Journey of many firsts

Surekha Yadav

THERE was an atmosphere of joy at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on March 13 as the train ground to a halt. I was felicitated at Platform No. 8 upon the conclusion of our 455-km journey on the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train between the Solapur station and the CSMT. It is a matter of pride for me that I got to operate the train just a month after it was launched by the Prime Minister on February 10.

Just days earlier, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, I had the opportunity to drive the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express with an all-women crew. However, this was not the first time I had successfully completed the feat. It was on March 8, 2011, when I became the first woman train driver to run the Deccan Queen from Pune to the CSMT. In 2017, I drove a ladies’ special suburban train on Women’s Day. Then, in 2018, I ran the Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune. In 2020, an all-women crew, including myself, piloted the Mumbai-Lucknow Pushpak Express on Women’s Day.

But it was in 1989 that I first scripted history by becoming the first female train driver in India. In the beginning, I was not even aware that no other woman had done that before. I just call it my good fortune that I got to become the first one. If it would not have been me, it would be someone else. It might have taken some more years, but some woman had to do it one day anyway. After all, back in the day, women were already flying planes. So, why not trains?

I had undergone training for operating the newly introduced Vande Bharat at ZETC-Vadodara in Gujarat in February this year. Be it a goods train, a suburban train or a mail train, we are always trained beforehand. We are familiarised with the electrical, mechanical and electronic equipment, among other things. We are taught how to operate the locomotive. One has to be alert at all times. Signal observance is a key and indispensable part of the job. Be it inclement weather or a thick layer of fog, you must be very alert when it comes to the signal. The Vande Bharat Express is just like a local train. In trains such as the Deccan Queen and Pushpak Express, the locomotive is coupled with the rake, and the train is then ready to leave the station. But everything is in that same rake in Vande Bharat.

I was the first in whatever I did. As a goods train driver, I was the first. As a motor woman also, I was the first to drive a suburban train. In Asia, I drove the first local train.

I believe that no field is male-dominated if only we women choose to set foot in that field. It is not like someone has said that we women are not welcome in a particular profession. The buck stops with us women. It is up to us to take that step and explore that field. I did not venture into this profession worrying about the possibility of facing discrimination. In fact, I have never faced discrimination throughout my career. Once I have my work cut out, I just focus on making sure that it is done.

Notably, the number of women drivers has also been on the rise. Currently, there are about 1,500 women drivers in India. And in our Mumbai division of Central Railways alone, there are 50 women, myself included.

I must admit that as a child who hailed from Satara in western Maharashtra, I never had any dream of becoming a loco pilot. Even though I had a thing for trains as a child, I never aspired to become a train driver myself. I had planned to pursue higher education in mathematics and a BEd degree as I wanted to become a teacher. But as fate would have it, I chanced upon an advertisement by the Indian Railways for the recruitment of an assistant loco pilot in 1986. It was accompanied by a short note that read: ‘Ladies can apply’. So, why not apply? I had just finished my education — a diploma in electrical engineering from Government Polytechnic College in Karad.

In order to be eligible, one had to be at least 18 years of age and have a diploma. As I fulfilled the criteria, I applied for the post. I appeared for the exam in 1987. Much to my delight, in 1988, I cleared the viva.

I underwent training at the Motorman Training School in Kalyan for six months. After I was finally appointed on February 13, 1989, as an assistant driver, there has been no looking back.

I started driving goods’ trains in 1996, and went on to drive local trains when I was promoted as a motorwoman in 2000. I was appointed as a Ghat driver in 2010, and was elevated as an Express Mail driver the following year. I also earned the distinction of becoming the first loco pilot of a ladies’ special local train for Central Railways in 2000. I have also served as a senior instructor at the Motorman Training School.

I have had the honour of bagging many state and national-level awards over the years, including the much-coveted First Ladies Award. This one was special as it was given away by then President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2018.

Having completed 34 years of service, I can proudly say that I still maintain an immaculate record. I am set to hang up my boots in 2025. To all the youngsters out there, I would just say this: if you are passionate about something, you must not be afraid to pursue it.

— The writer is Asia’s first female loco pilot

As told to Varun Das