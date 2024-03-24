 Memorable hill walk and talk during spring : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Memorable hill walk and talk during spring

Memorable hill walk and talk during spring

Anecdotes of hiking and shikar in woods abound. Dating back more than a century, one story has a touch of racism and misogyny, but it’s hard to forget

Memorable hill walk and talk during spring

The magnificent rhododendrons splash the hills with vibrant reds. istock



Raaja Bhasin

After an indifferent and moody winter, spring seems to be here and let’s wait for what it has to say. Will this be a false spring or is there some truth in the warmth? Will it be as fickle and feckless as our politicians and unexpectedly change track? Will the cold swing back with icy rain and sleet? Can we finally shed our loads of heavy clothing and stop hovering around the closest heat source?

For the moment, let us celebrate this time given to us. The sunshine is warm and gentle and fresh shoots are poking their way out of the soil. The hot blast of summer is still a short while away. Bergenia, whose tiny leaves of today will become the ‘elephant ears’ of the monsoon, have started flowering, as have the magnificent rhododendrons that are splashing the hills with vibrant reds. The dandelion flowers are out and are providing the first nectar of the season to the bees and butterflies. I’ve seen the first wild strawberry, all ripe under the deodars, and we can leave this little morsel for a bird or insect — the most common of the edible berries are raspberries, which have started forming. There was a rhyme we learnt as children about wild fruit and it went something like this:

White and yellow

Will kill a fellow;

Purple or blue

Good for you;

Red, could be good

Or could leave you dead.

And a fair disclaimer: this doesn’t mean you should chomp away whatever is purple and blue on a hillside.

From childhood, I have loved walking the Himachal hills. Much of this walking has been done alone or with a companion who did not prattle endlessly — someone who could try to listen to the trill of the thrush or the chittering of a tiny brightly covered minivet. Or if I had missed this, could quietly tap me on the shoulder and point it out. In silence, one could give an ear to the breeze blowing through the pines and cedars, or hear the rustle of leaves as one’s foot brushed over them. Though today, with the wisdom of supposed development all around, and piles of rubbish to traverse before one can reach an area as it once was, it requires a fair amount of effort and planning.

Old anecdotes of hiking and shikar in these woods abound. While it has a touch of racism and misogyny, one story dates back more than a century and comes from the famed chronicler of Shimla, Edward Buck. In his classic, ‘Simla Past and Present’, he recounted that on the north face of the Shali hill that faces Shimla, he was hunting for pheasants. With him was a Punjab civilian officer, RA Mant, and they were accompanied by 30 beaters who were flushing game from the bushes. The beaters startled a barking deer, kakar, the Indian muntjac. As the animal went tearing down the hill, Buck was able to take two shots at it and was sure he had a hit. The beaters and their dogs went looking for the kakar and in the distance, Buck and Mant could hear shouting and considerable barking from the dogs. A little later, the men came up with the deer.

Their headman, Prem Singh, went up to Buck and solemnly said: “Sahib, you have shot a woman.” “Nonsense,” said Buck, “I have only shot a kakar.”

“Sahib, you have most surely also shot a woman and her husband is bringing her here,” was Prem Singh’s immediate reply. He had barely finished the sentence when a man came leading a woman by the hand. It seemed she had been working in a field out of sight, when the stray shots had hit her.

On reaching Buck, the man said: “Sahib, you’ve shot my wife, she is now no further good to me, and she is yours.”

Taking a look at the woman, Buck replied: “Your wife is quite all right and I don’t require her.”

The husband pointed to one pellet that had barely broken the skin on one thigh and to another just above the right breast. He said: “She is badly wounded and will certainly die, and I have no further use of her.”

Buck reached for his penknife and in moments, both the shots fell to the ground without a wince from the lady. He told the man that his own wife was a large and ferocious woman who had already killed two women whom he had taken home, and this third one did not stand a chance. But nothing he tried seemed to work.

Buck turned to his beater and told him to have a quiet word with them and see how much it would cost to settle the affair. In five minutes, Prem Singh was back with them and told Buck: “Your honour, this matter will cost you three rupees.” Edward Buck pretended to be outraged at the amount, as he handed over the coins — adding one rupee more for the wife.

It seemed the matter was over, but when Buck told the men to move on, they did not budge. Prem Singh came back with a message from the aggrieved husband: “The husband says that if you would like to have another shot at his wife for another three rupees, you are welcome to do so.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

2
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

3
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Explainer: Trouble in BJP in Karnataka, the only saffron bastion in South India

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

7
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

8
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

9
Delhi

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

10
Trending

Actress Pooja Dadwal, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis with his help

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Kejri’s arrest

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

High Court may take up petition only after Holi

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held

IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held


Cities

View All

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Man hacked to death in Dalla Rajputa village

Ahead of Holla Mohalla, pilgrims make beeline for Anandpur Sahib

Ranjit Avenue residents want shifting of seized vehicles parked near police station

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev at spl event

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cyber cons on prowl, seniors watch out!

UT gets only 6 bids for 36 liquor vends in 3rd round of auction

Two brothers from UP arrested with 2 kg opium

Holi: 1,000 cops to watch out for troublemakers

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi liquor policy: How AAP top brass got entangled in it

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

21 cyclists pay tribute to martyr at Khatkar Kalan

Farmers drill deeper to install borewells as floods contaminate groundwater in Doaba

One killed, another seriously injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

3 get 10-year RI, fined Rs 40K each for dacoity

Ludhiana man duped of Rs 1.40 crore

Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide

ANM found tampering with birth records

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala