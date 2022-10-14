 India’s image as pharma hub at stake : The Tribune India

India’s image as pharma hub at stake

A committee headed by Dr Mashelkar submitted its report in 2003. It recommended that a well-equipped & professionally-run Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation was necessary, and it would have to be supported by the states. Recommendations of this committee are yet to be implemented in letter and spirit.

India’s image as pharma hub at stake

Question mark: The Gambia deaths have raised doubts about the quality of our pharma products and the efficacy of our regulatory system. Reuters



KK Talwar

Former Director, PGIMER

In the past month or so, we have witnessed two unfortunate incidents involving unexpected deaths which are suspected to have been caused by the use of contaminated medicines. In September, Chandigarh-based PGI had reported that the use of propofol, a safe anaesthetic agent, resulted in the death of five patients. An investigation is underway into the possibility of contamination of the batch of propofol which was used. Initial reports by the regulatory authorities do indicate that the drug used failed the quality test. The authorities concerned in Himachal Pradesh have ordered the withdrawal of all batches of propofol and directed the company making the drug to pause its manufacture.

Early this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the deaths of 66 children in Gambia following the use of some cough syrups. Unfortunately, there was an Indian connection in this instance as well — the cough syrups used appear to have been manufactured/supplied by an Indian pharmaceutical firm. The matter is currently pending investigation by the Indian authorities. It is feared that the glycerine (propylene glycol), which was used in the manufacture of the cough syrup, may have been contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), which are extremely harmful to the kidneys and can be fatal. DEG and EG are cheaply available, and the urge to cut costs and boost profit margins could tempt manufacturers to mix these compounds in glycerine which is used as a sweetener in cough syrups. The cough syrups involved in the Gambia incident are reported to be glycerine-based solutions.

A similar case had earlier been witnessed in 2020, when a cough syrup contaminated with DEG and EG resulted in the deaths of children in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. In that instance, the issue was flagged by the faculty at PGI, Chandigarh.

It is only after the completion of the investigation into these recent cases that the whole truth will be known. In the event of culpable negligence or deliberate wrongdoing is found, it will reflect a truly sad and miserable state of affairs. Unscrupulous and unethical manufacturing practices, perhaps motivated by human greed, would have transformed healing and life-saving medicines into life-taking poisons.

Another matter of serious concern is the manufacture of substandard preparations, which also seriously compromise medical treatment. This is a serious hazard, and is possibly widespread.

Given the gravity of the problem, the Government of India has been constituting committees to look into the issue and suggest remedial steps. One such committee, set up in 2000, was headed by Dr RA Mashelkar, one of India’s leading scientists. The committee was given the responsibility of examining various aspects of the problem, including the regulatory infrastructure, and giving its recommendations with a road map for their implementation. The committee submitted its report in 2003. It concluded that the existing regulatory framework was quite inadequate and weak. It highlighted, in particular, inadequate infrastructure in the form of testing facilities and the lack of specially trained cadres. It recommended that a strong, well-equipped and professionally-managed Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was absolutely necessary, and it would have to be supported by the states. The recommendations of this committee are yet to be implemented in letter and spirit. Even today, the state of affairs is quite dismal, and the shortage of surveillance and testing facilities continues. The limitations and shortcomings in the regulatory system continue to persist, and the recent incidents have once again exposed our regulatory weaknesses.

Our pharmaceutical sector is counted as one of the success stories of Indian manufacturing. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world. It is the biggest supplier of generic drugs particularly in the critical areas such as HIV/AIDS and life-saving vaccines. Generic drugs, owing to their low prices, are vital for developing nations and have tremendously benefitted the world. However, the dishonest or negligent acts of some people among the manufacturers tend to tarnish the industry as a whole. Such repeated incidents raise doubts about the quality of our products as well as the efficacy of the regulatory system and our willingness to learn necessary lessons. In the process, human lives are put at risk and public confidence in the healthcare system as a whole is shaken.

Additionally, India’s name in the world at large is sullied, as is its reputation as an emerging manufacturing and industrial powerhouse. India is the largest exporter of generic drugs particularly to the under-developed nations, and we can ill-afford such unacceptable lapses, given the highly competitive nature of the market.

Such instances of negligence or wrongdoing in the manufacture of drugs are completely unacceptable. Spurious drugs (whether contaminated or substandard) usually result from negligent lapses, or deliberate wrongdoing, during the manufacturing practices. There is an urgent need to have a relook at our extant policy guidelines, and to bolster the enforcement process. Adequate infrastructure in the form of testing facilities manned by fully trained professionals must be ensured. Strict monitoring of the existing statutory and other safeguards is vital. The legal and regulatory regime should be so structured as to encourage voluntary compliance and self-regulation, while possessing the teeth and the will to deal with the deviant cases with a heavy hand.

There is also a need to strengthen our drug alert and pharmacovigilance programmes. These are ways to ensure the safety of our products post-marketing. Any further action following such drug alerts, resulting in a recall of the drugs, must be put in the public domain at the earliest.

It is vital that the consumers of Indian pharmaceuticals in the country and abroad are reassured that the drugs available in the market are safe and effective. By strengthening our resolve and taking necessary measures in right earnest, we can win the confidence of the consumer and hope to eradicate the menace of spurious drugs. We are considered the pharmacy of the world for generic drugs and can’t afford to lose this position and opportunity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season