 Let’s assure our children they are not commodities : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Let’s assure our children they are not commodities

Let’s assure our children they are not commodities

Life has its own poetry and uncertainty, but in the name of ‘safety’ and ‘security’, we tend to transform it into straightforward mathematics.

Let’s assure our children they are not commodities

Unreasonable: In the age of inflated marks, nothing satisfies students’ parents. PTI



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

Let me begin with the mental state of the parents of a boy I am familiar with. They hoped that their son would do extremely well in the Class XII CBSE exams. But then, his 88 per cent marks seem to have brought the entire family into a state of mourning and despair. In fact, in the age of inflated marks (imagine the ‘toppers’ getting 500/500), nothing — even 98 per cent marks — satisfies the parents. As I converse with them, I realise that they are unhappy; they are anxious; and they are worried about the ‘future’ of their son.

What adds to their nervousness is that their son could not do so well in the NEET, the screening text for getting admission in medical colleges. Will he be able to become a doctor, or even a dentist? And even if he manages to become a dentist, will he get a job in a good hospital? Or, for that matter, will he be able to earn sufficient money through his ‘private practice’? There seems to be no end to their chronic nervousness and fear. They seem to have fallen into the trap of overthinking. Needless to add, their son, too, is terribly broken. Possibly, for the recovery of his self-esteem and renewal of his life-energy, he needs a qualitatively different kind of environment — an environment that understands him or recognises him as what he is; or an environment that doesn’t equate his essence with his marksheet.

The boy I am referring to is not alone. There are many like him — wounded, broken and humiliated. Yes, this is a structural/societal problem — a problem characterised by the scarcity of opportunities and rising unemployment, the normalisation of hyper-competitiveness in everyday life, and the middle-class dream of achieving what a market-driven society valorises — a set of select careers that fetch money or attractive salary packages, and enables one to come closer to a mode of living the cult of consumerism prescribes. But then, this structural problem cannot be combated unless we acknowledge and empathise with the pain of the victims of this system — say, the likes of the boy I am referring to. Moreover, if we really wish to change this system, and want our children to evolve as humane, sensitive, compassionate and life-affirming beings, we need to radically alter our ways of looking at them

In this context, let me make three points. First, let us be aware of the danger of the growing commodification of life — the way the logic of the market is fast colonising the most intimate domain of family relations. Even our own children, we begin to think, ought to evolve as ‘products’ — yes, the commodities the market values and appreciates. The human essence of your child is not sufficient; she/he must be seen as a ‘thing’ the worth of which has to be measured through degrees, diplomas, social capital and above all, the job profile or the salary package. No wonder with an appropriate ‘price tag’, your child becomes your status symbol — the way your SUV or your new apartment in a gated society is. The result is that our children are living with immense mental and psychic pressure. Possibly, some of them begin to think that even parental love is not unconditional; and they fall into the trap of despair and nothingness, if the market refuses to buy them. It is high time we assured our children that they are not commodities.

Second, it is terribly wrong on our part when we impose our own fear on our children. This fear emanates from the belief that many of us as conservative adults uphold — if you do not follow the crowd and walk the same path, you are in danger or are risking your life!

Hence, quite often, we pressurise our children to follow the same standardised path — opt for physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology; join the Kota factory; repress all other aptitudes and emotions; and satisfy the egos of your parents. Naturally, the idea of any other path causes immense fear and anxiety. Possibly, some of them want to become a wildlife photographer, an archaeologist, a social activist or a musician. But then, it is quite unlikely that they will be encouraged by their parents. This repression is creating a generation that is afraid of doing new things or experimenting with life. Life has its own poetry and uncertainty, but in the name of ‘safety’ and ‘security’, we tend to transform it into straightforward mathematics. This is nothing but what Erich Fromm would have characterised as ‘escape from freedom’. This is anti-life.

And finally, as parents, when do we realise the gravity of the crisis? The narrative with which I began this article indicates the trend — the obsession with the market-defined notion of ‘success’ and the unbearable pressure on our children. As we refuse to give any importance to the need for inner fulfilment, creative joy, the union of work and play and the rhythm of a simple/modest living, our children are compelled to carry the burden of mental fatigue and neurosis. No wonder students’ suicide is becoming the new normal in the country. As the latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau shows, over 13,000 students took their lives in India in 2022.

Yet, the game, I apprehend, would go on. As adults/parents/teachers, we would refuse to introspect. We would fail to initiate a movement for saving education from the life-killing rat race. And our children will continue to be deprived of an emancipatory vision of education, vocation and life.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

4
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

5
Haryana

In parched Faridabad, residents block road over drinking water

6
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

8
Haryana

Haryana LoP Bhupinder Hooda gets feedback from MLAs

9
Chandigarh

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

10
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

RS MP Maliwal alleges threat to life

Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

apologises to his parents, grandfather gowda


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Tewari

Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna