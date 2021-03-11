immortal for a moment

Mother's Day greetings to all women who have shaped us

My mother has spent her life being too busy to indulge in mellow moments with her husband or children. When you are uncomplaining and forever available to others, you never catch a break for yourself

Mother's Day greetings to all women who have shaped us

THE only trouble with writing this column featuring my mother is that I don't want everyone to think, “Oh what a wonderful woman Sudha is,” and as a result, collectively, accidentally nazar-lagao the unsuspecting woman after this is published. - File photo

Natasha Badhwar

THE only trouble with writing this column featuring my mother is that I don’t want everyone to think, “Oh what a wonderful woman Sudha is,” and as a result, collectively, accidentally nazar-lagao the unsuspecting woman after this is published. So, in the cause of greater good, I will try to temper my enthusiasm about the wonder that is my mother, Sudha.

A few years ago, my younger brother called to discuss Mother’s Day plans with me. We live in the same city but are hours apart in times of peak traffic. I was dismissive about the idea.

“Why should we bother with this new-fangled concept of Mother’s Day?” I said. “We don’t need one day to make her feel extra special. We can honour her on any day.”

On Mother’s Day, I found newly uploaded photos of my very happy mother on my Facebook and Instagram feed. She was having lunch in a posh restaurant with my cousins, who had collected in the city to take their mother out for a special treat and had also invited Sudha, their massi, since she was free. I will not say that I was not jealous when I saw my mother enjoying herself — not with her own thoughtful progeny, but with her nieces. It took some effort to regulate my emotions.

Later, Sudha shared her experience with us. She had loved it. I noted that this was not the first time I had misunderstood my mother’s needs. I am a repeat defaulter.

But I am not going to waste column space on Mother’s Day beating myself up for being a careless daughter. I am going to celebrate her and me.

In the interlude of the pandemic years, I have begun to look like my mother. Not my mother as she was when she was young, but my mother as an older woman. Of course, I am now as old as my mother as an older woman, but I had to stay at home to catch this new face in my mirror. It helps that I no longer blow dry my hair, I know exactly what is in the refrigerator and what may be running out and I probably worry more than before. I have had a different kind of competency thrust upon me.

More micro-level caring, more managing and more helplessness.

This might be the essence of motherhood. I don’t mean this in a bad way. It is a superpower to acknowledge vulnerability. If power corrupts, as we know it does, then the lack of power also offers us the gift of softness. Of compensating by tapping into our inner reserves.

“I often feel that everything I write is just me trying to find my way back to Sudha, my mother,” I said to a friend once. The first time she responded to a text message, spoke up in a WhatsApp group, commented on something I wrote in the public domain — I remember the spark of joy I feel when I receive her words. She is speaking up. She is listening to my authentic voice.

Like most mothers, Sudha has spent her life being too busy to indulge in mellow moments with her husband or children. Too many people have depended on her. She has been relentlessly over-efficient. When you are uncomplaining and forever available to others, you never catch a break for yourself.

The greatest lessons I am learning from my mother come from watching her as a grandmother. She brings the same high energy and attention to detail to her relationship with her grandchildren, who range from the ages of 19 to 3 years old. She also brings magic here.

I don’t know what else to call it because while I can see the results of it, I cannot fathom the process behind it. Sudha’s grandkids dote on her. My children feel safe in the world because Nani is there. Nani never has a meltdown. She never offers a tongue-lashing in response to their being small, inefficient humans. Even our pet animals, who are wary of other guests, flock around my mother when she visits.

A superlative feature of my mother is that she walks. Like regular people with discipline, she goes for walks twice a day. But she keeps walking the rest of the day also. Suddenly, in the middle of a family get-together, if Sudha is missing, you can be sure she has slipped out for a walk. She walks across the rooms in her own home to keep adding numbers to her walking app all day. If anything needs to be bought from a nearby shop or a faraway market, Sudha and her walking shoes are forever ready to make a dash for it.

Sudha’s walking empowers me. It gives hope to my painful heels and shaky knees. Like her, I will also recover from the excesses of youth as I grow older.

I texted my older brother who lives abroad to remind him that it is Mother’s Day in India this weekend. “Happy Mother’s Day to you. You are the best mom I know after my mom,” he texted me back. I totally believe him.

—The writer is a filmmaker & author.

natasha.badhwar@gmail.com 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Brand Connect

What’s Driving PLC Ultima’s Meteoric Growth?

9
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

10
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA