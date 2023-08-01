 J&K reservation, nomination Bills need more discussion : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • J&K reservation, nomination Bills need more discussion

J&K reservation, nomination Bills need more discussion

Manipur’s situation has taught that detailed homework is necessary before announcing fresh reservations.

J&K reservation, nomination Bills need more discussion

Division: The decision to extend ST status to Paharis has created a Gujjar-Pahari rift. File photo



Luv Puri

Journalist and Author

EVEN as the Supreme Court is set to start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the ‘dilution’ of Article 370, four Bills on J&K were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament last week. The two Bills that are the subject of a heated discussion among various stakeholders are the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In addition to numerically insignificant communities, namely ‘Gadda Brahmin’, ‘Koli’ and ‘Paddari tribe’, the Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aims to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis. The decision to extend the ST status to Paharis, who mostly reside along the Line of Control (LoC), created a Gujjar-Pahari rift ever since the idea was mooted more than three years ago. Gujjars and Bakerwals, the two akin communities, are worried that if the Paharis get ST status, they would eat into their pie.

In the 2014 J&K Assembly elections, Gujjars were elected from the Lolab and Kangan Assembly segments in the Kashmir valley. In Jammu, the Assembly segments of Surankote, Mendhar, Rajouri, Gulabgarh, Darhal, Kalakote and Gool Arnas were also represented by Gujjars. According to the 2011 Census, the population of Gujjars is around 9 per cent of the total population of the former state and they are present across the UT, including in areas along the LoC. This number is less than 10.8 per cent of the community’s representation in the previous J&K Assembly, if one excludes the four seats of Ladakh, which is now a separate UT. As per the J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019, political reservation was accorded to the ST community and the de facto beneficiaries of this provision were the Gujjars, who as of now form at least 90 per cent of the ST population in bifurcated J&K.

Gujjars have disputed the Paharis’ claim of being tribal, alleging that the latter have no similarity with the tribals except their language and comprise people from diverse caste groups, including upper-caste Muslims and Hindus. On the other hand, Pahari leaders have pointed out that only Bakerwals, who are nomadic tribes, actually fulfil the criterion for tribals. They argue that Gujjars, many of whom are settled and are no longer nomadic, share their socio-economic conditions. Pahari language in J&K’s context, as it is recognised today, was construed to be one of the dialects of Punjabi. It got separate recognition in the 1911 Census. Pahari speakers were second in terms of numbers after those speaking Kashmiri in undivided J&K. The Pahari-speaking population lives along the LoC in both Jammu and the Kashmir valley and that is where they are embroiled in a political contest with the Gujjars. Thereby, for the Assembly seats along the LoC, the benefit on account of the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which led to the abrogation of Article 370, and which the Gujjar community hoped to capitalise on, will be nullified if both Gujjars and Paharis get ST status. It will be de facto back to the pre-2019 situation.

Meanwhile, the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill seeks nomination of two members: one of whom will be a Kashmiri migrant woman and the other from among the displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While there was minimal migration from the Kashmir valley, the majority of Muslim displacement in 1947 was concentrated in and around the Jammu plains to neighbouring western Punjab (now Pakistan). As many as 31,619 Hindu and Sikh families migrated from various parts of PoK. Of them, over 26,000 ‘opted to settle’ within J&K, with more than 21,000 going to rural areas. A sizeable number of the community settled in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The youngest person from this category of people (born in PoK) will be 75 years old. Practically, the beneficiaries of the nomination (to the Assembly) will be the second and third generations, born in different parts of India. There is also the question of those born to parents of whom one did not belong to PoK. Obviously, the patriarchal model will violate Article 15 of the Constitution, which secures citizens from every sort of discrimination by the state on the grounds of gender.

Migration from the Kashmir valley is only 33 years old. The idea of having nominated seats for Kashmiri Pandits is indirectly contrary to the long-term goal of ensuring the safe return of Pandits and recreating a religiously inclusive society in the Kashmir valley as it existed before 1990. Also the nomination by the political executive doesn’t adhere to the standards of substantive representative democracy. Apart from the J&K Legislative Assembly, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were elected to both Houses of Parliament. For instance, the late PL Handoo, a National Conference (NC) stalwart, won the 1989 parliamentary election from Anantnag in a poll marred by a low turnout. DP Dhar, who played an important role during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as PM, particularly during the Simla Accord, was elected as a Rajya Sabha member in 1972.

Also, the reservation for the Anglo-Indian community in legislatures under the repealed Article 333 of the Constitution has triggered several controversies, particularly in the situation of a no-confidence vote. The higher courts had to adjudicate on this constitutional issue as the political executive facing a no-confidence vote instrumentalised the nomination provision to boost its numbers. The ambiguity can have enormous ramifications for J&K. Since 2002, regional parties, namely the NC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), required the support of other parties to form the government. In 2002, the PDP, and in 2009, the NC formed a coalition with the Congress to make the government, whereas in 2015, the PDP stitched a coalition with the BJP.

Manipur’s volatile situation has taught that detailed homework with varied stakeholders is a must before announcing fresh categories of reservations. The border region of J&K, with its transnational challenges and specificities, is no exception. Above all, the exercise of provisioning new reservation categories and nominations in the legislative arena should take into consideration several interlinked issues, namely the broader aims of representation, creating an inclusive and harmonious society with an understanding of the region’s socio-political history and fulfilling the basic norms of representative democracy.

#Manipur #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Clashes over religious procession in Nuh, 2 Home Guard men shot

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...

Bhushan aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Farmers must get Rs 50K per acre as compensation: Panel

Sangharsh panel protests illegal mining

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh