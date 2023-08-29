 Insulate cops, CAPF men from communal bias : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Insulate cops, CAPF men from communal bias

Insulate cops, CAPF men from communal bias

Supervisory officers need to maintain a constant watch on personnel who have the proclivity to be influenced by radical ideas.

Insulate cops, CAPF men from communal bias

Needed: Psychiatrists to screen cops and CAPF personnel and counsel those requiring treatment. PTI



MP NATHANAEL

Former IG, CRPF

IN a fit of rage after not being allowed by his superior to detrain at a railway station, Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) shot dead Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31. Thereafter, he went on a killing spree, picking out Muslims, whom he identified from their beards. Three Muslims were shot dead from point-blank range, after which Chaudhary reportedly told a burqa-clad woman to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ while pointing his gun at her. Fortunately, other passengers came to her rescue and shouted at him, forcing him to retreat.

Investigations by senior officers of the RPF have revealed that Chaudhary had a bad track record. He is known to have brought a Muslim autorickshaw driver, Wahid Khan, to the RPF post in Ujjain in February 2017 for apparently no reason and harassed him. He was taken to task after Wahid lodged a complaint with Chaudhary’s superiors. On another occasion, he allegedly withdrew Rs 25,000 from a colleague’s account using the latter’s ATM card. He is even alleged to have assaulted another colleague when posted in Bhavnagar. Assaulting a colleague is considered a serious offence in the police and paramilitary forces. Yet, he continued to be on the rolls of the RPF.

According to latest reports, he has been dismissed from service after being taken into judicial custody on various charges, including murder.

Chaudhary’s wife Renu Singh, who joined the investigation, told the Government Railway Police that he had a fall some years ago, following which he suffered from a neurological disorder and was under treatment in Mathura.

That he had been radicalised was evident not just from the killing of Muslim passengers but also from his utterances before he detrained. Standing next to one of the persons he killed, he said in a video, “…Pakistan se operate hue hain ye aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai yeh kya kar rahen hain … agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to main kehta hoon, Modi aur Yogi, yeh do hain….”

Senior officers of the RPF are now seeking the help of psychiatrists to screen the personnel and counsel those who need psychiatric treatment. Efforts are being made to improve their living conditions, as also working hours, and to identify stress factors that drive the personnel to take such extreme steps.

Three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in Manipur were suspended for setting a meat shop afire in the New Checkon area of Imphal East district on May 27. The shop belonged to a Kabui Naga, a Christian. The Kabui Nagas inhabit Tamenglong district of Manipur. The three, including an inspector, were not from any northeastern state. The RAF, which is a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force tasked to handle

communal disturbances, promptly suspended them.

Manipur Police personnel have been accused of playing a partisan role by joining the Meiteis when they went berserk, attacking Kukis in the valley. The fact that policemen handed over two men and three women to the agitated Meiteis in early May, which led to the women being paraded naked and one of them being raped, is a blot on the state police. That they were conspirators to the whole incident has been well established.

Even an iota of concern for the victims who looked up to them for protection would have goaded them to inform the police control room immediately or they could have rushed to the nearest police station and come back with reinforcements to rescue the victims.

The role of Manipur Police officers has also come under scrutiny. When women were publicly paraded and then raped, how is it that they were not aware of it until the video went viral two months later? What happened to the intelligence machinery in the state? These are matters of investigation.

Confrontations between the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force raised in 1835, and the Manipur Police have led to ugly situations, largely because the former stood firm that it would not allow the latter to enter the area inhabited by the Kukis. It was tasked to dominate the buffer zone to avoid clashes between the warring tribals and non-tribals. Suspecting that Manipur Police commandos are supporting the Meitei attackers, the Kukis have been demanding the retention of the Assam Rifles in the hills, while the Meiteis have called for their ouster from the state. The Kukis have gone to the extent of stating that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) should be reimposed in the state. And this, despite the fact that until the withdrawal of the AFSPA from areas under the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in April last year and another four police stations in March this year, there was vehement opposition to AFSPA in the state.

The need to insulate policemen and personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from communal bias calls for serious and immediate attention of senior police officers. It is the sacred duty of every policeman to protect every citizen, even at grave risk to one’s life, irrespective of race, caste or religion. Senior supervisory officers need to maintain a constant watch on such personnel who have the proclivity to be influenced by radical ideas. As part of the annual medical check-up, they need to be put through psychiatric assessment.

There is a dearth of psychiatrists in the CAPFs and police forces. A good number of psychiatrists need to be enlisted and associated with the recruitment process so that hotheads do not make it to the CAPFs or the state police forces. Their activities on social media will have to be monitored as these play a very crucial role in radicalising the personnel. Unless the virus of communalism is not allowed to afflict personnel of CAPFs and the state police, the public will not repose confidence in them and certain sections of society will continue to feel fearful and insecure.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Diaspora

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

3
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

4
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

5
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

6
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

7
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

8
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

9
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

10
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents