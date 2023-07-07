 India should be wary of China’s territorial designs : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • India should be wary of China’s territorial designs

India should be wary of China’s territorial designs

Barring India, China’s neighbours face the prospect of occupation or conquest through the Belt & Road Initiative.

India should be wary of China’s territorial designs

Threat: India must note that its fundamental dispute with China revolves around land. PTI



Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and Columnist

INDIA’s stand that its dispute with China ‘isn’t a matter of territory but forward deployment by both’ goes against New Delhi’s core interests. The entire bilateral issue originated from the October 1950 invasion and occupation of independent/sovereign Tibet by the Mao Zedong-led Communist Party of China (CPC).

India’s prescient Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel had precisely dubbed the Dragon’s invasion as an act of ‘malevolence and perfidy’. The then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, came up with a bold statement in the Lok Sabha on November 20, 1950: “Our maps show that the McMahon Line is our boundary and that’s our boundary, map or no map. That fact remains and we stand by that boundary.” This demonstrated that both Patel and Nehru had the courage of their convictions.

Thus, territory was a primary and fundamental issue between New Delhi’s democratic rule of law and Beijing’s rule by ‘fight, fright and might’, to be spread in all possible directions by the ‘forward deployment’ of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to create a firewall of ‘defence-in-depth’ for vast stretches of Central Asia.

Barring India, China’s land-border neighbours today face the prospect of occupation or conquest through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is nothing but ‘forward deployment’ and quick mobilisation of CPC-PLA brigades, penetrating resource-rich, sparsely populated terrain. The situation is so bad that small, poor and weak nations are succumbing to the BRI lure. The biggest hurdle for China is India, notwithstanding the latter’s democratic tradition of policymaking. In the New Delhi declaration issued at the end of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held earlier this week, India refused to extend support to the BRI, unlike other member states.

The CPC has taken a cue from the truism that land has been the name of the game since the dawn of human history, being a permanent feature of war as well as peace. Territorial acquisition, possession and conquest constitute a core human ambition, which China itself faced during the invading Mongols’ Han-crushing forays in the 13th century. Hence, the central goal of CPC leaders, right from Mao Zedong to his 21st-century reincarnate Xi Jinping, is gobbling up territory through all means — aggression, invasion, conquest, subjugation of territories extending towards the Himalayas, with special reference to India from 1962 onwards. The bedrock of the Communist state policy became evident 73 years ago in Tibet.

One, therefore, just has to look at the fundamentals of two important subjects — economics and political science — under which falls the ‘land of the nation-state’. In both cases, the supreme, sole and lowest common denominator is territory. Thus, four factors shape the economics of production — territory, labour, capital and organisation — whereas the four key factors for a nation-state are territory, people, government and sovereignty.

Hence, the history of international relations or diplomatic exchanges and the future of humans will always be focused on land, no matter which extraneous factors influence bilateral ties.

As things unfold, the CPC’s seven-decade-old aggression has grown to acquire its nastiest form by targeting Indian territory through several means — military, economic, the charm offensive, trade, BRI, CPEC, BRICS, etc.

Indians, therefore, need to draw rudimentary lessons from world history of land conquest, which is deeply embedded in the psyche of those aspiring to be mighty and powerful and also those who already are a ‘great power’.

India has to note that the essential and fundamental dispute with China pertains to the latter’s territorial ambitions. China knows well that once it captures parts of Indian territory, the field will be wide open to enter deep into the hinterland and take over whatever comes along the way. The East India Company came here for doing business, but soon realised the potential to capture land to enable it to rule, plunder and ruin India.

Virtually the whole continent of Africa succumbed to the European powers based in London, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Brussels, Lisbon and Madrid in the 19th century. Till 1875, less than one-tenth of Africa had been colonised by European powers; by 1895, only one-tenth remained unappropriated. It’s because each of the seven European nations was hungry for land, without which none of its aspirations of ‘greatness’ could have been fulfilled, just like China in the 21st century.

Indeed, the expansion to capture territory was always the pivot of the West — capture, control aliens’ trade, settlements, and export people, capital, finished goods. Territory denoted a profitable market. Thus, 20th-century Germans resorted to an eastward drive (Drang nach Osten) towards Russia for ‘Lebensraum’ — done in the 19th century by Napoleon in Europe and by European settlers across mainland US, expanding into the vast West by suppressing or eliminating the indigenous population.

At every stage and in every age, the prime motive and aim has been territorial expansion, occupation and conquest for prosperity through any means without caring for the adverse consequences for the conquered or the vanquished. China has been aping the West in a big way. For India, territorial loss appears endless, along with the loss of trade and a humiliating diplomatic defeat at the UN owing to China’s brazen terrorist-supporting moves. Wake up, India. Follow the Bhagavad Gita to face a brutal neighbour.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

6
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

7
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

8
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

9
Nation

PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

10
Nation

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Freedom of expression doesn’t mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana’s extradition

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana's extradition

India wants his custody for trial in Mumbai attack case

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Metro bus service resumes partially

Tangled wires, cables mar beauty of Green Avenue

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

CBI books defence firm for Rs 30-crore loan fraud

GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Man’s body with severed head found

Now, cops to carry gadgets for smart policing

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'