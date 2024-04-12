 Knotty issues delaying integrated theatre commands : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Knotty issues delaying integrated theatre commands

Knotty issues delaying integrated theatre commands

The CDS’s remit includes enabling and augmenting jointness, prioritising materiel buys, forces’ modernisation and giving impartial advice to the govt.

Knotty issues delaying integrated theatre commands

Deliberations: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan (right) with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande. The onus of validating the ITCs’ operational command and control framework is on the DMA and the CDS. PTI



Rahul Bedi

Senior Journalist

THE recent Parivartan Chintan (contemplation regarding change) related to the long-planned creation of integrated theatre commands (ITCs), presided over by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan, was yet another instance of the military top brass examining extant proposals but expecting vastly different results.

According to the government, the day-long ‘brainstorming’ session on April 8 in New Delhi, attended by senior officers from the three services, highlighted the need to adopt a ‘de novo’ (fresh) approach towards developing operational ‘jointness’ in the armed forces. It was mentioned that these deliberations underlined the necessity of augmenting interoperability and ‘jointness’ to enhance the Indian military’s overall efficiency and war-fighting prowess.

The takeaways from the Parivartan Chintan, however, remained nebulous, except to confirm that the ITC matter remained unresolved and that the 2022 deadline declared by Gen Chauhan’s predecessor Gen Bipin Rawat for their creation was long past. Numerous ITC models had been prepared by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which the CDS heads, that broadly envisage fashioning three tri-service commands — one each for the country's northern and western borders and an overarching maritime or peninsular command, alongside options for ‘additional others’, but these, it now appears, are seemingly inadequate.

All three provisional ITCs had been tentatively designated their headquarters — Lucknow, Jaipur and Karwar (Karnataka). But a cross-section of veterans claim that numerous challenges persist for the DMA, pending the ITCs’ final endorsement by the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by the Prime Minister. The foremost is the issue of the ITCs’ overall operational command and control that was inherently ‘hobbled’ by hierarchical inter- and intra-service rivalries, conflicts of interest and ambitions of personnel involved in this planned revised military architecture.

By virtue of his employment charter, the CDS himself is not part of this operational equation, despite being India’s seniormost military officer. Under his terms of appointment, the CDS exercises no direct operational military command, including that over the three service chiefs. His remit, among a host of myriad responsibilities, includes enabling and augmenting jointness, prioritising materiel buys, forces’ modernisation and giving the government impartial military advice.

Recent media reports and analyses by security experts indicate that the role of the three four-star service chiefs, in a revised ITC setting, would be limited to recruiting and training manpower and logistically supporting it. This reportedly ‘miffed’ the individual chiefs and possibly the Parivartan Chintan debated a more proactive operational role for them than merely a supportive one.

Besides, in consonance with the US theatre command model, on which the Indian ITC template is largely believed to be patterned, the chain of military command flows from the President to the Secretary of Defence and onto the theatre commanders and back. The latter were overseen by another four-star officer, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who, like India’s CDS, performed an advisory role to the US political leadership.

If localised, this concept, centred on US expeditionary doctrines, would incorporate ITC commanders reporting directly to the Defence Minister, who, like the US Secretary of Defence, would then be the deciding operational authority, but obviously in the Indian context with no military or battleground experience. To overcome this handicap, a former Indian Navy chief of staff had in a recent seminar suggested appointing someone with deep knowledge of military affairs with multi-party consensus as Defence Minister.

The other, more critical issue, and one that reportedly dominates discussions within the services and the DMA over delays in confirming the ITCs, is the parity in status and seniority of officers presently heading the 17 single-service geographical and functional commands. The Army and the Indian Air Force had seven such commands, and the Navy had three.

And, with these 17 commands to be eventually subsumed into three, four or even five ITCs, one immediate fallout would be the ‘placation’ of some 13-14 three-star officers in a rank-conscious environment. Overnight, these officers would be ‘dispossessed’ of not only their elevated statuses, but also of their numerous perquisites, including the use of aircraft and rotary assets.

Additionally, some 10-odd Principal Staff Officers at the respective service headquarters, three vice-chiefs of staff and the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) head would also need to be 'adjusted' without further engendering disaffection or any loss of their sheen in the revised ITC setting. The numerous three-star heads of directorates at each of the three service headquarters would need to be similarly accommodated in this massive revamp guaranteed to radically alter the Indian armed forces’ structure. Other related measures that were believed to be delaying the ITCs’ formation included the appointment of a Vice CDS and Deputy CDS to oversee assorted ‘verticals’ in military planning, like intelligence gathering, procurements and joint training.

Presently, India has two tri-service commands — the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) to safeguard India's strategic interests in the Indian Ocean Region and the Strategic Forces Command tasked with ownership of the country’s nuclear assets, deliverable by land-based mobile platforms, by air and via underwater assets. These came into being soon after the recommendations of the Group of Ministers in 2001, following the 1999 Kargil War, and were placed under the IDS with the express intent of crafting a future blueprint for ITCs, which, a section of former service chiefs claim, has been bypassed. In conclusion, the onus of validating the ITCs, especially their operational command and control framework, is on the DMA and the CDS, not on the political leadership, which green-lighted the project and now awaits its outcome.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#General Anil Chauhan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Haryana

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

4
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

5
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

6
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

7
Trending

Terrified that world 'would end with eclipse', US astrology influencer stabs boyfriend in heart; kills baby, then dies by crashing car into tree

8
World

Nijjar killing: ‘We have stood up for Canadians’, PM Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel

9
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

10
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...

Trudeau rakes up Nijjar killing at hearing on poll interference

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

‘Matter of grave concern’: SC on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

2 arrested with illegal weapons

BJP workers hold protest, burn Delhi CM Kejriwal’s effigy

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

Sachdeva injured in protest against AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM

Jalandhar: Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Kapurthala: DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi varsity, Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched woman’s gold earrings in police net