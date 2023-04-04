 Lead a healthy lifestyle to combat obesity : The Tribune India

Lead a healthy lifestyle to combat obesity

Increase in family income, easy availability and marketing of high-calorie food and lack of physical activity are spurring obesity. Unhealthy, processed food is widely available across the country. At an individual level, we should restrict high-calorie food and increase our physical activity.

Lead a healthy lifestyle to combat obesity

Concern: The worldwide prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. istock



Rakesh Kochhar

Former President, Indian Society of Gastroenterology

The world is in the midst of an obesity epidemic and India is contributing sizeably to it. The worldwide prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. Current Indian statistics from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) suggest that obesity has increased from 19 per cent to 23 per cent in males aged between 15 and 49 years and from 21 per cent to 24 per cent in females in the same age group between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5.

Obesity is a condition of excessive fat accumulation that may impair health. Body mass index (BMI) is used to define obesity. It is calculated as a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in metres (kg/m2). A BMI of equal to or more than 25 kg/m2 defines an individual as overweight and more than 30 kg/m2 as obese. However, for Indians, the corresponding values are 23 kg/m2 and 25 kg/m2. Waist-to-hip circumference ratio is another indicator of truncal obesity which is more closely linked to the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Obesity results from an imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended. Thus, an increase in the intake of calorie-rich food and/or a decrease in physical activity would lead to weight gain. Energy-rich foods are fats (9 calories per gm) and sugars (4 calories per gm). A positive balance of 500 calories per day would lead to gain of approximately 1 kg in a fortnight.

To put things in perspective, a samosa has 250 calories, laddoo 200, chaat 250, 100-gm biscuits 450, a parantha 180, a chicken burger 400, Maggi noodles 400 and a cola drink 150 calories. Alcohol is another calorie-rich item; a can of beer has around 150 calories. And, it takes a walk of an hour to burn 250 calories.

What is spurring obesity? Increase in family income, easy availability and marketing of high-calorie food and lack of physical activity are the main reasons for it. Unhealthy, processed food is widely available across the country. Our craze for all things foreign is reflected in the mushrooming of McDonald’s, KFC chains and the like on the GT Road in north India, perhaps, with the largest number of such outlets per km anywhere in the world.

There are many myths surrounding obesity. ‘It runs in families’ or ‘my bones are heavy’ is a common refrain. Patients often equate calorie intake with the number of chapatis they eat in a day, not calculating the sugar they consume in tea, milk or sweets and the fats they consume in fried food, savouries and fast food. North Indian food is notorious for its ghee, butter or oil content. Barring rare genetic disorders or hormonal disturbances, obesity is a lifestyle disease. It increases with per capita income, affects more women than men and is more common in urban areas than in rural ones. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among the states/UTs with the highest prevalence of obesity.

High BMI is a risk factor for heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoarthritis and many cancers (uterus, breast, ovary, prostate, liver, colon, etc). The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that obesity is responsible for 44 per cent of diabetic cases, 23 per cent of ischemic heart disease cases and 10-20 per cent of certain cancers. It has been linked to fatty liver, which is fast emerging as a leading cause of liver damage and cirrhosis across the world. Additionally, obese individuals are more prone to developing gall bladder stones, gastroesophageal reflux disease and sleep apnoea and in young women, obesity is also linked to polycystic ovary syndrome.

Obesity being a global phenomenon, the WHO had called upon member nations to set the target to halt the rise in obesity by 2025, but most countries are off track to meet it. Now, the ‘2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ aims to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030. The WHO also adopted the ‘Global Strategy on Diet, Physical Activity and Health’, a declaration which describes the actions needed to support a healthy diet and physical activity. But it is for the countries to adopt measures to fight the menace.

At an individual level, we should restrict high-calorie food, especially sugary and fried food, and increase physical activity. All junk or fast food is unhealthy. The food industry should be asked to put a health warning on packaged foods about the salt content, sugar content and calories; it should also ensure that healthy food choices are readily available and are affordable. Restaurants should mention the calorie and fat content of the food served.

The fact that there are many apps that can track our calorie intake and expenditure, and many food items such as chips, biscuits and fruit juices have their calorie values marked on their packaging, yet most people ignore them, suggests that a lot more needs to be done. Individual responsibility will have an effect when people have information about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, it is imperative that campaigns to promote regular physical activity and healthy dietary choices are carried out.

Childhood obesity is even more worrisome since it is a harbinger of hypertension, insulin resistance and early cardiovascular diseases. Today, the number of overweight children in any urban private school exceeds that of underweight kids. A concerted effort is needed to fight the scourge. Advertisements on TV aimed at children should be regulated and schools should consider permitting the sale of only healthy food. It has been seen that children below 14 years of age are most receptive to healthy dietary advice. Both parents and teachers need to be cognisant of the harms of the lack of physical activity.

Obesity remains a lifestyle disease and should not necessitate such drastic measures as bariatric surgery. What is required is awareness about the harmful effects of obesity and knowledge about a healthy diet and physical activity. Policymakers can help by regulating marketing and advertising of junk food apart from nutrition labelling on food products. Civic bodies, state governments, media, the Indian Medical Association and other stakeholders must act in unison. It is time we got serious about the matter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

3
Haryana

Major police reshuffle in Haryana, SPs among several senior officers transferred

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

5
Chandigarh

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

6
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

7
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy winner Burna Boy to be out on April 7

10
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Police police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated