May the birds continue to soar and sing

Rima Dhillon

‘The woods would be very silent if no bird sang there’ — Henry Van Dyke

Throughout history, humanity has been captivated by the allure of birds. Their sleek, aerodynamic bodies, their mastery of flight over vast distances and heights, and their intricate nest-building skills have served as an inspiration for countless inventions and innovations.

Spotted Flycatcher

Bird observation takes on myriad forms, each individual imbuing it with their own unique passion and perspective. Whether it’s the serene pursuit of birdwatching, the thrill of birding, the excitement of twitching, or the artistry of bird photography facilitated by the advent of affordable digital cameras with powerful lenses, a common thread remains: an unwavering fascination with birds, their behaviour, resilience, intelligence, and the tenacity of their existence amidst human interference.

Purple Sunbird (Male)

A love for the outdoors and an interest in the world of birds was awakened in me through the nature walks conducted by our teachers, while I was at a boarding school in Shimla. From the tender age of seven, it is a journey that has, over the years, given me invaluable insights into the lives of our feathered companions.

Birdwatching isn’t merely a pastime, it’s an immersive experience, a portal through which one can gain profound understanding and appreciation for the intricate lives of these tiny creatures.

Crimson Sunbird

Birds are present everywhere; they grace every corner of our planet. All it takes is a moment of stillness, a quiet observation, to invite them into our midst. It’s akin to meditation, a tranquil communion with nature. Some of my most cherished birdwatching moments have unfolded right in my own garden.

Amidst the turmoil of the pandemic in 2020, with time hanging heavy on my hands, I embarked on a project to create a small waterbody in my backyard. It was as much for my own solace as it was for the birds. Despite the chaos engulfing the world, the soft murmur and babble of the water as it trickled down the water channel and fell into the pond was infinitely soothing to the nerves. It attracted a large species of birds, captivating the interest of my entire family.

Ashy Prinia

Observing the hierarchy at the birdbath became a daily ritual, a testament to the intricacies of avian social dynamics. The first to come were the stately doves, followed by the Mynas, Bulbuls and lastly, the spirited warblers. The antics of the Indian White Eye were a treat to watch as they danced and splashed and fluttered their feathers with great abandon.

The rewards of my backyard oasis were abundant, welcoming a diverse array of avian visitors over the ensuing years. I documented over a hundred species, including a Spotted Flycatcher, a rare gem previously unseen in our region, and several others deemed uncommon.

Among these visitors, the Jungle Babblers stood out, their gregarious nature belying a profound sense of community. Despite their raucous behaviour, they epitomised solidarity, rallying around a fallen nest with unwavering support until the fledglings could fly up into the tree.

As parents, birds are unparalleled, embodying a selfless devotion to their offspring. It is a common sight to see the ground nesting Red-wattled Lapwing calling loudly as it ‘dive bombs’ dogs that might stray close to the nest.

The tiniest of birds will work untiringly from building the nest to bringing up the brood, protecting and keeping them from harm, imparting life skills and finally letting them fly off to lead independent lives.

The nest-building ability of many species is amazing. It is common knowledge that the engineering skills shown by Baya Weavers in building their nests are used as study models in architecture. Ashy Prinia and Tailorbird are adept seamstresses. They sew together the edges of the leaves with fine plant fibres.

Yet, amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of the avian world, there looms a shadow of concern. Birds are tenacious in their will to survive against all odds. However, habitat loss, driven by human encroachment, pollution and environmental degradation, poses a grave threat worldwide. Wetlands drained, forests felled, grasslands razed, rivers mined for sand — each ecosystem lost is a blow to avian biodiversity.

Birdwatching is more than just a hobby; it’s a reminder of how we are interconnected with all living beings and are custodians of our planet. Let us, therefore, heed the call to protect and preserve the precious ecosystems that sustain them. During the hot Indian summer, it is important to make sure there is enough water for the birds. Place water bowls at various places while ensuring they are cleaned regularly and filled with fresh water.

— The writer is president of Chandigarh Bird Club