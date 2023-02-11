 Infra spending doesn’t have multiplier effect : The Tribune India

Infra spending doesn’t have multiplier effect

Government expenditure on infrastructure is a captive source of revenue for big infra players — cement and steel makers — who have no need to cater to the general consumer. The rest of India would be better served if capital expenditure was diverted to agriculture, hospitals, schools and colleges.

Infra spending doesn’t have multiplier effect

Policy: It is oriented towards foreign capital and domestic big business. ANI



Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

What stops India from being a manufacturing powerhouse like China? Most experts will give two key reasons. The first is that China is an authoritarian country, where workers can be forced to toil for long hours for low pay, while India has “too much democracy.” The second, bigger, reason is that China has top-of-the-class infrastructure, which India sorely lacks.

Manufacturers need good roads to be able to quickly transport raw materials and to ship their finished goods to different markets. Good ports help them import crucial inputs and also export their products. A dense network of airports helps companies move people and cargo both within and outside the country.

Infrastructure spending is also supposed to have a mega multiplier effect, by generating demand for inputs like coal, cement, steel and heavy machinery. It is also supposed to create many jobs, not just directly, but also indirectly in industries that feed infrastructure projects. Finally, infrastructure spending is supposed to have a beneficial effect on investments in the economy.

Infrastructure projects have long gestation periods and require inputs over many years. This creates a stable demand environment, which encourages entrepreneurs to take risks and invest in building capacities. A World Bank study estimates that every one rupee spent on building roads generates an additional

Rs 7 in economic value.

That is why economists have been so enthusiastic about this year’s Budget. The Centre has earmarked Rs 10 lakh crore as capital expenditure for 2023-24.

A little over a quarter of the capital outlay will be spent on constructing new roads and highways. Another quarter will go to the Indian Railways to lay new tracks, run new trains, and upgrade train stations. And another large chunk will be given to states as interest-free loans for them to spend on infrastructure projects. In all, nearly 3 per cent of the GDP has been assigned to building infrastructure.

But does infrastructure spending really achieve the economic effects it is supposed to? The reality is very different.

Take the effect on GDP, for instance. Between the Budget of 2014-15 (when PM Narendra Modi first came to power) and the latest Budget of 2023-24, the capital allocation to the Ministry of Roads has gone up at an annual rate of 20.6 per cent, when adjusted for inflation. As a proportion of the GDP, it has tripled, from 0.3 per cent to 0.9 per cent. Surely, this should have boosted our GDP growth rate. Instead, the opposite has happened; real GDP growth has dropped from the 8 per cent-plus range to the 6-7 per cent range now.

Clearly, higher capital expenditure has done nothing to boost India’s GDP growth rate. What about the investment rate? Has higher capital expenditure resulted in more investments?

One way to look at it is to see the change in the Gross Fixed Capital Formation as a proportion of the GDP. This ratio, which is a proxy for the investment rate, has actually dropped from 33 per cent in 2014-15 to 29 per cent in 2022-23. In this same period, capital expenditure by the Centre has risen from 1.7 per cent to 2.7 per cent of the GDP. That means that as the government’s investments in infrastructure have increased, the overall investment rate has fallen. This suggests that private investments have fallen at an even faster pace than the investment rate tells us.

In other words, increased spending on building infrastructure has had no positive impact on investments.

Finally, let us look at jobs. Here we have to rely on surveys by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). We have annual data from 2016-17 to 2021-22. In this period, the total capital outlay on roads and highways, in real inflation-adjusted terms, has increased by 84 per cent. We do not have separate data for jobs in the road-construction sector, so we will have to use construction jobs as a proxy. Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, there has been a 6 per cent decline in construction jobs. So, not only has higher infrastructure spending not generated any new jobs, they have actually fallen, even as more people have joined the workforce.

Of course, mainstream economists would say that infrastructure spending also creates jobs in other industries, which provide inputs and raw material, such as cement, steel and mining. Even here the data paints a discouraging picture. Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, there has been a whopping 62 per cent decline in jobs in the cement industry, employment in the metal sector has dropped by 10 per cent and mining jobs have gone down by 28 per cent.

Not only has the additional infrastructure spending not created direct or indirect jobs, employment has actually reduced in all connected sectors.

There is absolutely no reason to believe, therefore, that the huge capital outlay for roads and railways, will make any difference to demand, investment or employment — each of which need to be tackled on a war footing.

Surely, the Finance Ministry, with its access to tons of data and large teams of number-crunchers and policymakers, is fully aware of this myth of the infrastructure-multiplier. So, the question is — why do successive governments continue to not only propagate this myth but also fund it?

The answer lies in the neoliberal framework within which economic policy has been made in India for the past three decades. It is oriented towards foreign capital and domestic big business. The objective is to provide foreign investors coming to India with a standardised global experience, when they land in our airports, drive down the highways to their five-star hotels, or take expressways to the familiar tourist spots in Agra and Jaipur.

Government expenditure on infrastructure is a great captive source of revenue for big infrastructure players, cement and steel manufacturers, who have no need to cater to the general consumer. It also gives India’s rich — who fly from the swanky airports and drive down the toll roads — a feeling of being in the first world.

The rest of India would be better served if capital expenditure was diverted to agriculture, hospitals, schools and colleges. But, the neoliberal economic policy wasn’t made for that.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete