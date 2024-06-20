 Inequality, joblessness a drag on India’s economic growth : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Inequality, joblessness a drag on India’s economic growth

Inequality, joblessness a drag on India’s economic growth

It is the right time to recognise the gravity of problems such as unemployment, inequality of income and wealth, and environmental degradation.

Inequality, joblessness a drag on India’s economic growth

Exodus: When companies refused to pay their workers during the Covid lockdown, they were forced to pedal or march hundreds of kilometres to their villages in UP and Bihar. PTI



Sucha Singh Gill

Former Director General, CRRID, Chandigarh

CONSTRAINTS on India’s growth trajectory are not allowing its economic potential to be fully realised. Consequently, the economy has been recording growth rates much below the potential rate for a period spanning more than a decade since 2011-12, excluding the Covid years (2020-21 and 2021-22).

In the first half of the 20th century, the gross domestic product (GDP) of India grew at a rate of around 1 per cent, which was matched by the growth rate of the population, keeping the per capita income constant and very low. For three decades (1950-51 to 1980-81), the GDP grew at an average annual rate of 3.5 per cent, while the population grew at an annual rate of 2 per cent or more, marking slow growth in the per capita income. But the 1980s observed a jump in the annual GDP growth rate from 3.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent, recording a period of accelerated growth rate. The 1990s brought a breakthrough in the form of economic reforms that unlocked the growth potential. The economy recorded a growth rate of 8 per cent or above for nearly eight years between 2003-04 and 2010-11.

The high growth trajectory prompted several economists to work out the potential growth rate of the economy. Dani Rodrik and Arvind Subramanian (2004) projected a potential growth rate of above 7 per cent up to 2025. Tushar Poddar and Eva Yi (2007) predicted a potential growth rate of above 8 per cent until 2020. C Rangarajan and DK Srivastava (2017) estimated it to be 8 per cent to 8.1 per cent up to 2029-30. These estimates indicate that the Indian economy has the potential to grow by around 8 per cent for the medium and the long period. But this potential growth rate could be achieved for only eight years between 2003 and 2010-11.

Although the government claims that India can become a $25-trillion economy by 2047, it seems to ignore the fact that the economy continues to perform below its potential level. This is why efforts have not been made to identify the reasons behind the trend. This needs to be understood so that India is able to march towards becoming a developed country.

The post-2010-11 period has thrown enough statistical evidence about the constraints that the economy is facing in achieving the potential growth rate. The most formidable challenge is created by the burgeoning unemployment in the country. The recent periodic labour force surveys have brought out that the country had the highest unemployment rate in the last 40 years in 2022 at 6.4 per cent, excluding the Covid years. This is due to the fact that country had jobless growth during 2003-04 and job-loss growth after 2012-13. The workforce being released from agriculture because of mechanisation is not being absorbed in industrial or service sectors. The quality of employment has also deteriorated with the replacement of regular jobs with contractual ones.

This has contributed to making the agrarian crisis serious, and, consequently, rural unrest in India has grown. Agriculture, which employs more than 44 per cent of the total workforce, is facing a crisis of survival for 84 per cent of the peasants. Unfortunately, the country has no employment policy in place. The youth unemployment is alarming at 22.84 per cent at the country level, but in certain states like Punjab and Kerala, it was nearing 30 per cent in 2022. This is why the youth of this country are racing to immigrate, even to conflict zones like eastern Europe and West Asia. Without providing employment to youth, the country cannot take advantage of the demographic dividend of the young population.

Another constraint has been created by the fast-widening income and wealth inequality. Less than 1 per cent of the individuals are able to corner more than 40 per cent of the national income while 50 per cent of the population has just 13.1 per cent of income. The wealth distribution is even more skewed than income distribution. The 50 per cent low-income population has only 5.9 per cent share in the national wealth, while the top 1 per cent of the population has a 40.5 per cent share. The middle class, which expanded very fast in the initial years of post-reforms period, has been facing a squeeze now under the fast-rising cost of private education and healthcare at corporate hospitals. The working poor are in a dire situation and deprived of quality education and affordable healthcare. The government’s commitment to providing free food to 80 crore people is indicative of the alarming state of economic affairs. This is going to create a crisis of underconsumption and inadequacy of demand that may push the economy towards a slowdown.

The fiscal and monetary policy has contributed to widening gaps in income and wealth distribution. The major burden of taxation falls on common people via the GST, while corporate income taxes have been lowered from 35 per cent to 25 per cent. Business companies have been given huge subsidies in the name of incentives. When corporates are not willing to share their prosperity even with their employees, how can one expect them to share it with common people, as borne out by a lack of adherence to the corporate social responsibility norms? A crude depiction of this was observed in the Covid period, when companies refused to pay their workers during the lockdown. And they were forced to trek hundreds of kilometres to their villages in UP and Bihar. Several among them died on the way back home.

Along with burgeoning unemployment and widening income and wealth inequality, the problems related to climate change have been fast emerging on the scene. Unseasonal rainfalls and floods have been common. This is accompanied by a rise in the temperature amid a heatwave with an acute shortage of water, both for drinking and irrigation. No one is serious enough to prepare a roadmap to deal with pollution and water scarcity. This can create a crisis with ramifications for agriculture production activities in the severely affected areas.

It is the right time to recognise the gravity of problems such as unemployment (especially among the youth), inequality of income and wealth, and environmental degradation. The lack of proper attention to these issues would result in major constraints on the growth of the economy, and the projected targets would prove to be a mere mirage for the country.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Unemployment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

4
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

5
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

7
Trending

Haris Rauf after embarrassing exit charges at fan thinking ‘Indian hoga', but man says ‘Pakistani hoon’

8
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

9
Diaspora

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

10
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...

Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

Father, brother confess to crime in police custody

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Remove hoardings, advertisement banners in three days: Kharar MC

Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Chandigarh Admn plans to move SC against High Court order

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Delhi gears up for monsoon waterlogging, but residents sceptical

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Dust storm brings relief from heatwave

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana