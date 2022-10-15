 Liberal values are absolute : The Tribune India

NOUS INDICA

Liberal values are absolute

Our liberals have sought a pre-modern prison for Muslim women in a modern society

Liberal values are absolute

Lapse: Secular intellectuals should have made themselves heard over the hijab row. PTI



Rajesh Ramachandran

What is wrong in Iran cannot be right in India. Unfortunately, Indian liberals do not realise that they are at a historic crossroads — but, yet again, they fail to see what is moral, ethical and truly liberal. Had the then Congress government not enacted a law to impose the will of the regressive Muslim clergy over the Supreme Court — and thereby, the Constitution — in the Shah Bano case, the rise of the Hindutva right would have had no middle-class legitimacy. In fact, a large chunk of the middle class shifted to the right when it saw the Congress bending over backwards to help the vote-contractors among the clergy keep Muslim voters tightly under its control. Similarly, even future generations of liberals will lose their legitimacy if they do not denounce the hijab as a patriarchal object of control. The liberal values of modernity ought to be absolute and universal, not selective or communal. And, of course, these values cannot be defined by the hatred for PM Narendra Modi or the BJP.

It is vital to underscore the universality of women’s rights — they can’t be held to ransom by parents, political parties, religious organisations or even governments.

Sure, the BJP is using the hijab for its partisan political reasons, but that does not make hijab good or a matter of individual choice. The BJP had used the Shah Bano verdict, the ban on The Satanic Verses and also triple talaq to successfully polarise communities. The BJP has been successful because the so-called leftist, liberal and centrist parties were wrong. It must be understood that ‘we the people’ are not sheep, nor opportunistic politicians their Biblical shepherds. Muslim identity politics is not an antidote for Hindutva identity politics. Our liberals seem to have forgotten that Muslim identity politics harks back to the colonial ploy to defeat Indian nationalism, culminating in the two-nation theory and Partition. If the Muslim identity is bigger than the Indian identity, there is no sanctity for the idea of an inclusive, diverse, Gandhian nation. Muslim identity politics has already created Pakistan, now it can only help hasten the creation of the Hindu rashtra.

The markers of the Muslim identity politics like hijab are, of course, not essential practices of Islam, for hijab was not worn by a vast majority of Muslim women in South India before the advent of political Islam. Before Abdul Nazer Madani founded Islamic Seva Sangh in 1989 — after being banned, it got transformed into People’s Democratic Party — I had not seen a single Muslim classmate wearing a hijab or niqab or burqa in south Kerala, from kindergarten to post-graduation. But Madani’s organisation — which was an aggressive, ideological legatee of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and sort of a precursor to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) — and its radical politics were successful in pushing a majority of Muslim girls behind the hijab by the late 1990s or early 2000s. This was not their choice. There were news reports explaining that the situation was similar in coastal Karnataka, from where the ongoing hijab controversy and legal case arose.

So, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, the learned judge of the Supreme Court, has erred in concluding that the hijab is a matter of choice. The hijab was not a ‘permit to go to school’ in a conservative family in coastal Karnataka till the Islamists decided so. Hence the choice is not that of a school-going child, nor is it that of conservative parents, but that of the followers of SIMI or Madani or, in this case, of PFI. No wonder the almighty leader of political Islam, Ayman al-Zawahiri, himself congratulated the girl who protested against the school diktat and wore the hijab, shouting Allahu Akbar. So, if the hijab is good simply because Modi or the BJP is opposing it, should it also be good because al-Zawahiri was supporting it? It is important to underscore the universality of women’s rights and liberal values — they cannot be held to ransom by conservative parents, political parties, religious organisations or even governments.

This was a case about which secular intellectuals should have made themselves heard, asking for the protection of universal, modern values by insisting on the removal of all religious symbols from the government sphere. Let there be no bhoomi pujan by prime ministers, nobody sporting a tika in uniform, no sacred threads around the wrist while attending to government work, no choti and definitely no puja of rocket models before a satellite launch. Unfortunately, our liberals have sought a pre-modern prison for Muslim women in a modern society, which is not as innocuous as a prayer room in a glittering airport. All religions are pre-modern, anachronistic and regressive — there ought to be no exceptions for any. In India, those seeking an easy entry into the power corridors flashing the religious identity card are trying to institutionalise exceptions for one community or the other, thereby triggering competitive communalism. Every Muslim child has a right to modernity, just like the members of the liberal commentariat, who would rather lose a limb than succumb to some illiterate pujari.

Modernity cannot be the sole preserve of the elite. Our learned judges should pass strictures on parents who insist on denial of education for their girl child in order to espouse the idea of turning India into an Islamic nation or to uphold the SIMI slogan of ‘India’s liberation through Islam’. Our jurisprudence cannot become a victim of radicalised parents and their political ideologies. But at the same time, our society cannot afford the BJP and the Sangh Parivar politicising and weaponising historical infirmities in Islamic personal law or contemporary insecurities in the Islamic society. The BJP government ought to make the Muslims believe that they too count in modern India. Equality in the eyes of law and rules is a statement easily made, but an idea difficult to practise when proud citizens are made to fearfully look at school uniforms as Hindu identity markers. We the people of a multi-religious, diverse country seeking to remain liberal have only one straight and narrow path towards inclusivity — the Gandhian way.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season