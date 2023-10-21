Monument to teamwork

Narinder Sharma

Former chief Engineer, Bhakra & Beas Dams

There is an old saying: ‘Daryaon ka rukh morna koi aasaan kaam nahi (it is not an easy task to divert the flow of rivers)’. Nevertheless, Indian engineers and workers tirelessly grappled with the waters of the Sutlej, displaying remarkable grit and determination for nearly a decade to harness the water and complete the massive Bhakra Dam. HMT watches were gifted to all employees in recognition of their services.

The dam has been serving the people of the northern region for the past six decades. It has contributed to the Green Revolution, White Revolution, Blue Revolution and overall economic prosperity. It is not merely a structure of concrete and steel; it has been built with the sweat and toil of around 13,000 workers and 300 engineers. While constructing the dam,

we encountered numerous incidents, both fortunate and unfortunate, along with many thrilling moments.

It is a gigantic dam similar to the Hoover Dam in the US. A team of about 30 experts headed by Harvey Slocum, chief consultant, was engaged in 1952. He was given special powers, over and above the rule book, to ensure smooth operations. His decisions were not subject to any audit.

The dam site, located in Bhakra village, has an interesting history. It wasn’t initially chosen by engineers; a leopard played a crucial role in the decision-making process. The then Governor of Punjab witnessed a leopard crossing the gorge, and it was assumed to be the narrowest point, which engineers typically favour for dam construction. Subsequently, engineers and geologists conducted extensive surveys and investigations at the site, confirming the presence of solid rock suitable for building the dam.

Bhakra stands as the first ‘technical university’ of our country, where engineering knowledge was transformed into technology to achieve set goals. A wide array of construction methodologies and heavy equipment were used in India for the first time. Engineers from various states regularly visited the site to understand the technology used. As a result, our engineers effectively graduated through hands-on training at this ‘university’. A cement plant was set up at Surajpur near Kalka, Haryana, to meet the cement requirement.

The construction took place round the clock in three shifts of eight hours each. The day shift ran from 8 am to 4 pm, the swing shift (evening) from 4 pm to midnight and the horrible graveyard shift from midnight to 8 am. During winters, the graveyard shift was even more challenging as the workers had to endure the biting cold and strong winds from across the Sutlej. Each shift had a 30-minute interval for meals, tea and snacks. The dam canteens were run on a ‘no profit, no loss’ basis.

Skilled and non-skilled labourers were transported from Nangal to the dam site using a train service that ran along the right bank of the river. Some workers made the most of their to-and-fro 30-minute journey by playing cards, while others recited bhajans. It was a heritage train as it had been transported from Pakistan, along with some bogies and a steam engine. Officers and officials were transported to the site in station wagons, jeeps, pickups, buses, etc.

All officers were required to be in khaki dress along with gum boots and safety hats. A Sub-Divisional Officer’s prospective in-laws, who came from Delhi to meet him, rejected the match on seeing him in khaki soiled with diesel and mud. They said, “He looks like a labourer, not an officer. Let’s return.”

The work culture at the dam was of the highest order, characterised by strong emphasis on punctuality and hard work. One of the most challenging and testing times at the dam came when the hoist chamber of the controlling gates in the diversion tunnel busted and flooded all galleries (passages) and the left power house. It was August 1959 and the monsoon was in full swing; the reservoir was full. The engineers faced a challenging situation due to the flooding of the site. To tackle this crisis, the assistance of Army and Navy personnel was sought, and they played a pivotal role in managing the disaster and making work resume. Unfortunately, this catastrophe pushed the construction schedule back by about a year.

The construction was done through a government departmental setup (no contractors). It saved money and time, and ensured high quality. It also presented unique training opportunities for young engineers. These trained engineers and workers went on to successfully undertake and complete various other projects in northern India, such as the Beas project, Ranjit Sagar Dam and many more. In the process, our engineers gained a lot of experience, which enabled them to become consultants. They have since rendered their services to countries in South-East Asia, Africa, and other regions.

The Bhakra Dam has two power houses — left and right. The right one was built with the help of the USSR Government and the left in collaboration with the US and Japan. Farmers joked that the irrigation water provided to them was ‘substandard’ as electricity had already been extracted from it in the power houses.

Slocum worked with dedication and died in harness in 1961. Engineers and workers who had the privilege of working with him will always remember him.

Nehru showcased the project to several world leaders, including those from China, USSR, Egypt and Yugoslavia. His visits inspired engineers and workmen alike. He was so happy with the work done that he appointed AN Khosla, Chairman of the Bhakra board of consultants, as the Orissa Governor.

The Bhakra Dam was a great gift to the nation. It remains so. Let’s maintain the sheen and shine of this 60-year-old gem.