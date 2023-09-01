ISRO’s achievement is India’s too

Julio Ribeiro

THE brilliant Chandrayaan-3 feat of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists was reflected in the joy on the faces of Indians in the country and abroad. Having served briefly as India’s Ambassador to the former Eastern Bloc country of Romania, I know that my country’s men and women were suspected of illegal migration not to Romania, but through that poor country to the UK, Germany, France or any other developed nation of Europe. The moon landing will change this perception, at least temporarily.

Many Indians would attribute the feat to PM Modi and he was certainly aware of what that would mean for a third term in office.

India and Indians will now be more respected abroad. An Indian passport used to arouse the suspicion of immigration officers who manned the desks at airports abroad. After twiddling their thumbs, consulting their seniors and generally conveying the message that you were an unwelcome guest, they finally and reluctantly let you in. That, too, I hope will change, though in view of some of our compatriots trying desperately for a better life in western Europe, North America or Australia, I have my doubts if the Indian passport will finally spell ‘welcome’.

But whatever this superb scientific feat means for Indians going abroad, its effect on fellow Indians based in their own country has been electrifying. Like most proud Indians, I watched the Chandrayaan-3 lander make a soft landing on the moon. I heard the thunderous clapping of thousands of pairs of hands at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and, of course, I saw images of our omnipresent Prime Minister being relayed from Johannesburg, where he was attending the BRICS summit.

PM Modi spoke to the ISRO fraternity and to the nation on this happy occasion. The sense of achievement and triumph that coursed through every Indian’s veins at the moment of landing would have been felt by him to a much higher degree because many Indians would attribute the feat to him and he was certainly aware of what that would mean for a third term in office.

Most people I spoke to, even those belonging to what is known as the working class, seem to be aware that our space programme began soon after Independence. Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, both pioneers in the field, had set up a rocket launching station at Thumba in Kerala in 1963. The land belonged to Latin Catholics of Kerala. Priest Fr Fernandes took the permission of his parishioners to give up the land for a national cause in a markedly patriotic gesture. As a co-religionist, I am proud of them. The Thumba station was thus born. India’s first rockets were launched from there.

Thumba was located relatively close to the line that marks the Equator. It was ideal for the experiments and research needed to be carried out by ISRO. It was only later that the launching pad in Sriharikota, which is in Andhra Pradesh, was established. Chandrayaan-3 was launched from Sriharikota, but some of ISRO’s earlier launches were from Thumba.

Narendra Modi is a natural-born leader. Blessed with good health, defined by a spartan lifestyle and the practice of yoga, he works 16 to 18 hours a day. He is accustomed to being fresh and alert with only four hours of sleep and a frugal diet. He is constantly on the move, addressing friendly gatherings which lap up every word of his. He is in the peak election mode. That mode will continue till April-May when the Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held.

Talking of next year’s General Election and the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year, let’s turn our attention to the Election Commission. That institution had been held in very high regard and esteem both in India and abroad, right from the days of the martinet TN Seshan to SY Quraishi. Alas, in the past few years, the commission has lost its foothold on that high pedestal and has been accused of favouring the party in power in myriad small ways.

Its aura of impartiality and its image of a neutral umpire have been battered — and this is an unmitigated disaster. The commission is a statutory body which cannot be influenced by any party, including the one in power. Even if Modi or Amit Shah cross the lines laid down by the commission itself, it is incumbent on the commission to act against the offender. Even a caution or a warning, publicly issued, would serve the purpose.

Surendra Nath, a retired IAS officer, had reminded the commission in a letter that the EVM count had to be reconciled with the VVPAT count. In case of any discrepancy, the results had to be decided as per the paper slip count. Such discrepancies were noted during the 2019 Lok Sabha vote counting. Despite undertaking to give an explanation for the discrepancies, the ECI has not replied to letters of the Law Ministry. This important matter that pertains to the people’s confidence in the commission’s neutrality and impartiality has been kept dangling midair.

Any Prime Minister on whose watch the ISRO pulled off a Herculean task would take vicarious credit for the achievement. Modi cannot be faulted for doing so. In fact, he does motivate persons who work for the government or for him in his immediate circle, the PMO, to excel. But it is also incumbent on him as a leader to ensure that the Election Commission (and also other government entities such as the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and NIA) do their allotted tasks impartially and honestly. For, finally, the buck stops at his desk.

Coming back to the moon mission, I would have thought that ISRO’s Director and Project Director would find their pictures on the front pages of newspapers on August 25. They deserved the limelight that as scientists they had shunned or were just not bothered about. But I also got to read about Kalpana K, the Associate Project Director, and the 100-odd women who contributed to the success of the project. We are proud of our women and of our scientists.

Many young boys and girls in schools and colleges across the country will be motivated to become space scientists and join ISRO in its journey to gain international recognition and respect.

