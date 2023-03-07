 Intermittent fasting is good for heart, gut : The Tribune India

Intermittent fasting is good for heart, gut

The benefits of intermittent fasting include decreased risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and hypertension. Fasting stimulates the body to break down toxic cells and get rid of waste; when you fast, your cells live longer and produce more energy. It reduces inflammation in the body and increases ketone which has been proposed to be a thrifty fuel for the heart; increasing cardiac ketone oxidation can be cardio-protective.

Intermittent fasting is good for heart, gut

ABSTINENCE: Fasting gives the gut time to rest and recover and it maintains the population of good bacteria. ISTOCK



KK Talwar

Former Director, PGIMER

INTERMITTENT fasting is a form of restricted eating that has gained popularity in recent years as an approach to weight loss. What is less known is that there is evidence to suggest that this practice can improve cardiovascular health involving atherosclerosis progression, help lower blood pressure, benefit patients with diabetes mellitus and reduce lipid profile.

The fasting phase brings about intermittent metabolic switching (IMS) — glucose to ketone — while the interruption of the fast brings about reverse switching.

Ketones are known to be helpful for heart health. The benefits of fasting for heart health are now being evaluated in various studies following the recognition of Dr Yoshinori Ohsumi’s work on autophagy for which he won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2016. Autophagy, a process by which cells eat themselves, is essential for the destruction and recycling of damaged cell parts. The failure of autophagy is believed to be responsible for ageing and cell damage. Dr Ohsumi used baker’s yeast to identify genes essential for autophagy. He went on to explain the underlying mechanism for autophagy in yeast and showed that similar sophisticated machinery is used in human cells.

Sporadic short-term fasting driven by religious and spiritual beliefs is common to many cultures and has been practised for millennia, but scientific analysis of the consequences of calorie restrictions is more recent. If you consume 2,000 calories on a regular day, you should reduce the number to 500 calories on a fasting day. If you choose to restrict the number of calories you consume, nitric oxide levels in your body will increase — this is a molecule that helps detoxify and rejuvenate the body.

Fasting (vrat) in human culture is a sacred practice. Vrata (fasting) is a Sanskrit word that means vow, resolve and devotion. In ancient India, fasting was used for curative, preventive and health purposes. Of course, in the Hindu religion, fasting is not an obligation but a normal or spiritual act where the aim is to purify the body and mind and acquire divine grace. A Vedic fast is a process in which we try to maintain our mind and body in a satvik state which involves utter devotion and discipline, avoiding Rajasic and Tamasic eating and activities with wilful effort.

The fasting day/days and frequency are usually decided as per personal religious beliefs. During the Navratri, for example, Hindu devotees fast for eight to nine days to please and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Eating is limited and certain foods are avoided completely. In Islam, fasting is observed during the month of Ramadan. This involves abstinence from all food and drink, including water, from dawn to sunset, for a month. Food and water may be consumed before sunrise and then after sunset. Other religions, like Christianity, also recognise the spiritual benefits of fasting. While fasting is a practice to learn self-control and forgiveness and express gratitude, our ancestors appear to have understood the health benefits of fasting as well.

Intermittent fasting, which consists of regulated alternating periods of eating and fasting, can help the body cleanse itself. In addition, it helps to lose weight and speed up metabolism.

The benefits of this method for one’s health are numerous and include decreased risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and hypertension. Fasting stimulates the body to break down toxic cells and get rid of all waste; when you fast, your cells live longer and produce more energy. Fasting reduces inflammation in the body and increases ketone which has been proposed to be a thrifty fuel for the heart and increasing cardiac ketone oxidation can be cardio-protective.

Further, the digestive system works constantly to digest food. Continuous eating does not give rest to the body’s digestive mechanisms. The digestive system is crucial to our overall health. An inefficient digestive system accumulates toxins in the body and may make it prone to severe health issues.

Fasting not only gives the gut time to rest and recover, but also improves and maintains the population of good bacteria. Human health is significantly affected by trillions of gut bacteria (microbes). Dysbiosis of gut bacteria causes a variety of metabolic disorders that lead to a chronic inflammatory state in the body which may enhance atherosclerosis along with other risk factors. Thus, abstinence from all or selected foods along with intake of restricted calories for a period of time is a simple method for resting the gut and improving its functioning.

Lifestyle-related cardio-metabolic disorders are characterised by inflammation, damaged metabolism and altered genetics. The cellular response to fasting targets these factors, which means that fasting can prevent, or, at the very least, improve symptoms of chronic diseases. Well-regulated intermittent fasting can be an important part of healthy lifestyle habits that aim to minimise the risk of cardio-metabolic diseases.

Whether fasting blesses you with divine grace or not, it will certainly help your health and heart. The scientific basis for the benefits that fasting has for our overall health is an active area of research and clinical evaluation. We will gradually learn more and more about the health benefits of this practice.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

3
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

4
Nation

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj

5
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

6
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

7
Nation Explainer

Is Artificial Intelligence taking layoff decisions, taking over human jobs?

8
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

9
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

10
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...

More trouble for Imran, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

More trouble for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out late Monday night


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches’ Dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

NCR records cleanest winter air since 2018: Report

Ashram flyover extension opens, to cut Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 min

Delhi Metro services to begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Ward 78 residents hold sit-in at MC office

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

No relief from snatching incidents in city, two more cases reported

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products