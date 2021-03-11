From The Tribune archives

Mandal elected Chairman, Pak Constituent Assembly

India’s draft Constitution was based on the broad principles incorporated in the reports of the Union Powers Committee and the Model Provincial Constitution Committee, which had been approved by the Constituent Assembly. There was speculation about the setting up of a special committee to recommend changes in the text of the ‘objectives’ Resolution so as to adjust it to the changed constitutional and political set-up of India.

On the job: The Constituent Assemblies of India and Pakistan were tasked with preparing the respective statutes.

NEW DELHI, AUG 10: With the coming into force of the Indian Independence Act on August 15, not only the Government at the Centre but also all Provincial Governments under the Indian Union will undergo a transformation.

It is learnt that Provincial Governments in nine provinces included in the Indian Dominion will from that date function under the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted to meet India’s status as a Dominion.

It is further understood that all Provincial Premiers and other Ministers in their respective Provincial Cabinets will have to regularise their position by taking new oaths, which, it is gathered, will contain no reference to the British King. Allegiance will be sworn by them only to the Indian Union’s Constitution.

The United Press gathers from talks with responsible officials of the Indian Constituent Assembly that experts entrusted with the drafting of a Constitution for the Republic of India have been asked to complete their task by September 15. At the forthcoming session, the Constituent Assembly will appoint a select committee to scrutinise the draft Constitution thus prepared, it is understood.

Enquiries reveal that the draft Constitution will consist of nearly 300 sections, based on the broad principles incorporated in the reports of the Union Powers Committee and the Model Provincial Constitution Committee, which have already been approved by the Constituent Assembly.

The United Press also gathers from lobby talks that another special committee is likely to be appointed during the ensuing session of the Assembly for recommending necessary changes in the text of the “objectives” Resolution so as to adjust the same to the changed constitutional and political set-up consequent upon the division of India.

Pak Constituent Assembly meets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Constituent Assembly held its inaugural meeting here this morning. On a proposal by Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, Mr. Jogendranath Mandal was elected temporary Chairman. After some formal resolutions, the House adjourned till tomorrow.

Mr Liaquat Ali Khan proposed that Mr Mandal be elected temporary Chairman and Khwaja Nazim-ud-Din seconded the motion. Mr Mandal then occupied the chair amidst cheers from all sections of the House.

The inaugural session of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly was marked by a simple ceremony and the proceedings were conducted in a dignified and business-like manner. It was in the words of Mr. Mandal “a momentous occasion”.

Mr Mandal, in a brief speech, thanked the House for the great honour done to him by electing him as temporary Chairman of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan.

He said: “You have come from different parts of Pakistan to be here on this momentous occasion to frame the Constitution for a free, sovereign State of Pakistan. The free, sovereign State of Pakistan will bring to all citizens of Pakistan prosperity and happiness. It is my conviction that Pakistan will be one of the most powerful, resourceful and magnificent States in the world.”

Paying a glowing tribute to Mr. M.A. Jinnah, Mr Mandal said: “I must express my gratitude to Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the great architect and creator of the State of Pakistan, and I have every confidence that under his leadership, with his astute statesmanship and devotion to the cause of Pakistan, prosperity and happiness will come to the people of Pakistan. It is needless for me to reiterate that Mr Jinnah is the greatest statesman and one of the greatest men of the world today.”

Meanwhile, Mr Jinnah will be declared elected President of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly when it meets tomorrow, his being the only nomination paper received for the important office.

Four killed as train derails

LAHORE: Four passengers were killed and 20 others injured as a result of a derailment of two bogies of a special train from Delhi to Karachi. The derailment occurred last night following an explosion on the track between Delhi and Bathinda railway stations.

The engine driver and the guard of the train escaped injuries, but two bogies capsized, resulting in four persons being killed. Three relief trains have been despatched from Lahore to the scene of the occurrence. The Chief Commercial Manager and the Deputy Chief Operating Superintendent of the N.W. Railway have rushed to the spot.

The derailment, it is learnt, occurred between Giddarbaha and Bulluana railway stations on the Delhi-Bathinda section of the N.W. Railway at 10.30 last night. The Inspector of Railways will hold an inquiry into the accident at Bathinda Railway Station on August 12 and 13.

National Flag

LAHORE: Two National Flags (30 ft by 20 ft), printed on handspun and hand-woven silk bought from the All-India Spinners’ Association’s Punjab Branch, are being got ready to be hoisted over the Punjab Secretariat at Simla and at Barnes Court — Governor’s House — on August 15.

