 India poised to take lead in medical tourism : The Tribune India

India poised to take lead in medical tourism

So far, in India, it was left to individual hospitals to market themselves. They would advertise the foreign qualifications of their doctors to attract patients. In the last few years, however, the government has taken steps to harness medical tourism. Since August 2019, foreigners can receive any treatment, except transplantation of organs, without a medical visa. Recently, a series of moves was initiated, such as streamlining Medical Value Travel and the plan to launch a ‘Heal in India’ proje

India poised to take lead in medical tourism

strength: India offers foreign patients treatment by experts at low cost. File photo

Rakesh Kochhar

Ex-President, Indian Society of Gastroenterology

As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, it is readying itself with a new slogan, ‘Heal in India’, to open its doors to the world for medical tourism. Medical tourism is a term used to describe the practice of travelling across international borders to seek healthcare services. There has been a sea change in medical tourism in the last four decades: from people travelling to the USA or Europe for heart surgery or cancer treatment to the current times when there is an increasing flow of patients from rich countries to developing ones.

The main reasons for seeking treatment overseas are cosmetic surgery (breast, liposuction), cardiology/cardiac surgery (bypass, stent placement), orthopaedic surgery (hip and knee replacement), bariatric surgery, fertility treatment, organ transplantation, dentistry and diagnostics. It is estimated that some 1.40 crore people travel to different countries for better medical treatment every year. In 2019, before Covid-19 struck, 6.97 lakh persons (seven per cent of the total international tourists) travelled to India on a medical visa. It is expected that these numbers will go up rapidly as international travel opens up. Actually, the pandemic has created more backlogs across the world for elective surgeries like joint replacement.

Different medical tourism destinations have acquired specialisations of sorts. Brazil is famous for cosmetic surgery, Mexico and Costa Rica for dentistry, Malaysia for dental and cosmetic surgery, Indonesia for health check-ups and Thailand for cosmetic and bariatric surgeries and wellness tourism. India has the unique distinction of the availability of all super-specialties, including organ transplantation. It also has a rich tradition of wellness centres and offers ayurveda, yoga etc.

For patients from the developed nations, the main reason to go to developing countries is the low cost. For instance, a joint replacement can cost $35,000-45,000 in the USA, $20,000-25,000 in Israel and $6,000-8,000 in India. A heart bypass would cost up to $9,000 in India against $10,000-12,000 in Thailand, $11,000-12,000 in Singapore and $45,000-50,000 in the USA.

Then, there are patients seeking cosmetic surgery, fertility treatment and other treatments not covered by health insurance. Canada and the UK have long waiting lists for elective surgeries, forcing many to seek treatment elsewhere. Some patients, particularly those undergoing plastic surgery or sex change procedures, choose foreign destinations to ensure privacy.

The strength of India lies in the skills of our doctors, support staff and nurses and the state-of-the-art infrastructure which is comparable to the best in the world. Many doctors are trained abroad and language is not an issue. India has excellent diagnostic and imaging services, which too are available at one-tenth to one-fifth of the cost in the USA. India has over 35 hospitals accredited by the JCI (Joint Commission International). This tag ensures quality, safety standards and adherence to international norms. India was ranked 10th among the 46 nations on the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21, released by independent information provider MedicalTourism.com.

Many countries are vying to have a greater share of the medical tourism pie. In Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and South Korea, the governments have facilitated medical tourism through initiatives like the Multi-agency Government-Industry Partnership (Singapore) and the National Committee for Promotion of Medical and Health Tourism (Malaysia). Germany and Hungary have broadened their ambit by including state and university hospitals into the game. There are examples of collaborations which transcend borders, like the Harvard Medical School, Dubai Center, and The Johns Hopkins Singapore International Medical Center.

So far, in India, it was left to individual hospitals to market themselves. They would advertise the foreign qualifications of their doctors to attract patients from abroad. In the last few years, however, the government has taken proactive steps to harness medical tourism. Since August 2019, foreigners can receive any treatment, except organ transplantation, without a medical visa.

In the last few months, a series of strategic moves has been initiated, such as streamlining Medical Value Travel (MVT) and the plan to launch a “Heal in India” project globally to showcase India’s expertise in healthcare. The government has identified over 40 countries from where large numbers of people visit India for medical purposes. The Health Ministry, along with the National Health Authority, has developed a multi-lingual portal which is a one-stop shop for services provided by medical travel facilitators and hospitals. Ten airports with the maximum inflow of patients will offer services like facilitation desks and translators.

Some other initiatives envisaged include health insurance portability by way of giving an extended insurance cover, development of medical enclaves for foreign patients and special wellness tourism zones and capacity-building. A nodal agency, the Medical Value Travel Council, co-chaired by the health and tourism ministries, has been formed to streamline the integration of all stakeholders. To complement these efforts, over 60 start-ups of medical facilitators have sprung up in key cities; they offer the choice of medical experts and hospitals. They also arrange for the patients’travel, stay, visa, financial aid and, at times, translators, drivers, cooks and even house help.

But, there are some flip sides too. Brain drain in the country towards private hospitals at the cost of the public sector is a concern in Thailand and it would apply to India as well. The risk of infections, including drug-resistant ones, shortened post-operative care, lack of follow-up, unwarranted surgery and medico-legal issues are the other concerns. The Australian Medical Association has warned its citizens to consider the risks. The Center for Disease Control, USA, has issued a ‘yellow book’advisory.

With no government hospital in India accredited to agencies like the JCI, the onus of medical tourism falls on the private sector which must deliver and stand up to scrutiny. To utilise the infrastructure and expertise in academic institutions, a public-private partnership model of some kind could be forged. The government must ensure that adequate safeguards are built in the system and proper regulatory control is in place. The sector must be organised by way of registration, accreditation and categorisation of MVT facilitators as well as medical service providers to create a trustworthy ecosystem and eliminate the undesirable elements. Indian hospitals could also liaise with overseas insurers and develop joint initiatives with international providers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

6
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road