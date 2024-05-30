 India needs action plan to beat the heat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • India needs action plan to beat the heat

India needs action plan to beat the heat

We must have a comprehensive policy response as advisories are not enough

India needs action plan to beat the heat

Scorcher: Heat islands develop in cities due to factors such as a lack of vegetation and water bodies. Reuters



Dinesh C. Sharma

Science commentator

SEVERE heatwave conditions are prevailing in northwest and central India, the western Himalayan region and Maharashtra. The mercury crossed 50°C in Haryana’s Sirsa and Rajasthan’s Churu on Tuesday. Most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR are experiencing day-time temperatures above 45°C.

Looking at extreme heat as something that only the IMD or the health sector needs to handle is not going to help.

Hospitals are reporting a rise in heat-related illnesses in many states, with some regions also reporting deaths due to heatstroke. Film star Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital after he fell ill due to the heat, making it a subject of social media chatter. Besides obvious health impacts, extreme heat is also beginning to hit workforce productivity in many sectors, thus adversely affecting the economy. Therefore, merely issuing advisories asking people to remain indoors and remain hydrated is not enough. We need a comprehensive policy response to heat — which is lacking at present.

To its credit, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been doing a good job with its heat-related forecasts and warnings. On March 1, it released its outlook for seasonal temperatures from March to May, forecasting above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country. The outlook was updated on April 1, giving greater details of the regions likely to experience above-normal temperatures up to June. It warned that “prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems. To address these challenges, it is imperative for the authorities to take proactive measures.” Another agency, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) — which runs the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health — did its part. It issued an advisory for state health departments on the heatwave.

The NCDC advisory had a section called ‘Heat-related illnesses (HRI) — focused mass gathering/sporting event preparedness.’ The current summer season has coincided with two major country-wide events — the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on March 22 and ended on May 26; and the polling for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections (April 19 to June 1). The voter turnout in regions experiencing extreme heat was lower than expected. In some instances, candidates on the campaign trail fainted due to the extreme heat. While most of the IPL matches were held in the evening, fans usually started gathering in stadia in the afternoon, when the day temperature peaked, and players had their practice sessions during the day.

Like the advisories for mass gathering events, cities are also supposed to develop and implement heat action plans. Such plans should focus on building awareness of the health risks of heatwaves and heat-related deaths and illnesses, and getting the health system ready to handle heat-related illnesses. All government agencies concerned should coordinate their actions to alert people about predicted extreme temperatures and take measures to reduce heat exposure and promote adaptive measures. Shaded areas and shelters should be developed and the working hours of people engaged in physical labour in the open should be adjusted to avoid exposure to extreme temperatures.

As with the guidelines on mass gatherings, the directive from the central government exists on heat action plans but not many cities and states have developed such plans. This is despite evidence that the action plan implemented in Ahmedabad since 2013 has resulted in a reduction in mortality associated with extreme heat. Telangana and Odisha have also developed heat action plans, but the impact of such plans depends on how effectively they are implemented.

It has also emerged that warming in cities depends on local factors such as the density of population, concentration of concrete structure, tree cover, etc. For several years, scientists have been talking of the ‘urban heat island’ effect to explain greater warming in a particular region of a city than its surroundings. Such heat islands develop in cities due to many factors — the lack of vegetation and water bodies, local industrial activity, dense infrastructure that traps heat and restricts airflow, and release of hot air from large air conditioning systems. In Delhi, for instance, the night temperature in Sitaram Bazar, Connaught Place and Bhikaji Cama Place is several notches higher than surrounding areas, turning them into heat islands.

A recent study by researchers from IIT-Bhubaneswar, based on data from 141 Indian cities, has reported that the warming experienced in the city is almost double that experienced across the entire Indian landmass. Cities in the northwestern, northeastern and southern regions have seen a more pronounced increase in the night-time land surface temperature than cities in other parts of the country. Studies at IIT-Gandhinagar had warned that the urban heat island effect, driven by rapid urbanisation, could worsen extreme heat conditions in Indian cities.

There is enough evidence for government agencies to initiate action to combat the effects of heat. Given that night-time heating is more significant during heatwaves, measures like passive cooling (through ventilation, shading, insulation and reflective surfaces) should be used to bring down indoor temperatures. Building codes should promote materials that absorb less heat and are sustainable so that the amount of heating caused by stored heat can be reduced. The presence of water bodies and vegetation is also helpful in reducing additional night-time heating. Heat action plans suggest ‘cool roofs’ for low-income houses to reduce indoor temperatures.

We need public policies that promote coordinated action to design and implement such heat adaption methods. These policies have to be developed across sectors — health, urban planning, environment, transport, education, labour, infrastructure, construction, finance and so on. For implementation, technical and financial support should be provided to municipal corporations and local bodies. The involvement of the scientific community, local communities and civil society is also critical. Looking at extreme heat as something that only the IMD or the health sector needs to handle is not going to help.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra #Rajasthan #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code