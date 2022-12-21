 India must reorient its China policy : The Tribune India

India must reorient its China policy

Prime Minister Modi must take a cue from Nehru’s China fiasco to avoid being harshly judged by history. It’s time for New Delhi to see through the Chinese psyche and take a hard look at recent bilateral exchanges. A peep into Mao’s ‘Red Book’ and volumes of political thoughts would reveal as to what extent Xi Jinping, claiming himself to be a reincarnation of Mao, has become a veritable megalomaniac as far as India is concerned.

India must reorient its China policy

REVIEW: India should drastically curb one-way trade because it gives a destructive advantage to China. PTI



Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and Columnist

THE then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, sincerely tried to maintain good relations with Chinese leaders Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai, individually as well as institutionally. However, he misread the situation and died shattered and distraught after the Himalayan blunder. Even 58 years after his death, Nehru is blamed for the ills plaguing India-China ties.

To an extent, the criticism of Nehru’s failed China policy is justified because he did ‘over-trust’ the Dragon even when unfavourable and adversarial signs emerged from the October 1950 Chinese invasion and forced occupation of independent Tibet.

Understandably, India’s wounded psyche took time to recover from the humiliation and ignominy of the 1962 war. A long interlude of inactivity, therefore, was inevitable as the Delhi-Beijing bilateral went in deep freeze. Nevertheless, when relations thawed, and bilateral trade began at the turn of the 20th century, the very first year (1999-2000) saw Chinese exports worth $1.282 billion coming to India, and $539.04 million imports from India. New Delhi’s recurring adverse trade balance had begun. The inaugural year’s $743.85 million trade deficit was a bad omen for India. Yet, the beginning of bilateral trade also raised the hope of a rapprochement between the two unfriendly Asians.

Fast-forward to the current decade. Among other things which propel Beijing-Delhi ties, trade indisputably has taken the centre stage, with an exponential growth. But, yet again, trade has created problems rather than subdue Chinese hostility towards India. India’s trade deficit is heading towards and beyond an unbridgeable $100 billion-plus by March 31, 2023. The soaring ‘current account deficit’ today constitutes a major political headache and embarrassment for the Indian establishment.

Things, however, did look promising during Communist Party of China (CPC) supremo Xi Jinping’s visit to Ahmedabad in September 2014, which was reminiscent of the 1950’s spirit of “Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai”. Like Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially showed bona fide intention to be friendly with an enigmatic and erratic, but a potential, enemy nation. The present Prime Minister must take a cue from Nehru’s China fiasco to avoid being harshly judged by history. It’s time to draw a line of point of no return. Delhi must reorient its China policy to avoid inflicting self-injury or scoring an own goal.

It’s, therefore, time for New Delhi to see through the Chinese psyche and take a hard look at recent bilateral exchanges. A peep into Mao’s ‘Red Book’ and volumes of political thoughts would reveal as to what extent Xi, the present CPC-PLA core leader, claiming himself to be a reincarnation of Mao, has become a veritable megalomaniac as far as India is concerned.

China doesn’t recognise India as an equal sovereign nation because the CPC-PLA duo only understands power, money, military power and vassals who kowtow to the Dragon. However, it knows that New Delhi is the biggest and most formidable hurdle to its ambitious projects — from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), establishing a diplomatic mission in Bhutan to unbridled entry to smaller South Asian territories for access to the Indian Ocean, capturing landlocked states, control ports, economics, commerce, banking, communication and sabotaging rivals’ polity.

The recent chronology of India-China events, however, shows that things are becoming quite menacing. The June 2017 Doklam incident was a desperate, devilish design to devour the Druk behind the back of Delhi’s defence and diplomatic corps. In April 2019, India walked the extra mile to Wuhan to mend ties and followed it up at Mamallapuram in October 2019. Indeed, India even coined the acronym ‘Strength’ for better bilateral ties — Spirituality, tradition/trade/technology, relationship, entertainment, nature conservation, games, tourism and health/healing. But it all went in vain.

The Dragon would have none of it. Instead, China, having tasted India’s market accessibility, would like to have its way to further expand and consolidate its own prosperity and profitability to reach the pinnacle of world economy. India has bound herself to China’s money power. Hence, despite the Galwan killings of Indian soldiers, China didn’t lose her Indian market presence one bit.

There now exist at least four Ts through which India is suffering as the CPC-PLA inflicts ceaseless economic injury on Delhi. The first T is $100-billion trade deficit, the second is territory slicing which compels India to divert hinterland development funds to the Himalayan frontier, third, the CPC-PLA abetment to terror in the Indian neighbourhood and the fourth, Chinese telecommunication companies' mastery of the craft of looting through fraud.

The most deceptive of the Chinese acts, however, is to turn bilateral issues into real or potential multilateral problems. Thus, the ‘bilateral’ Jammu & Kashmir issue is now trilateral owing to PLA’s forced occupation of Indian land. What happened in Doklam was an act of desperation to throw India out of Thimpu and open the Dragon’s diplomatic mission in Druk land. The Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all on the CPC-PLA radar to undermine the Indian influence there.

What then should India do now? Drastically curb one-way trade because it gives a destructive advantage to China. The CPC-PLA earns billions of dollars from Indian traders. Compare this $100 billion-plus loss owing to individual profits of say 1 million traders to $100 billion-plus remittance of 10 million working-class NRIs. Whereas traders bleed India, reducing foreign exchange, the millions of Indian workers are replenishing the foreign exchange kitty, thereby helping India reduce its annual fiscal deficit.

India must understand that there are numerous ways in which China eats into Indian economy. The Dragon swears by profit and self-interest despite harping on the pipedream of ‘collective prosperity’.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

3
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

4
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

5
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

6
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

7
Punjab

Sangat Singh Gilzian sent back from IGI Airport

8
Jalandhar

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

9
Punjab

Income Tax raids at Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa's homes

10
Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

With Covid cases rising in US and China, Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...

Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana

Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana

Flight operations unaffected in national capital; possibilit...

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Kharge's 'dog' remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end ‘illegal’ stir

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir

Villagers under banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira demanding the p...

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed