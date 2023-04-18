 Inevitable ideological biases in writing history : The Tribune India

Inevitable ideological biases in writing history

But what becomes intellectual dishonesty and intellectual crime is to alter the facts of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. It would be an unacceptable lie to deny that Nathuram Godse was a Hindu fanatic and he killed Gandhi because of Gandhi’s emphasis on Hindu-Muslim unity. This might be an unpalatable fact for the BJP-RSS, but they cannot tamper with this historical fact. And there should be a nationwide protest against this lie.

Inevitable ideological biases in writing history

UNACCEPTABLE: The people, in general, should be raising a hue and cry against lies to be taught to their children in schools. ISTOCKk



Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Senior Journalist

IN the furore over the dropping of a section on the Mughal period from the history syllabus of Classes XI and XII (CBSE and UP board), there has been the proverbial heat more than the light. It would be better on all sides if it is conceded that history and other social sciences are a minefield of biases, personal as well as ideological, and that every side carries its bagful of presumptions. The contest then is between this presumption and that one, and it is rarely about what is true and what is false. But each side believes that it is objective and true, and the other side is false. What could and should be a useful and fruitful debate between two opposing parties turns into a mere vitriolic exchange.

The views on India’s history have always been controversial, at least in the modern period. We had the British colonial reconstruction of Indian history followed by that of the nationalist school, and then by the much-maligned Marxist interpreters of the Indian past. In many ways, each school of interpretation was but a natural one, and so was the reaction to it. The nationalists were right in objecting to the colonial historians, and the Marxist — this term has to be used in a very loose sense because it includes various strands of Leftist views, including the liberal ones — reaction to the nationalists was again natural. The fault of the Marxists and their ilk is their false belief that a final conclusion has been reached and that Indian history, as interpreted by them, should form the basis of school textbooks. But there have been changes and controversies over what goes into the textbooks in the post-Marxist phase. Yes, though it is not recognised, Indian history textbooks have gone through a post-Marxist phase. So, when right-wing historians from the RSS-BJP stable talk excitedly about demolishing Marxist misinterpretations, they do not seem to realise that Marxism in the writing of history is dead, and they are literally tilting at windmills.

What has gone unnoticed in the last few decades — and yes, it predates 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to power, and even 1998, when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s BJP-led coalition government came to power — is that there has been a shift in historical biases, and what can be called Hindu right-wing assumptions have become prominent in research work, in archaeology and in other historical fields.

The work of archaeologists BB Lal and SP Gupta reflected the reaction to the preceding Marxist school of historians, especially on issues like the so-called Saraswati civilisation and its tenuous connection with the Indus Valley civilisation. Given the intense ideological rivalry, historians of the then establishment refused to accept the professionalism of those who opposed their views.

What has kept the discipline of history in a stable framework as it passed through the colonial, nationalist, Marxist and post-Marxist phases is the assumption about a rigorous research methodology, whatever may be the conclusions you reach. The colonial historians, though they were not professional historians, did absorb the tenets of modern historiography as it developed in Europe in the 19th century, and the nationalist, Marxist and post-Marxist historians followed the rules of the game as it were even as they differed with each other.

The major doubt that arises about the BJP-RSS school of Indian history is whether it has the required scholarship, even if one disagrees with its emphases and conclusions. It is here that the present right-wing dispensation is not able to stand up and declare its credentials.

In the ongoing controversy, there are two issues which need to be addressed. The first is about whether dropping sections on the Mughals is a distortion of history. The argument we are hearing from the government side is that there is a need to lessen the burden on the students, and to do so, it is no great sin to drop some of the topics. This is, indeed debatable, and it is being pointed out that some of the topics, such as the Mughals, which have been dealt with in the lower classes have been done away with in the higher ones. And that this does not mean that Mughal history has been deleted from the knowledge of students at the school level. And that Mughals will remain a topic of study in college and university. This is, of course, an insidious argument, and it is a strategy to shift the emphasis away from the Mughals as such. But it can pass muster to an extent.

There is indeed a bias towards the Mughals for the simple reason that the historical record of the time is much more abundant than that of the earlier times. And it is also the case that the British perceived themselves to be the heirs of the Mughals in India, and in their own little way, tried to imitate the opulence and splendour of the 17th-century Delhi Mughal court. It can be argued that in the context of a 5,000-year history, the 1526-1857 period is being given undue emphasis.

But what becomes intellectual dishonesty and intellectual crime is to alter the facts of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. It would be an unacceptable lie to deny that Nathuram Godse was a Hindu fanatic and he killed Gandhi because of Gandhi’s emphasis on Hindu-Muslim unity. This might be an unpalatable fact for the BJP-RSS, but they cannot tamper with this historical fact. And there should be a nationwide protest against this lie. And the protest needs to go beyond professional historians and academics. The people, in general, should be raising a hue and cry against lies to be taught to their children in schools. And it is a shame that there has been no protest so far from the people at large. And it is on this issue that PM Modi, who has been professing to be a great admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, should be forced to take a stand.

At one time, Marxists misinterpreted Indian history, and the BJP-RSS can say that they too have a right to misinterpret in the same measure. But what the BJP-RSS cannot get away is with lies in school history textbooks, and to omit the fact that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by a Hindu fanatic, Godse.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

2
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

3
Diaspora

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

4
Punjab

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

5
Nation

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

6
Nation

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

7
Amritsar

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

8
Sports

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly drama continues; after 'no handshake', RCB star unfollows Dada on Instagram

9
Punjab

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

10
Punjab

AIG Raj Jit sacked over drug mafia 'links'

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...

What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

8-hour power cuts come into force, veggie growers hit

Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

SC refuses to halt work of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP picks up gauntlet to keep Congress, SAD at bay

Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal scheme contract staff meet Bhagwant Mann

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Former Punjabi University professor passes away