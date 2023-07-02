 Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

When politicians recently threatened to remove signs of Portuguese rule, the polarising rhetoric didn’t cut much ice in a state that is proud of its unique syncretic identity

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

Rows of colourful quaint houses flank the narrow cobbled lanes of old Latin quarter of Fontainhas.



Bindu Menon

Sun, sand, sea and surf. That is the Goa most of us know. The balmy beaches, pubs and shacks, water sports, flea markets and live bands add that element of fun and flamboyance to the place. But then, Goa also offers itself in different ways to different tourists. Its forests and marine ecosystem draw nature lovers, its colonial structures and pristine white churches appeal to those with a bent towards art and architecture, and its cuisine and drink, in their traditional and transformative avatars, remain a perennial delight for gastronomes. More than anything, the place works best for those who come with no plan.

And that’s how I found myself strolling in the very Instagrammable, charming Fontainhas, the Latin quarter located in Panaji (though locals prefer Panjim). Where rows of quaint houses dressed in ochre, blue, red and other bright colours flank the narrow cobbled lanes. Where wrought-iron verandahs, red-tiled roofs and name plates in the glazed blue-and-white azulejos tiles are a nod to the hybrid Indo-European aesthetics. Where the cafes, taverns and street names give a better Mediterranean vibe than the French quarter in Pondicherry or the colonial hub in Fort Kochi.

Given that Goa was a Portuguese colony for over 450 years, the colonial influence is tangible in the food, architecture and way of life. But it is a more harmonised legacy, with the European sensibility seamlessly blending with the local. For instance, the heritage houses in Fontainhas and many across Goa reflect not a Portuguese aesthetic but a Goan one. The houses that stand were built using indigenous labour, craftsmanship and locally available material like laterite stones, terracotta tiles and oyster shells. The colonisers may have introduced cashew to Goa but it perhaps took some local ingenuity to turn the fruit into its spirited incarnation, feni. Similarly, Goans gave their own twist to the Portuguese dish vinha d’alhos, which means wine mixed with garlic. They replaced wine with palm vinegar, added chillies and black pepper to make it spicier and thus was born the vindaloo. There are several such stories of happy fusion, giving Goa and Goan culture its own distinct identity.

Therefore, when politicians recently threatened to remove signs of Portuguese rule from the state, the polarising rhetoric didn’t cut much ice in a state that is proud of its unique syncretic identity. In fact, it begs the question: what does one erase in Goa? Every morning and evening at Fontainhas, I would see women or children wait outside their homes for the poder (bread vendor) as he cycled door to door selling poee, the leavened bread which owes its origins to the Portuguese. Every menu in the restaurants would feature the signature dishes of sorpotel, chouricos, caldine or a serradura, which is again a nod to the Portuguese legacy. And every afternoon, much of Panjim shuttered down, not just to escape the sweltering heat but to embrace the homegrown way of life called susegad. Derived from the Portuguese word sossegado, it encapsulates the laidback but not lazy, stress-free yet not spiritless attitude of the Goans.

So if one were to begin tearing down every vestige of Portuguese influence, it’s pertinent to ask from where would one start and where would one end. And more importantly, what would be left of Goa? Especially, when the “inimical influence” that the political class so loves to denounce is nothing but residual.

At one heritage home turned restaurant in Fontainhas, the owner points to some of the plaster peeling off the walls. Built in the 1870s, the house requires constant air-conditioning to stop it from crumbling. Many families have turned their homes into commercial spaces so that they can afford the costly upkeep and preserve the structures.

Goa has, over the years, witnessed several conflicts between the government and citizen groups over the brazen manner in which heritage structures of the Portuguese era have been pulled down. Even the language has been under threat since the liberation in 1961. Following statehood, Goa did witness a linguistic tug of war in the mid-1980s though, ironically, it was between Konkani and Marathi, and not Portuguese.

It’s a reality that the Portuguese invaders were, like any colonial power, a marauding force. They attempted to subjugate local languages and cultures and, through the Inquisition, effected forced and large-scale conversions of the locals to Christianity. “But all this happened 500 years ago. Why can’t we appreciate the beautiful elements handed down by the Portuguese?” asks a young Goan, with all the consternation of a generation that wishes to look forward and not dwell in the past. And then, as if on cue, she points to the casino ships floating along the Mandovi river and asks, “Is that our culture then?”

Wonder if the fire-breathing politicians in Goa have an answer to that.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra; 8 survive, driver booked

2
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Chandigarh

Western Army Commander retires after 40 yrs of service

5
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

6
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

7
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

8
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

9
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

10
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court’s surrender order over riots

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court's surrender order over riots


Cities

View All

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Amritsar: DIG booked for ‘freeing’ drug peddler for bribe

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Bangladesh Railways looks at India's CSIO for installing elephant warning system along its new rail tracks

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

1 held for mortgage fraud

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

Kapurthala ex-SHO booked for ‘letting’ travel agent walk free

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse