 Monument to teamwork : The Tribune India

60 YEARS of BHAKRA DAM

Monument to teamwork

Indian engineers and workers tirelessly grappled with the waters of the Sutlej, displaying remarkable grit and determination for nearly a decade to harness the water and complete the massive dam.

Monument to teamwork

Milestone: The first bucket of concrete being poured into the dam’s foundations; (right) the concrete plant control board. File Photos



Narinder Sharma

Former chief Engineer, Bhakra & Beas Dams

There is an old saying: ‘Daryaon ka rukh morna koi aasaan kaam nahi (it is not an easy task to divert the flow of rivers)’. Nevertheless, Indian engineers and workers tirelessly grappled with the waters of the Sutlej, displaying remarkable grit and determination for nearly a decade to harness the water and complete the massive Bhakra Dam. HMT watches were gifted to all employees in recognition of their services.

The dam has been serving the people of the northern region for the past six decades. It has contributed to the Green Revolution, White Revolution, Blue Revolution and overall economic prosperity. It is not merely a structure of concrete and steel; it has been built with the sweat and toil of around 13,000 workers and 300 engineers. While constructing the dam,

we encountered numerous incidents, both fortunate and unfortunate, along with many thrilling moments.

It is a gigantic dam similar to the Hoover Dam in the US. A team of about 30 experts headed by Harvey Slocum, chief consultant, was engaged in 1952. He was given special powers, over and above the rule book, to ensure smooth operations. His decisions were not subject to any audit.

The dam site, located in Bhakra village, has an interesting history. It wasn’t initially chosen by engineers; a leopard played a crucial role in the decision-making process. The then Governor of Punjab witnessed a leopard crossing the gorge, and it was assumed to be the narrowest point, which engineers typically favour for dam construction. Subsequently, engineers and geologists conducted extensive surveys and investigations at the site, confirming the presence of solid rock suitable for building the dam.

Bhakra stands as the first ‘technical university’ of our country, where engineering knowledge was transformed into technology to achieve set goals. A wide array of construction methodologies and heavy equipment were used in India for the first time. Engineers from various states regularly visited the site to understand the technology used. As a result, our engineers effectively graduated through hands-on training at this ‘university’. A cement plant was set up at Surajpur near Kalka, Haryana, to meet the cement requirement.

The construction took place round the clock in three shifts of eight hours each. The day shift ran from 8 am to 4 pm, the swing shift (evening) from 4 pm to midnight and the horrible graveyard shift from midnight to 8 am. During winters, the graveyard shift was even more challenging as the workers had to endure the biting cold and strong winds from across the Sutlej. Each shift had a 30-minute interval for meals, tea and snacks. The dam canteens were run on a ‘no profit, no loss’ basis.

Skilled and non-skilled labourers were transported from Nangal to the dam site using a train service that ran along the right bank of the river. Some workers made the most of their to-and-fro 30-minute journey by playing cards, while others recited bhajans. It was a heritage train as it had been transported from Pakistan, along with some bogies and a steam engine. Officers and officials were transported to the site in station wagons, jeeps, pickups, buses, etc.

All officers were required to be in khaki dress along with gum boots and safety hats. A Sub-Divisional Officer’s prospective in-laws, who came from Delhi to meet him, rejected the match on seeing him in khaki soiled with diesel and mud. They said, “He looks like a labourer, not an officer. Let’s return.”

The work culture at the dam was of the highest order, characterised by strong emphasis on punctuality and hard work. One of the most challenging and testing times at the dam came when the hoist chamber of the controlling gates in the diversion tunnel busted and flooded all galleries (passages) and the left power house. It was August 1959 and the monsoon was in full swing; the reservoir was full. The engineers faced a challenging situation due to the flooding of the site. To tackle this crisis, the assistance of Army and Navy personnel was sought, and they played a pivotal role in managing the disaster and making work resume. Unfortunately, this catastrophe pushed the construction schedule back by about a year.

The construction was done through a government departmental setup (no contractors). It saved money and time, and ensured high quality. It also presented unique training opportunities for young engineers. These trained engineers and workers went on to successfully undertake and complete various other projects in northern India, such as the Beas project, Ranjit Sagar Dam and many more. In the process, our engineers gained a lot of experience, which enabled them to become consultants. They have since rendered their services to countries in South-East Asia, Africa, and other regions.

The Bhakra Dam has two power houses — left and right. The right one was built with the help of the USSR Government and the left in collaboration with the US and Japan. Farmers joked that the irrigation water provided to them was ‘substandard’ as electricity had already been extracted from it in the power houses.

Slocum worked with dedication and died in harness in 1961. Engineers and workers who had the privilege of working with him will always remember him.

Nehru showcased the project to several world leaders, including those from China, USSR, Egypt and Yugoslavia. His visits inspired engineers and workmen alike. He was so happy with the work done that he appointed AN Khosla, Chairman of the Bhakra board of consultants, as the Orissa Governor.

The Bhakra Dam was a great gift to the nation. It remains so. Let’s maintain the sheen and shine of this 60-year-old gem. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

3
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

4
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

6
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

7
Punjab

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

8
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

9
Haryana

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

10
World

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Ex-CEC Gill’s ashes immersed in Beas

Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Sunday car bazaar no weekly affair

Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Woman’s body found near school

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

Hoshiarpur road finally recarpeted after five years

Broken walls of three government primary schools yet to be repaired

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

7 booked in suicide case

Asian Games gold medallist honoured

DC: Ensure DAP supply to farmers