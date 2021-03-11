Media stretched in bid to preserve its freedom

In its desire to control even digital platforms, whose penetration has been growing, the govt first reined in Twitter. And now has zeroed in on Google, whose algorithm drives traffic through its search engine. Most of the digital news websites that have proliferated and exercise a certain degree of freedom are at the mercy of Google search engines and advertisements. The govt is trying to get hold of this algorithm so that it controls what the country sees and reads.

Media stretched in bid to preserve its freedom

Voices of protest: Reports of communal violence in Tripura were looked upon by the official machinery as bids to destabilise a democratically elected government. PTI

Sanjay Kapoor

Senior journalist

Last October, Tripura reacted violently to reports of sacrilege against a Hindu shrine in neighbouring Bangladesh. Angry mobs took out some 250 rallies in the northeastern state and burnt mosques, prayer rooms, and shops of the minority community. No one died, but these incidents were used, with the help of a friendly media and the toxic world of WhatsApp, for polarising communities to benefit in the forthcoming local elections.

True to the wont of many state governments, independent reporting of these events by Tripura government, too, was perceived as part of a grand conspiracy to destabilise a democratically elected government. More dangerous, in their view, were the journalists — like the two women reporters who were detained by the police for tweeting and reporting from the scene of violence — who came to Tripura from other states. As they cannot be influenced by the same devises that the government agencies use against the local media — threat of withdrawing government advertising or worse, raiding their premises or stopping the publication of newspaper or a channel on spurious grounds — they are considered more lethal.

Contrary to dominant belief peddled in the right wing universe, it is not an easy life for media in many of the states — irrespective of which party is in power — as they are compelled to chase government advertising for survival. In BJP-ruled states, media houses face a stark choice — either play up to their ‘muscular majoritarianism’, as described by Editors Guild of India’s report on Tripura violence, or shut shop. As there are no other sources of advertising or revenue in many parts of the country except government or fast fading public sector companies, media owners, invariably, are forced to conduct themselves in a cloying manner to extract advertising from the bureaucrats or touts of the government.

In recent years, news channels and publications have lost their freedom to report independently.

In their desperation, publications even end up allowing fake news on their platforms. Is it a surprise that the Indian media has been sliding on the global freedom scale for some years now? Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans Frontieres or RSF) shows India standing on a dismal 142/180 spot with its journalists having to contend with “Orwellian content regulations”— many of them routinely visible in Kashmir and conflict-ridden Northeast.

The Indian media’s misery has been aggravated by the economic slowdown post demonetisation of 2016 that drove away readers and also small and medium enterprises from advertising space. Pandemic and the subsequent lockdown further smothered the industry. While digital editions benefited during this period, advertising became scarce for print for many quarters forcing increased dependence on the government. Indian Newspaper Society (INS) estimates losses in the print media — in 2020 — to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore. Since then, they have grown. INS wanted an increase in advertisement rates from government, but an RTI query revealed that the demand may come to grief. Till now, the Central government has not cleared Rs 200+ crore of dues of print and TV.

Press was an integral part of the country’s freedom struggle. Gandhi, Nehru used the pages of newspapers to spread awareness about the freedom movement and subsequently about creating a Constitution-based society. Contrary to other pillars of democracy, they located the fourth pillar, press or media in the private sector, to keep it away from the control of the government and to preserve its freedom? All that is forgotten. The government now controls even corporate advertising. No company dare put an insert in a newspaper or magazine that is seen hostile to the government. Some celebrities, who spoke out against the government on some social or political issue found to their mortification that they were eased out by their sponsors.

Save for the bias that the government allegedly displays for a few large media houses that also own TV channels, most of the publications have been in dire straits.

The human impact on this sector is staggering. The Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) has discovered that in the last five years, 78 per cent of those who were in the media in 2016 and publishing had lost their jobs. Expectedly, the government plays a Shylock here by extracting its pound of flesh — publicity for the political party and the leader — at the expense of publication’s credibility.

The government does not really mind the media’s dependence on them. It worries when private sector advertising, liberally distributed, allows the media houses to breathe easy.

A case in point has been the sharp increase of advertising from cryptocurrency into media last year. For a short period of time, the spike in the value of ads from cryptocurrency exchanges made the government sit up. While the reservations expressed by the bureaucrats in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were packaged to show the government’s concern over the promises that crypto ads were making to gullible young investors, the truth lay elsewhere. The government was unsure how to deal with a situation when the media is not financially dependent on them.

Cryptocurrency exchanges spent Rs 150 crore in 2021. Exchange for Media, which observes the business side of media reports that during the T20 cricket World Cup in 2021, rivals of a crypto exchange, WazirX, roped in a few celebrities and spent Rs 50 crore. More funds were on their way till the government put a spanner in their works.

Now media houses have no option, but to hanker for UP government advertisements in print, TV and digital media. An RTI reply last year had revealed that the UP government spent Rs 150 crore at a time when lakhs were searching for relief from the pandemic. The spend went up exponentially during the run-up to the elections, as UP government advertisements can be seen everywhere, even in southern states.

Many a time, newspapers have carried advertisements that violate our constitutional values as they are divisive and have been accused of pandering to fake news.

In their desire to control even digital platforms, whose penetration has been growing, the government first reined in Twitter. And now has zeroed in on Google, whose algorithm drives traffic through its search engine. Most of the digital news websites that have proliferated and exercise a certain degree of freedom are at the mercy of Google search engines and advertisements. The government is trying to get hold of this algorithm so that it controls what the country sees and reads. Till the balance between private and the government is restored, there will be no free media in the country.

The inconvenient truth would continue to be photo-shopped.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour