Let’s be future-focused, not past-obsessed

Can the challenges facing modern India be overcome by being trapped in the narratives of the past and ignoring the future? By neglecting unity of the people? By berating the people? By pursuing politics of confrontation rather than consensus and cooperation? The soul of Bose would be happier if we mended our ways than by seeing his statue at India Gate.

Let’s be future-focused, not past-obsessed

LEARNING FROM BYGONE TIMES: The true purpose of delving into history is not to uncover internal enemies and revive old rivalries. PTI

Sudheendra Kulkarni

Former close aide to ex-PM AB Vajpayee & Founder, Forum for a new South Asia

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi launched an indirect attack on the Congress when he unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose under the canopy near India Gate in New Delhi on January 23. He said, “It was unfortunate that after Independence, efforts were made to erase the contribution of several great personalities along with the culture and heritage of the country.” Modi is both right and wrong. Right, because the Congress party, during the long years of its rule at the Centre and in many states, was undeniably guilty of over-projecting and over-honouring members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. It named scores of government schemes, buildings, universities, stadiums, airports, bridges, parks, even awards after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Such was the culture of sycophancy in the party those days that one Congress president even went to the extent of declaring, “Indira is India and India is Indira.” In comparison, the contributions of many great patriots stood either ignored or belittled.

But Modi is also wrong because there is little evidence to back his claim that India’s culture and heritage (Hindu heritage, according to him) was sought to be erased after Independence. Anyone who cares to read Nehru’s books, his speeches or his voluminous letters to chief ministers would know about his deep knowledge of and immense pride in India’s cultural heritage, which includes but is not limited to Hindu heritage. Indeed, no leader has written with greater feeling and reverence about Mother Ganga and the Himalayas than Nehru did. For proof, read his last will and testament. Go back to the Nehruvian era and look at the films, film songs, devotional music played on All India Radio, Padma awards…do you see any anti-Hindu bias on the part of our first prime minister? Glance at some of the ‘Bharat Ratna’ awardees during his premiership. C. Rajagopalachari (author of widely acclaimed books on Ramayana and Mahabharata); Dr S Radhakrishnan (renowned for his several celebrated books on Hinduism); Bhagwan Das (a Vedic scholar and co-founder of Banaras Hindu University); Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve (a Hindu social reformer); Rajarshi Purushottamdas Tandon (who was actually Nehru’s political critic in the Congress); and Mahamahopadhyaya Pandurang Vaman Kane (a legendary scholar on Dharma Shastra).

It’s become fashionable for BJP supporters to claim that Hinduism and Hindu heritage were khatre mein until the party assumed power in 2014, and would again be endangered if the BJP were voted out of power. Lesson to be learnt: Put every claim to scrutiny, especially ones made by those in power.

There was, and there is, no threat to Hindu religion, culture and heritage. The real point to ponder is this: Why are Indian people sought to be made perennially obsessed with the past? Why is our society becoming more and more bhootonmukhi (looking at the past), instead of being bhavishyamukhi (looking to the future)? So much of our national energy is being spent on debating (sometimes creating) controversies — Nehru vs Patel, Gandhi vs Bose, Jinnah, Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan, Bhima Koregaon, and so on. Achievements of rulers are being measured in terms of who built taller statues for whom; who rebuilt which temples, and so on.

True, history is important for us to know who we are as a nation, and also who we are as a human race. India’s past must be truthfully searched, researched, studied and discussed. The history of every nation, without exception, reveals conflicts and contradictions, discord and divisions. More importantly, it also shows unity and integration of diverse communities, of their coming together to pursue noble and common goals, of valorous victories and inspiring achievements that all can proudly celebrate. Hence, the true purpose of delving into history is not to uncover internal enemies and revive old rivalries. It is certainly not to falsify facts and manufacture alarmist tales of victimhood. Rather, it is to learn from bygone times in order to rectify past mistakes, end injustices, build a more harmonious society and create a better future for all.

Nehru committed several mistakes, but when he described dams, steel factories, research laboratories and IITs as “Temples of Modern India”, he was making an important appeal to the people. Proud though we might be of India’s ancient and priceless cultural heritage, we needed to enter the modern age by making constant and self-reliant progress in multiple areas of nation-building — agriculture, industry, education, science and technology, democratic self-governance and elimination of poverty. Has that appeal lost its relevance? No.

The reasons are obvious. As we approach the 75th anniversary of our Independence, we are saddled with a reality that is full of unfinished tasks. India’s democracy is still full of flaws. Exceptions apart, our politicians behave more like masters of the people, rather than as their servants. We have a bureaucracy that is largely insensitive and unaccountable. Our judicial system does not deliver prompt and reliance justice to common citizens. Our education and healthcare systems are accessible more to the rich than to the poor. Our press is losing its independence to money power and political power. India has the world’s largest young population but without adequate opportunities for employment, which is indispensable for their bright future. Our environment — rivers, forests, beaches — are in dire straits. Our cities, already unlivable for the present generation, will become even more so for the coming generations.

Can any of these challenges be overcome by being trapped in the narratives of the past and ignoring the future? By neglecting unity of the people? By misusing history to divide society? By advocating majoritarian supremacy and marginalising the minorities? By constantly berating political rivals? By pursuing politics of confrontation rather than consensus and cooperation? The soul of Netaji Bose would be happier if we mended our ways than by seeing his statue at India Gate. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Petty politics behind NRI Suman Toor's allegations, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Punjab polls: Congress fields former Mayor Vishnu Sharma against Capt Amarinder in Patiala

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...

Punjab CM face: Cong begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...

Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms ‘hypocritical’, blacklisting by US will be rescinded

Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded

Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law