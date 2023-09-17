 Live and let live : The Tribune India

Touchstones

Live and let live

Talk of issues that need attention, rather than debating what constitutes good taste and bad taste

Live and let live

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Ira Pande

NOW that the hysteria of the G20 Summit is behind us, several Delhiwalas are beginning to feel a little like when the Covid lockdown was lifted. Of course, it helped that the weather was truly balmy and the cool breeze and light drizzle made the enforced stay at home very pleasant. However, those friends who decided to head for the hills faced a terrible time. For one, the roads were jammed with tourists making the most of the long weekend, and the hills decided to send down buckets of rain, accompanied by landslides, mudslides and broken roads. They all came back more tired than refreshed.

Despite being part of a sports-mad family, tennis and cricket matches never moved me. Now, however, I am beginning to see sports in another way: the rise of players who dedicate their life to a particular sport and battle tremendous odds to reach the pinnacle. The great Novak Djokovic, with his record of winning 24 Grand Slams even at his age, deserves respect. In an interview after winning the US Open title recently, he spoke of how being a Serb and coming from a country that was in the throes of a huge political upheaval after it broke away from the old Bosnia-Herzegovina cluster affected his early years. His parents, who were unable to afford the expensive equipment or coaches that players need to refine their talents, battled against great odds to let him play on. Their support eventually led him to become one of the all-time greats of tennis even though he is now at an age when most players hang up their boots. If you look at our own sports scene today, observe the way our cricket team is composed. It is no longer a side with boys who went to public schools and foreign universities, but those who have risen entirely on their own merit and because of the hunger in their belly. Our wrestlers, javelin throwers, athletes, chess players — the list is long and growing — are now world champions. In earlier times, it was perhaps just in hockey that India was considered a world-class team. The opportunity that now even children from rural and tribal areas are given is bound to make an impact on our medals’ tally in forthcoming contests. Social acceptance of those who are not fluent in English or those who are not white and blonde is now becoming a fact that even the snobbish Anglo-American sports bodies are forced to concede.

Social advantages enjoyed previously by an entitled class are no longer an intimidating boundary. Our universities and academic world, too, are not free of the charges of excluding those who do not speak fluent English, or those who hold a different viewpoint. I can speak of this from my own experience. When we came to Delhi, I had done over a decade of teaching post-graduate classes in Panjab University. I had studied in Allahabad and belonged to a prominent family of writers and intellectuals in the Hindi world. Yet, I always sensed a snigger when I encountered someone from JNU or Delhi University and the question of applying for a teaching job here if you were not a graduate of these universities was a wall erected against those who came from elsewhere. Moreover, a firm belief that anyone who did not subscribe to a particular school of thought was not a scholar of eminence was an undercurrent that may never have been openly expressed, but was definitely held.

Come now to the shudders of polite horror when the loud, dehati laser colours were projected on the Qutab Minar and other heritage buildings and the new Bharat Mandapam revealed to the public. ‘Eesh!’ screamed many bhadralok. The custodians of good taste and our sophisticated cultural vocabulary wrote eloquently of how the loud and crass displays were an outrageous betrayal of good taste. Whatever one may privately feel about this, the fact is that the common man, and woman, was deeply moved by this gaudy spectacle. They took selfies and drove around these monuments that many had never felt motivated to visit. The Indian colour palette has a vocabulary of its own and gives each one of us the right to choose the colours we want to pick. Unlike the drab and uninspired black and khaki you see all over the Anglo-American world, Africa and India revel in bright and vibrant colours. Our women wear sarees and lehengas in colours that make one sit up and those of you who have seen Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky and Rani’ blockbuster, will recall how the last scene is an ode to Rani pink. The audiences loved it: many went several times to see Rocky with his funny English and Karol Bagh fashion sense woo the sophisticated Bengali bhadralok family of Alia Bhatt. There was an acknowledgement that Rocky brought a sense of life that the muted tones and colours of Alia’s family lacked.

I do think that heritage buildings should be softly lighted to bring out their grandeur, but that is my personal opinion. I certainly do not say ‘Eesh!’ when my maid proudly displays her newest salwar kameez in a lurid colour combination that I have to smile weakly at. So? Live and let live and talk of those issues that need attention, rather than good taste and bad taste.

#G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

4
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

5
Diaspora

In not-so-good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

7
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

8
Entertainment

Director Tarsem Singh talks about 'Dear Jassi' based on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Sikh woman

9
Haryana

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

10
Diaspora

Punjabis among 16 sentenced for money-laundering, human smuggling in UK

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

War-like provisions recovered from slain militants

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Expresses concern over Manipur situation


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested