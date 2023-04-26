 India-Russia ties deepen, but those with West bigger : The Tribune India

India-Russia ties deepen, but those with West bigger

This expansion of the economic relationship between India and Russia needs to be viewed through the prism of geopolitical developments over the past year. Higher oil prices forced India to buy discounted oil from Russia despite the distance involved in freight movement. Similarly, Russia needs to tap the manufacturing capabilities in India to fill the gap in the production of core industrial goods.

India-Russia ties deepen, but those with West bigger

Impetus: Russian Deputy PM Manturov has highlighted talks on an FTA between India and Russia involving the Eurasian Economic Union. PTI



Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

THE economic relationship between India and Russia has had its ups and downs over the years, but efforts have always been made to keep it on an even keel owing to longstanding strategic ties. In the past few decades, however, trade and investments have been subdued in sharp contrast to the days of bonhomie with the erstwhile Soviet Union. Bilateral trade, for instance, was a paltry $12 billion even as recently as 2021-22. This is largely due to greater engagement by both countries with developed economies such as the US and European Union. Even trade with China has been much higher at about $180 billion annually for Russia and about $136 billion for India.

The scenario underwent a sudden change after the Ukraine war erupted last February as global oil prices shot up to unsustainable levels for emerging economies like India. Russia, too, faced tough times with major crude oil customers cutting back on supplies to comply with sanctions imposed by the western alliance. So, India needed cheaper oil and Russia needed to find new buyers for its hydrocarbons.

The result was Russia offering oil at a discount to friendly countries like India and China. For India, it was a relief to get oil priced at $12-16 cheaper than the average price of the Indian crude basket which ruled at about $100 for most of last year. The net savings are reported to have been nearly $4 billion in 2022-23. By the end of the last fiscal, Russia had become the biggest oil supplier to this country, a considerable leap after accounting for only 1 per cent of the purchases just a year ago.

But the higher oil inflows have not been an unmixed blessing. The spurt in imports has upset the trade balance between the two countries. India is exporting only a fraction of the amount being imported from Russia, largely in the form of crude oil. The bilateral trade target of $30 billion set for 2025 has already been exceeded and reached $45 billion in 2022-23, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. But this has left a yawning trade deficit on the Indian side which is now causing concern.

The imbalance can be rapidly rectified if Russia goes ahead with plans to import goods of which its internal production fell due to the compulsions of war. In fact, there are reports that it is considering buying a range of 500 products, including cars, aircraft and trains. If so, it will not only give an impetus to domestic production but also contain the trade deficit between the two countries.

Yet, there are other irritants emerging from the higher bilateral trade flows. Another is the issue of rupee trade transactions. With western sanctions on Russia’s banking transactions preventing the use of the critical SWIFT messaging system for funds transfer, it was initially felt that the solution was to return to the old system of rupee payment. But there are problems on both sides. Since oil purchases have soared, Russian banks are reluctant to be left with large rupee deposits. Similarly, Indian oil companies are equally hesitant to carry out such sizable transactions in roubles and would be happier dealing in more easily tradable currencies.

Despite these stumbling blocks, the recent comments of visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov indicate that there are moves to deepen the economic ties even further. He referred to the resumption of talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Russia involving the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). These were brought to a halt owing to the pandemic, but are now apparently set for revival.

As for the little-known EEU, it comprises Russia along with four other countries — Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. It was launched in 2014 with the aim of creating a free trade area and, ultimately, improving the living standards in the region. So far, it has remained in the form of a customs union and has not moved towards a single currency like the EU.

This expansion of the economic relationship between India and Russia needs to be viewed, however, through the prism of geopolitical developments over the past year. Higher oil prices forced India to buy discounted oil from Russia despite the distance involved in freight movement. Similarly, Russia needs to tap the manufacturing capabilities in India to fill the gap in the production of core industrial goods.

These are outcomes of the Ukraine war which could continue indefinitely, given that there seems to be little hope of a negotiated settlement right now. Ultimately, however, the broader economic engagement for India will continue to be with western countries like the US and the EU which remain both its major export markets and biggest domestic investors. Ever since the liberalisation process began in 1991, business ties with developed economies in the West expanded exponentially. On a strategic level as well, India has moved closer to the US owing to the fractious relationship with China. The evolution of the Quad grouping with the US, Australia and Japan has made it evident that efforts are being made to reduce the dependence on China, especially for critical products like semiconductors.

The US, on its part, has taken a more nuanced approach than ever in the past to India's economic ties with Russia. The need to buy oil from that country is now being accepted as an economic necessity for India even though there was sharp criticism initially of this move. There is a grudging acceptance of the need for this country to adopt an independent foreign policy that keeps its eye on national interests at all costs. At the same time, it is likely that the announcement of talks for an FTA with the EEU will create some frissons in the western world which has been trying hard to isolate Russia on the economic front.

The widening economic ties between India and Russia that have emerged as a byproduct of the Ukraine war are, thus, bound to build on the strengths of the longstanding friendship between the two countries. At the same time, these are not likely to supplant the deep commercial engagement with western economies that have become integral to this country’s development over the past few decades.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

5
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Haryana

Automated multi-level parking in Faridabad to be a reality soon

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Colossus of Punjab politics

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

First batch of 278 Indians leave violence-hit Sudan for home

First batch of 278 Indians leave violence-hit Sudan for home


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide