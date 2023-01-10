 Let’s rediscover Vivekananda : The Tribune India

Let’s rediscover Vivekananda

It’s imperative in these toxic times marked by loud religion and nationalism

Let’s rediscover Vivekananda

Caution: We must pay heed lest our religion is robbed of its redemptive power, and is reduced to an identity marker for erecting walls of separation. PTI



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

WRITING this piece in January, I recall Swami Vivekananda and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, and Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. How can we make sense of the trajectory of Indian modernity through the eyes of the Swami and the Mahatma? Possibly, this question has acquired special relevance, particularly at a time when the assertive and militant Hindu nationalism seems to have occupied the collective imagination.

We need to make sense of the trajectory of Indian modernity through the eyes of Vivekananda and the Mahatma.

The location of religion, or for that matter Hinduism as a way of life, was always a major issue in the diverse and conflicting discourses of Indian modernity that emanated from Raja Rammohan Roy and Dayanand Saraswati, or Jyotirao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar. And through their unique and innovative ways, both Vivekananda and Gandhi enriched this debate. It would not be wrong to say that Vivekananda sought to awaken a defeated nation — wounded by the dead weight of superstitions and prejudices, and the colonial invasion of an old civilisation, and associated cultural and psychic humiliation. He wanted to enrich its morale, redefine the meaning of religiosity in life, and arouse the confidence of people through what I would regard as engaged spirituality. From the famous speech he delivered in the 1893 world’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago to his missionary zeal in spreading the message of ‘Practical Vedanta’, he was trying to inspire the youth, or the team of saints, to fight the decadence, and create a new nation: spiritually elevated, self-confident, compassionate, educated and endowed with the zeal to serve people.

Likewise, Gandhi’s engagement with modernity was inseparable from his ‘experiments with truth’. And through these experiments, he negotiated with multiple sources — from Tolstoy and Ruskin to Thoreau and Emerson, or from the ‘Sermon on the Mount’ to the Bhagavadgita. The modernity that activates ceaseless desire for temporal material comforts, and causes psychic violence; or the modernity that causes heavy centralisation, anonymity and alienation was not Gandhi’s cup of tea. Instead, his modernity valued decentralisation of resources and power; it celebrated the skills of the artisan, the farmer and the local craftsman, and cherished a mode of living in harmony with the natural ecosystem; and yes, it saw religiosity as a process of self-purification, and a politico-cultural practice that values austerity, ahimsa and ethic of care. In a way, his experimental, politically nuanced and dialogic Hinduism was in tune with the idea of India that is great because of its plurality, diversity and peaceful coexistence. He dared to fight for this idea even when the Partition of the country brutalised our consciousness, and reduced religion into a mere identity marker filled with the waves of hatred and division.

In the imagination of modern India, both Vivekananda and Gandhi played an important role. Both gave us a new language of courage and social activism. They also played an important role in altering the meaning of being religious. Imagine the everyday practice of religion, say, Hinduism — the heavy load of ritualism and non-reflexive practices promoted by the unholy priestcraft, or the ghettoisation of mind through hierarchical caste practices. While Vivekananda sought to celebrate the liberating aspect of the Vedanta, and reconcile it with modern principles of social welfarism, Gandhi saw it as a path towards some sort of nonviolent socialism. It is true that not everyone necessarily agreed with Vivekananda’s or Gandhi’s understanding of modernity and Hinduism. From the Left to Ambedkarites and even Nehruvian modernists, there could be meaningful interrogations we ought to engage with.

However, what ought to worry us is that the contemporary adherents of Hindutva — an ideology of militant Hindu nationalism in tune with militarism, cultural narcissism and reckless techno-economic neoliberal developmentalism — are never tired of ‘playing’ with Vivekananda and Gandhi in instrumental and clever ways. They often speak of Vivekananda; they valorise him, and want us to believe that this saint was truly a founding father of Hindu nationalism. Through the iconisation of Vivekananda, they would possess him as their own property. And this appropriation would rob Vivekananda of the true spirit of religiosity of love and care. And ironically, the liberal-Left intelligentsia with their ‘enlightenment rationality’ would retain a safe distance from Vivekananda, and allow this appropriation to happen. Likewise, because of Gandhi’s international ‘brand’ value, Hindu nationalists cannot throw him into the dustbin of history. Instead, at times, they would talk about him, and garland his statue on October 2 and January 30. But the harsh reality is that the likes of Pragya Singh Thakur, or innumerable followers of Nathuram Godse who stimulate the mob psychology of Hindu nationalists, would continue to hate Gandhi, see him as ‘effeminate’ and ‘pro-Muslim’, hold him responsible for the Partition, laugh at his satyagraha, and ridicule his vision of techno-science, development, economy and environment.

In this month, we would witness this political drama again. And meanwhile, our modernity would continue to lose its emancipatory potential. Instead, it would rob religion of its redemptive power, and reduce it into an identity marker for erecting walls of separation; it would promote a hyper-masculine culture of narcissism. And amid the rise of select billionaires and mythologies of development, societal cleavages and inequalities would be intensified. Is it the time to wake up, rediscover the likes of Vivekananda and Gandhi, value the significance of spiritually enchanted modernity, and resist what we have been witnessing in these toxic times — loud religion, loud culture, loud nationalism?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers