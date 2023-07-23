 Label drugs properly, don't manipulate sale : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Label drugs properly, don't manipulate sale
Consumer rights

Label drugs properly, don't manipulate sale

Consumers suffer as chemists oversell drugs, refusing to cut strips due to flawed placement of information on the label, which is often divided into two separate groups. A consumer-friendly label should have the relevant information on entire strip

Label drugs properly, don't manipulate sale

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Pushpa Girimaji

HOW much would a doctor’s prescription for 14 tablets, priced at Rs 40 a tablet, cost a consumer? If your answer is Rs 560, you are wrong. The right reply is Rs 800. Before you start thinking that I cannot do even simple addition, let me clarify that Rs 560 is what the bill ought to be, but Rs 800 is what the chemist charged. How? By refusing to cut the blister pack of 10 tablets and forcing the consumer to buy 20 tablets instead of 14.

Sounds familiar? This is what happened to a reader. His gastroenterologist advised medication for seven days, two tablets per day. However, he ended up spending Rs 240 more for a medicine that was already expensive and acquiring six additional tablets that he did not want, only because the chemist did not want to suffer a loss! What about the loss of Rs 240 that the consumer suffered?

This kind of manipulation of sale, imposing unjustified and unreasonable costs on consumers, clearly falls under the definition of ‘Unfair Trade Practice’ and ‘Restrictive Trade Practice’ under the Consumer Protection Act. And the law gives the consumer the right to be protected from such machinations. Yet, consumers continue to be victims of such illegal practices.

This ‘forced sale’ causes individual consumers considerable financial loss, particularly when the medicine costs are high. But to consumers as a class, the loss is enormous, running into crores. Such sale of excess medicine also leads to considerable wastage. But even more unfortunate, the chemists’refusal to split the pack often leads to the poor not completing the course of medication prescribed or taking less than advised. A doctor recently told me about how a patient, who had been advised antibiotics for five days at the rate of three per day, consumed only two tablets per day because the medical store refused to cut a strip and give her 15 tablets.

The extent of such coercive selling can be gauged from a recent nationwide survey by LocalCircles, which revealed that three out of four households surveyed reported wastage of varying quantities of unused medicines. While 50 per cent blamed it on chemists selling more than what they needed, 18 per cent made the same observations about e-pharmacies.

Chemists blame the pharmaceutical companies and say that manufacturers do not take back unsold drugs if the pack is cut. So, if a cut strip does not get sold, chemists say they have to bear the loss. These days, even consumers refuse to buy split packs, they claim.

The root cause of the problem is the highly flawed placement of label information on these blister packs. A consumer-friendly package should be labelled in such a way that even when it is cut, every piece should have all the relevant information, including the name of the drug, its strength and composition, date of manufacture, expiry, batch number, price, name and address of the manufacturer. However, if you see the package labelling today, this information is divided into two separate groups. One is printed, the other is stamped at one end and when you cut the pack, you do not get all the information. Instead of correcting this flaw, manufacturers and chemists are exploiting it to sell more.

What is unfortunate is that despite consumer complaints for more than a decade, neither the Central drug control authority nor the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put a stop to this practice. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs has now taken it up with the pharmaceutical industry and the health ministry.

The solution lies in the pharmaceutical industry printing all the required label information, without exception, all along the blister pack, so that it can be cut without losing any information. Smaller packages containing a lesser number of tablets or capsules should also become mandatory. The Pharmacy Act and the Drugs (Control) Act should also be tweaked to ensure stringent action against coercive selling.

Meanwhile, the Central Consumer Protection Authority should issue directions to state drug control authorities to ensure that consumers are not overcharged. If a chemist does not want to cut a blister pack, he can give the full pack to the consumer, but he should only charge for the number of capsules that the consumer requires. If chemists suffer loss on account of such sales, their association is strong enough to get compensation from the manufacturer. But consumer exploitation has gone on for too long and this has to stop.

Consumers, too, should haul up chemists and pharmaceutical companies before the consumer courts for such unfair and restrictive trade practices and seek not just compensation but also punitive damages.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Trending

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

4
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

5
Nation

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

6
Punjab

Unfortunate that Governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

7
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

8
Himachal

Apples in Himachal Pradesh to be sold by weight, not by boxes; govt threatens to cancel licences of dissenting agents

9
Nation

Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues

10
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Firms save ~57K cr via PM crop insurance plan

Firms save Rs 57K cr via PM crop insurance plan


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods city roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of flood in Delhi

Amid rising cases, Delhi’s dengue control workers’ union threatens strike from July 31

Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Looking forward: Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held