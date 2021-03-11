Learn from Israel how to contain terror

So, what should India seek from Israel in terms of subduing terrorism in J&K? Fine-tuning the intelligence template, upgrading fencing, recalibrating LoC surveillance, tracking moves of terrorists with drones, and steps to reduce the terrorist population. Finally, no amount of tinkering with the constitutional status of J&K will be a substitute for a political solution.

Learn from Israel how to contain terror

Tactical: Israel is a leader in counter-terrorism and has been battling it since its independence. PTI

Maj Gen Ashok K Mehta (retd)

Military commentator

When Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in India last week, the Israeli Police and Defence Forces (IDF) were chasing terrorists targeting Israelis. Gantz met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi. He told them that India is an industrial superpower and Israel a technological superpower and together they can add to global stability.

Israel is a world leader in counter-terrorism and, like India, has been battling the scourge since its independence. New Delhi has not drawn adequately from Tel Aviv’s wide knowledge of technology, techniques and tactics (three Ts) in combating its unending bouts of terrorism in J&K, which is currently facing a deadly wave of lone attacks against civilians, creating fear and panic reminiscent of the 1990s.

Israel, which has lived with wars (against all its neighbours) and terrorism since its birth, has preferred the use of hard power over soft power to maintain a fragile threshold of deterrence against internal and external terrorism, with considerable military and diplomatic support from the US. Its congenital reluctance to accept a political settlement is part of the problem. Unkind geography has shaped its traumatic history and consistent use of disproportionate force, which, it claims, is within the law of the land.

Kashmir refuses to ‘calm down’ three years after the government’s boast following reading down of Article 370, despite internalising its assimilation. Cross-border terrorism will not end till the dispute is resolved with Pakistan. Viewed purely as terrorism, the ongoing spurt of targeted killings in Kashmir mirrors in many respects the continuing killing of Jews and Israeli reprisals in the West Bank — a problem that had delayed the Gantz visit.

Since March 22, more than 20 Israelis have been killed by Palestinians in Tel Aviv and the West Bank. The IDF and police killed two Palestinians last week, but its counter-terrorism campaign has to be kept limited into not provoking a repeat of the 11-day war against Hamas in Gaza — Operation Guardian of the Walls (May 2021). The new terror hub in the occupied West Bank is Jenin, believed to be the headquarters of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade which is the military wing of Al Fatah. Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Ableh was killed in a crossfire during the IDF raid in Jenin. While terrorists are using knives, axes and pistols to attack their targets, Palestinian casualties are more than twice that of the Israelis.

Boaz Ganor, head of International Count Terrorism Centre in Israel, says that the first two attacks in March were inspired by the ISIS which had infiltrated Al Fatah and entered for the first time, Israeli Arab and Palestinian communities. On February 3, Abu Ibrahim al Hashainal Quarayshi, Caliph of ISIS, was killed in a US operation. The two attacks in Israel were to avenge the Caliph’s death. The other attacks were inspired by Al Fatah which shows a preference for lone actor strikes.

Gantz met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to prevent the hot-headed Hamas from escalating the conflict like last year. Also, before Gantz left for India, there was a discussion between him and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on escalating raids into military operations. Gantz and Shin Bet favoured operations against the West Bank focused on Jenin while Bennett wanted to go for usual suspect, Gaza. A call was to be made on Gantz’s return from India.

The IDF had realised long ago that it cannot end terrorism as it faces Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Palestinian Islamic Jehad in the West Bank and now the ISIS (which Israel will not officially admit) in Jenin. Hezbollah and Hamas possess more than 2,00,000 rockets that cover all of Israel, courtesy Iran, which is Israel’s enemy number 1. So what Israel does is ‘mowing the grass’ by periodic military operations to degrade the military capability of terrorist groups, keeping a lid on violence, containing it. The IDF wire-fencing in Gaza and the West Bank was erected in the tenure of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank enter Israel through authorised crossing points to work there. A ceasefire with Hamas keeps temporary peace as Tel Aviv lives with the problem but controls the narrative.

India follows Israel in containing violence but does not ‘mow the grass’ across the LoC as it will lead to vertical escalation, though India’s problem is less acute and single-front. An on-off ceasefire with Pakistan has prevailed curtailing infiltration. An up-rated fencing is in place with the time-tested counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism grids backed by two tiers of defences and an intelligence and surveillance system that activates rapid reaction teams. Mines are laid in gaps between hot war posts.

Terrorist numbers have been brought down from 2,000 in 2002 to 200 in 2010, almost all in the Valley, with equal proportion of foreign and local fighters, but with the latter increasing exponentially after the revocation of Article 370. Their tactics are changing: the Pulwama and Uri variety of spectacular attacks has ceased. A strategic deterrence is visible for the first time. Still, regular targeted attacks against soft targets — Kashmiri Pandits, non-Muslim migrant workers and off duty policemen — are continuing. The protection of civilians by the security forces will reduce alienation and regain the narrative.

So, what should India seek from Israel in terms of subduing terrorism? Fine-tuning the intelligence template, upgrading fencing, recalibrating LoC surveillance, tracking moves of terrorists with drones, and three Ts for reducing the terrorist population. Future threats from terrorists in Afghanistan should also be considered. Finally, no amount of tinkering with the constitutional status of J&K will be a substitute for a political solution. Israel is dodging one, but has signed the Abraham Accords for reducing external foes. One thing Israel cannot teach us is resuming talks with Pakistan and with the people of J&K even if it means dilution of the government’s muscularity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

2
Nation

Now, Arun Gawli gang connection emerges in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

3
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who gave real-time info to shooters, sent to police remand

5
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Eight arrested so far for providing logistic support, conducting recce

7
Punjab

Moga police arrest another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

8
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

9
Punjab

ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group

10
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Illegal arms trade booms in state
Punjab

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Top News

New rules to pick CDS, 3-star officers eligible

New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible

Notification out, selection likely soon

Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Gurugram arms scam kingpin shot by aide

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Ex-minister’s arrest exposes ‘nexus’ among officials, middlemen, leaders

Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders

‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor

PGI to table agenda for replacing 17-yr-old management software

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows photography on premises of SPCA

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

Fire reported in Supreme Court complex; put out immediately

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Building contractor loses ~51K to two snatchers

Building contractor loses Rs 51K to two snatchers

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Cops crack down on drug trade

Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Bhawan

Civic body officials told to meet recovery targets

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship