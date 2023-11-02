 IT sector facing headwinds, potentially short-term : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • IT sector facing headwinds, potentially short-term

IT sector facing headwinds, potentially short-term

Policymakers need to create jobs for the educated middle class to make up for those which have been lost in the IT and tech slowdown.

IT sector facing headwinds, potentially short-term

Gloomy: There has been a 30-40 per cent decline in hiring compared to the pre-Covid era. Tribune Photo



Subir Roy

Senior Economic Analyst

The Indian information technology (IT) sector, which opened up a new world for the country’s middle class, is facing potentially short-term headwinds. Things are likely to improve in the next financial year (2024-25), hence the ‘short-term’ aspect needs to be emphasised. But since we live in the here and now, it is necessary to examine the factors behind the current negative sentiment and work out how issues can be addressed to deliver positives in the longer term.

Major Indian IT companies, such as TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro, have all reported subdued earnings for the last quarter (July-September 2023). Among them, Infosys stood out by reporting a mere 3.2 per cent rise in net profit over the corresponding period of last year. For Wipro, the bottom line remained virtually where it was last year.

More than the results, which are influenced by the factors we will go into presently, what stands out is the likelihood that the IT majors will be conspicuously missing from the campuses when the time comes to make job offers for the next financial year (FY25). They are expected to be back again on the campuses only next year when they will be recruiting for FY26. This comes even as there is considerable anxiety over the fact that many currently with offer letters in hand are not getting the green signal to join.

The slowdown in recruitment, which has signalled that jobs in the industry are right now not easy to come by, has also meant that there is a fall in attrition — staff leaving jobs for better offers which have also become somewhat scarce. This is true of all leaders and is in stark contrast to the high levels of attrition that prevailed during the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, IT services firms were seeking to expand quickly in order to meet the demand from clients to enable work from home and move operations to the cloud.

There has been a 30-40 per cent decline in hiring compared to the pre-Covid era. When you add up all this and look at the total headcount or staff strength, you find that all leaders have reported a fall during the last quarter.

If this scenario is gloomy, the situation among tech firms, especially those venturing into new business areas with startup funding, is downright scary. The last time when tech firms added to their headcount was in 2021. Thereafter, these ventures have seen a fall in staffing as a result of sacking in both 2022 and 2023, which is still not over. The major areas in which tech firms have come up, including education, food and retail, have shed weight as funding has dried up.

IT services firms primarily provide employment opportunities to individuals with middle-level skills, whereas startups, which use their technological capabilities to venture into new areas, require staff with higher skills. Thus, the sombre job scenario stretches right across the information technology space.

It is, therefore, natural that those who are still able to hang on to their jobs are having to live with lower levels of increment. In the present financial year (2023-24), they are projected to go down to the 6-10 per cent range compared to 12-18 per cent, which prevailed in the last financial year (2022-23).

Why is this happening? First, the global economic scene was plunged into uncertainty as a result of the war in Ukraine. To this has now been added the uncertainty created by the conflict in West Asia between Israel and Hamas. As a result, IT clients all over the world are going slow on discretionary spending, thereby going easy on expanding operations and postponing the launch of new ideas. Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is causing firms to increasingly use generative AI to do the first draft, be it of software coding or almost any kind of report, instead of using staff.

Additionally, the decision by the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates to curb inflation has led to a significant surge in the returns (yields) from US bonds. This has prompted startup funds to withdraw their investments out of risky new ventures and put them in safe fixed-income paper. This, in fact, lies at the heart of the drying up of funding for startups and the resultant sacking in tech companies.

What does this do to the Indian economy and society? Over the last two decades, since the turn of the century which had just put behind it the Y2K (year 2000) boom, Indian IT operations have been on an upward march, offering jobs to educated middle-class youngsters who till then had to rely on public sector recruitment. This had given a new dimension to the middle class and caused a long boom in discretionary spending.

The Indian economy is still growing at a high rate compared to other major economies, but the job scene is far from promising. The GDP (gross domestic product) is rising healthily but most of it is going into the hands of a few at the top income levels. The clearest indicator of this is the disjunction between the buoyant demand for SUVs and high-end smartphones on the one hand and the poor volume growth faced by FMCG companies, which cater to basic consumption.

At this juncture, policymakers need to focus on creating jobs for the educated middle class to replace those which have been lost in the IT and tech slowdown. Sadly, political parties, both in power at the Centre and in the poll-bound states, are busy distributing freebies. If educated youngsters, whose families have invested significantly in their engineering and management education, are forced to go back to queuing up for government jobs, it could lead to social unrest.

Government policies should focus on helping larger companies grow so that they have more middle management jobs to offer — what used to be earlier labelled as ‘management trainees’. The government has already been prioritising infrastructure development. This needs to be refocused to give a boost to the capacity for renewable energy so that there is a sharp rise in the output of solar panels, wind turbines, storage capacity (battery banks) and the expansion of power transmission networks. As for the corporate sector, it has to be pushed to focus on the ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda and take that broad spectrum forward. The country has to wait for a huge policy push after the 2024 General Election.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

3
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

5
Trending

Dehadrai in spat over pet dog with Mahua Moitra drops cryptic post, says she is 'guilty of something far worse'

6
Chandigarh

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

7
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

8
World

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

9
Business

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

10
Entertainment

Film production house acquires rights for book on Sidhu Moosewala

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...

ED attaches Goyal’s London, Dubai assets in ~538 cr fraud

ED attaches Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's London, Dubai assets in Rs 538 cr fraud

Modi, Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Polls in neighbouring country in January

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

75 years of first war fought at such high altitude

Master Blaster’s statue stands tall at Wankhede ahead of India-SL game

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's statue stands tall at Mumbai's Wankhede ahead of India-Sri Lanka game


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Delhi Govt to halt construction work in areas with ‘severe’ AQI: Rai

ED summons to Kejri: Bid by govt to put top INDIA leaders in jail, alleges Opposition

2020 Delhi riots: High Court lists bail pleas of Sharjeel, others for fresh hearing in Jan

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside varsity

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora