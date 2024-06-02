 May the birds continue to soar and sing : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • May the birds continue to soar and sing

May the birds continue to soar and sing

May the birds continue to soar and sing

Indian White eye



Rima Dhillon

‘The woods would be very silent if no bird sang there’ — Henry Van Dyke

Throughout history, humanity has been captivated by the allure of birds. Their sleek, aerodynamic bodies, their mastery of flight over vast distances and heights, and their intricate nest-building skills have served as an inspiration for countless inventions and innovations.

Spotted Flycatcher

Bird observation takes on myriad forms, each individual imbuing it with their own unique passion and perspective. Whether it’s the serene pursuit of birdwatching, the thrill of birding, the excitement of twitching, or the artistry of bird photography facilitated by the advent of affordable digital cameras with powerful lenses, a common thread remains: an unwavering fascination with birds, their behaviour, resilience, intelligence, and the tenacity of their existence amidst human interference.

Purple Sunbird (Male)

A love for the outdoors and an interest in the world of birds was awakened in me through the nature walks conducted by our teachers, while I was at a boarding school in Shimla. From the tender age of seven, it is a journey that has, over the years, given me invaluable insights into the lives of our feathered companions.

Birdwatching isn’t merely a pastime, it’s an immersive experience, a portal through which one can gain profound understanding and appreciation for the intricate lives of these tiny creatures.

Crimson Sunbird

Birds are present everywhere; they grace every corner of our planet. All it takes is a moment of stillness, a quiet observation, to invite them into our midst. It’s akin to meditation, a tranquil communion with nature. Some of my most cherished birdwatching moments have unfolded right in my own garden.

Amidst the turmoil of the pandemic in 2020, with time hanging heavy on my hands, I embarked on a project to create a small waterbody in my backyard. It was as much for my own solace as it was for the birds. Despite the chaos engulfing the world, the soft murmur and babble of the water as it trickled down the water channel and fell into the pond was infinitely soothing to the nerves. It attracted a large species of birds, captivating the interest of my entire family.

Ashy Prinia

Observing the hierarchy at the birdbath became a daily ritual, a testament to the intricacies of avian social dynamics. The first to come were the stately doves, followed by the Mynas, Bulbuls and lastly, the spirited warblers. The antics of the Indian White Eye were a treat to watch as they danced and splashed and fluttered their feathers with great abandon.

The rewards of my backyard oasis were abundant, welcoming a diverse array of avian visitors over the ensuing years. I documented over a hundred species, including a Spotted Flycatcher, a rare gem previously unseen in our region, and several others deemed uncommon.

Among these visitors, the Jungle Babblers stood out, their gregarious nature belying a profound sense of community. Despite their raucous behaviour, they epitomised solidarity, rallying around a fallen nest with unwavering support until the fledglings could fly up into the tree.

As parents, birds are unparalleled, embodying a selfless devotion to their offspring. It is a common sight to see the ground nesting Red-wattled Lapwing calling loudly as it ‘dive bombs’ dogs that might stray close to the nest.

The tiniest of birds will work untiringly from building the nest to bringing up the brood, protecting and keeping them from harm, imparting life skills and finally letting them fly off to lead independent lives.

The nest-building ability of many species is amazing. It is common knowledge that the engineering skills shown by Baya Weavers in building their nests are used as study models in architecture. Ashy Prinia and Tailorbird are adept seamstresses. They sew together the edges of the leaves with fine plant fibres.

Yet, amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of the avian world, there looms a shadow of concern. Birds are tenacious in their will to survive against all odds. However, habitat loss, driven by human encroachment, pollution and environmental degradation, poses a grave threat worldwide. Wetlands drained, forests felled, grasslands razed, rivers mined for sand — each ecosystem lost is a blow to avian biodiversity.

Birdwatching is more than just a hobby; it’s a reminder of how we are interconnected with all living beings and are custodians of our planet. Let us, therefore, heed the call to protect and preserve the precious ecosystems that sustain them. During the hot Indian summer, it is important to make sure there is enough water for the birds. Place water bowls at various places while ensuring they are cleaned regularly and filled with fresh water.

— The writer is president of Chandigarh Bird Club

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Punjab

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

6
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

7
Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

8
India

Polling for Lok Sabha election concludes; Phase-7 sees nearly 60% turnout, violence mars polling in West Bengal

9
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

10
Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...

61.32 pc turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender today as interim bail order reserved

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village