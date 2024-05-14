 Lessons from a Himalayan village : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Lessons from a Himalayan village

Lessons from a Himalayan village

Uttarakhand is repeatedly witnessing devastating consequences of unsustainable development

Lessons from a Himalayan village

Climate crisis: Kedarnath was ravaged by flashfloods and landslides in 2013. istock



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

RECENTLY, I visited a remote Himalayan hamlet in Uttarakhand — not as a typical tourist in search of temporal relief from the unbearable heat, but as a wanderer, a seeker or a student of life. Well, I am aware of my addiction to the privileges associated with my urban/metropolitan existence. I have tasted the fruits of modernity, development and a market-driven economy. Yet, I have no hesitation in saying that this time, this silent Himalayan village taught me three important lessons that my modernity or university education could seldom offer.

It is sad that the legacy of Sunderlal Bahuguna and Chandi Prasad Bhatt has almost been forgotten in the hill state.

First, it was really great to feel, realise and internalise the power of silence. Think of the noise associated with our urban/metropolitan existence — the noise of thousands of vehicles running ceaselessly through our impersonal expressways and flyovers and causing massive carbon emissions; or the noise of television channels, loud music and constant bombardment of WhatsApp messages causing some sort of psychic pollution. Or, think of the fetish for speed we have begun to worship in our times. We are continually running after some sort of over-consumptionist mode of living. Is it that we are afraid of silence? But then, as I move around this village without any ‘goal’, I begin to realise the beauty of the art of doing nothing. And this relief from my hurried existence makes me realise the beauty and power of silence. The snow-clad peaks, the whispers of pine trees, the rhythmic play of butterflies and tiny yellow flowers, the slowness in the movement of an old lady walking through the rhythmic curved path, and the mystic presence of the fold of mountains: everything around me tends to detox my mind. I become light — free from the noise inside. This inner richness tends to free me from the practice of over-consumption that destroys the earth.

Second, I learn the art of relatedness. In the achievement-oriented/hyper-competitive/professional world, we often carry the heavy burden of our egos — our degrees and diplomas, our official powers and salary packages, or our wealth and status. And these egos disrupt the rhythm of holism, interconnectedness and a network of organic relationships. However, in this Himalayan village, as I find myself amid the majestic mountain peaks, the dense forest filled with extraordinarily graceful trees, the vast sky not yet blocked by huge towers and gigantic skyscrapers, and the chirping of birds (something that seems to have completely disappeared from our cities), I realise that it is futile to exist as a solitary, egotistic and possessive individual. I feel that I am not different from this entire ecosystem. To borrow Walt Whitman’s poetic wisdom, “I contain multitudes”; and I cannot live meaningfully if, instead of merging with the rhythm of nature, I seek to manipulate and conquer it through the arrogance of neoclassical economics and the cult of consumerism. In a way, it activates my ecological consciousness.

Third, I learn the futility of competition. As I look at the garland of trees, I realise that there is no standardised notion of ‘perfection’; in fact, each tree is unique and has its own story to tell. The gentle anarchy I experience as I walk through the Himalayan forest makes me realise the hollowness in our quest for standardised/homogenised aspirations (say, all beauty queens look similar; or, all our school ‘toppers’ want to become doctors/computer engineers). In fact, this striving for a ‘perfect’ and standardised notion of beauty and excellence has created a neurotic culture that causes psychic anxiety and restlessness because of constant comparison with others. In the natural world, there is no competition. A butterfly does not compete with a leopard; a tall pine tree does not want to touch the Nanda Devi peak; and the valleys and the peaks know the beauty of their coexistence.

Yes, my walk through the Himalayan path tends to make me a seeker or a wanderer. I begin to appreciate the value of these three lessons that no modern university can teach me — the power of silence, the spirit of holism or inter-connectedness, and the beauty of gentle anarchy. I begin to appreciate a mode of living that cherishes minimalism and simplicity. Well, I know that pragmatic economists and development experts would remind me of the limits to my ‘poetic romanticism’. Uttarakhand, they would assert, needs jobs and employment opportunities for the young; it needs roads, hospitals, electricity and other modern amenities. In other words, Uttarakhand needs what is valorised as ‘development’. The mushrooming growth of fancy hotels, resorts and ‘second homes’ for rich people from Delhi and Mumbai; the unplanned urbanisation and resultant deforestation in the places like Bhimtal, Bhowali, Nainital, Almora and Mussoorie; the destruction of fragile mountains for building the Char Dham highway to enable affluent ‘pilgrims’ to drive their SUVs; and the environmental impact of a series of hydropower projects — Uttarakhand is repeatedly witnessing the devastating consequences of this sort of ‘development’ in the form of flashfloods, landslides, earthquakes and forest fires. It is sad that the legacy of the likes of Sunderlal Bahuguna and Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who strove for a pro-people, ecologically sustainable and life-affirming mode of development, has almost been forgotten in the hill state.

The climate emergency is here. It is quite likely that global temperatures will rise by at least 2.5°C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century. And we are already living with the consequences — deadly floods, wildfires, droughts, heatwaves and new diseases. Let Uttarakhand not imitate this mode of development. Instead, the lessons I have learned from this silent Himalayan village, I pray, should give us some insights for saving our earth and healing our tormented/violent selves.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day