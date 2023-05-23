Modern technological innovations in border protection needed

RK Arora

Former BSF Commandant

IN a recent series of events, four drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Punjab border. This development sheds light on the complexity and vulnerability of the Indian border with Pakistan and the implications for national security.

Over the past several years, India has faced attacks and covert operations from neighbouring countries, emphasising the need for modern technological innovations in border protection. As globalisation brings countries closer through economic and political relations, there arises a necessity for vigilant border guarding without hindering legitimate interactions. The utilisation of drones has presented a new challenge to national security, as criminal networks, drug smuggling syndicates and terrorist organisations exploit this technology to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

The increasing use of drones by smuggling syndicates and terrorist groups along India’s western border has become a growing concern for national security. Punjab, in particular, has witnessed a more than four-fold increase in drone sightings in a year. To counter this threat, security and law enforcement agencies have taken several actions, including intensifying training programmes, deploying counter-drone measures and upgrading technical capabilities.

However, the threat continues to evolve, necessitating further steps to strengthen border security. Effective combat against security threats requires institutional mechanisms for coordinating intelligence gathering, sharing, and coordination. Despite financial constraints and resistance to change, the forces are prepared to engage with the latest technology and military modernisation.

The India-Pakistan border has long served as an illegal corridor for smuggling narcotic substances, counterfeit currency, arms and ammunition and various contraband items. Drug cartels and criminal networks have employed various methods, such as using plastic pipes, creating cavities in farming vehicles and appliances, and utilising drones, to infiltrate the Indian territory.

Punjab has emerged as a hub for smuggling activities, with multiple factors contributing to the sustainability of these illegal corridors. Its proximity to the heroin-producing region comprising Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, along with the support of the Pakistan government infrastructure for smuggling syndicates, has played a significant role in maintaining these illegal activities. Security forces have recently incorporated modern drones into their arsenal to intensify their crackdown on drug smuggling syndicates. Criminal networks find drones appealing for smuggling purposes due to their ability to avoid detection and evade law enforcement agencies’ interference. Most drone flights occur during the night, making it difficult to spot these flying objects. The use of drones for smuggling by drug syndicates mirrors the tactics employed by Mexican drug smugglers along the US-Mexico border.

The threat posed by drones on the India-Pakistan border was first noted in 2019 when Pakistan-based drug cartels adopted a pattern similar to the one in operation along the US-Mexico border. Since the first recorded drone delivery of arms and ammunition in August 2019, the menace has only grown. Punjab has emerged as the most active among the three Indian states and one union territory sharing a border with Pakistan. However, J&K, Rajasthan and Gujarat have also witnessed an increase in drone sightings, with the trend expected to rise.

Smugglers, backed by Pakistan’s state actors, predominantly use Chinese-made drones, with the DJI Matrice being the most popular, to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition from Pakistan into Indian territory.

The use of drones on the international border presents a significant challenge for Indian border security and law enforcement agencies due to their agility and ability to evade detection. Saboteur elements have successfully exploited gaps in border surveillance and utilised drones to smuggle contraband.

In response, security agencies are developing strategies to detect and intercept drones, including employing counter-drone technology, increasing surveillance efforts, and enhancing inter-agency cooperation.

The BSF is exploring various types of counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, such as detection systems and jamming systems that disrupt communication between the drone and its operator. They are also utilising physical interception methods, deploying trained personnel for the task.

Additionally, a forensics facility has been established by the BSF to analyse the mechanical and navigational components of recovered drones, enabling the determination of their capabilities and flight paths. The BSF has tapped into the Indian startup ecosystem to develop indigenous counter-drone technologies, resulting in the successful development of an indigenous counter-drone gun solution.

While these measures have been implemented, criminal networks have adapted and employed new modus operandi, such as shifting their focus to other vulnerable areas or utilising upgraded autonomous drones. As a result, border security and law enforcement agencies must remain vigilant and continue to develop new strategies and technologies to counter the evolving threat of drone activity on the international border.

To effectively counter this threat, the Indian security establishment can consider transitioning from a traditional border security approach to a new hybrid border security model. This model would involve upgrading conventional resources with counter-UAV systems, incorporating technical training programmes, and developing short-, mid- and long-term capabilities. Establishing a dedicated platform for the innovation of indigenous counter-drone technologies and institutionalising inter-agency coordination would also be vital.

Implementing these measures will require further deliberation, collaboration and financial support. Nevertheless, they will contribute to safeguarding India’s borders from hostile drones. With drone technology becoming increasingly affordable and accessible, this threat is only expected to expand, necessitating additional counter-measures.

Border-guarding forces may draw lessons from the policies implemented by like-minded countries and seek technological partnerships with indigenous stakeholders to effectively respond to this growing menace.