include exchanges of prisoners, withdrawal of heavy weaponry and the implementation of localised ceasefires in specific areas.

Besides, there is a need to ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and assistance to the affected regions, including medical supplies, food and shelter for civilians caught in the conflict. Humanitarian access should be granted to both sides to alleviate the suffering of the population and build goodwill, besides establishing an effective mechanism for monitoring and verifying the implementation of the ceasefire, potentially involving international observers and peacekeeping forces. These entities can help report ceasefire violations and build confidence among the parties by ensuring compliance with agreed-upon terms. Political dialogue and reconciliation to address the conflict’s root causes, including political, economic and ethnic grievances, should be encouraged. Engaging all stakeholders, including representatives of the conflict-affected regions, can help address underlying issues and work towards a sustainable peace agreement.

Resolving a conflict of this magnitude requires the commitment and cooperation of all parties involved. Achieving a lasting ceasefire and sustainable peace will require long-term dedication, perseverance and international pressure.